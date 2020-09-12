.

Thank you, President Trump. Voices heard.

For Educational Purposes Only – The Change Between 1976 & Current Day Media (about vaccinations)

Let’s Call it Genocide

This video exposes how people are invoking this woke BLM rhetoric just so they can act shitty and excuse their obnoxious, insufferable behavior.pic.twitter.com/krZPHOgBzF — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 11, 2020

Multiple sources in Emergency Response have confirmed that the fires along the West Coast are caused by dozens of arsonists. These fires are allegedly linked to Antifa and the Riots.

Mueller’s Team Members ‘Accidentally’ Wiped Phones Clean of Data

United States v. Michael Flynn

“Why is this significant?” Roscoe B. Davis tweets. O’Neil is the lawyer for Sally Yates. Yates is a material fact witness to the FBI/DOJ misconduct to Flynn & the Carter Page as far as that goes. This brief directly serves the interests of O’Neil’s client. Talk about conflict of interests. Read the thread here.

Zach Williams – Fear Is a Liar

Requiem For Portland

Dianne Williams – “Jesus Can Work It Out”

A Farewell Letter From An Independent Restaurant Owner

Over the years, The Mermaid Inn on Second Ave has:

Welcomed over 850,000 guests

Paid over $15 million in wages to our more than 2,000 employees who have spent time with us

Contributed more than $2.1 million in taxes to the city, the state, Medicare, SS, UI, etc

Sent in excess of $4 million in sales tax to New York state

Paid over $ 15 million to our hundreds of hard-working vendors

Given hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city and state for permits, licenses, etc.

We are providing these numbers to show the effect that the closing of a SINGLE restaurant has. Now multiply that by THOUSANDS of NYC restaurants closing. The loss of opportunity for employees, the loss of income for city, state and local governments, the loss of sales to our fish companies, our vegetable company, the linen company, even the company that comes to take our used oyster shells or our discarded grease. If we don’t pay them, they do not pay their employees and so on and so on. The chain is never ending.

Do NOT Send Your Children Back To School, Schools Are Not A Safe

Hearing from many of you that this service is really good. Make sure to save the site http://www.speaktoanmd.com. Better yet, contact them today and get what you need to keep you and your family safe from colds, flues, and coronas.

White Women.

The other side of white women. The 3 Things You MUST ADD to Your Rifle

Get involved in the most important election in history! Meet fellow patriots that resonate on your truth frequency.

Become a poll volunteer in your community.

What happens when you add cats to your coffee cafe experience?

Cats take over Japanese island

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

