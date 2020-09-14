.

We love you! Four more years!

In the meantime, loser Hillary Clinton has a meltdown that the Russians are planning another win for President Trump. The so-called “Russians” she is looking for are American patriots, working deep inside the internet at a level that she and her wicked staff are unable to see because they do not have the consciousness to see beyond their own evil.

In 2016 white hat patriots helped to protect the vote counts of two important states – Ohio and Florida. Their criminal man-in-the-middle scheme didn’t work and Hillary Clinton lost the rigged election. Now she can only comprehend that a state-actor, like Russia, could have done this work.

Hildabeast is panickING... and little does she know how much Detail we have on her Vast criminal operations. Let’s give President Trump a BIG RED win in November so he can make good on yet another campaign promise – LOCK HER UP.

Y’all thinking what we are thinking? Let’s hang this sulfur-smelling bitch by the neck in the public square as our first offering to a return to LAW AND ORDER. Let her minions tremble in their homes that they will be next on the gallows or locked up forever in GITMO. All traitors, without exception, need to have full EXECUTION of the law for their treason and sedition. Bill Barr and John Durham are not exempt.

WOW!!!! Federal Reserve Bank Has Bought up 1 Trillion $’s of Mortgages Since CV because Global Reset

Here are our suggestions for abundant energy for all. The maya of limited energy is another lie from the Pilgrims Society (think Henry Kissinger) to keep us chained to a petrodollar and global debt salvery. Once we release these technologies, which are very real and very doable, we can all have as much energy as we need. Of course, Earth civilization will never be the same…but hallelujah….we are all ready for 1000 years of peace and prosperity.

In yesterday’s lecture The Event of the Appearance of Christ in the Etheric World, Rudolf Steiner speaks of “etheric vision.” Douglas explains this concept in the video below. If you would like to learn more about the ethers, make sure to download a free copy of Douglas’ book: The Eternal Ethers: A Theory of Everything

In the lecture (lecture here), Steiner spoke about an experience that people would begin having in the 1930s and 40s. Perhaps a few people had this vision, here and there, but generally speaking, most of humanity does not know that humans EVOLVE and that the vision of Christ in the etheric realm is a natural phenomenon in the human ascension process.

The fallen angels and archons, who work through the evil elites that run the planet, knew that humans would begin their conscious evolution back to spirit; hence every attempt was made to suppress and distract humans from knowing about this experience. They want to keep you in a Pilgrims Society prison planet with humans as free-range animals to be trafficked and harvested at their whims and desires.

Lucky for you, the Gabriels and at least 48 evolved patriots who read this site, know all about it. We write about it. We talk about it. We show you a path towards connecting with the divine world, once again.

Antifa Training. This one is for the AIM patriot truckers in our community. Like a June bug on a windshield.

Files on senior politicians and their families among those stored as part of worldwide intelligence collection operation

On eve of virtual EU-China summit, senior German foreign ministry official @NielsAnnen calls human rights situation in China “shocking” and says warnings about Huawei from Washington should be taken “very very seriously”. Statement from Niels Annen

PROOF!!! Meghan and BLM Founders CAUGHT Casting WICKED Spells!!!

As one commentor added: The sick f^ck who introduced the bill, Scott Weiner, who also doesn’t seem to object to porn literacy for school children: his whole Twitter is absolute cancer. https://mobile.twitter.com/Scott_Wiener/status/1304117283883630592

We check Drudge for you each day to see what the enemy wants readers to think and to check out the leading propaganda narratives for the day.

“House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes discusses the conduct of the Weissmann/Mueller investigation and their blatant destruction of iPhone content to cover their tracks. Within the interview Nunes hits on a very key aspect that doesn’t get enough attention when he says of congress “we don’t have handcuffs or guns.”

This was/is a frequent point made repeatedly in my own contact with House and Senate investigators. All of the information and evidence gathered doesn’t amount to anything if the DOJ and FBI leadership just simply refuse to do anything about it; which leads to the issue with AG Barr saying he will not accept any information from within a political silo.”

HOW TO DEFEND YOUR CIVIL RIGHTS — Peggy Hall Here is the link that takes you to the reference material: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/civil-rights

Is Facebook or Twitter banning your posts that come from the American Intelligence Media? If so, convert the url that you want to share, from us or any other site, into a TINY URL. http://www.tinyurl.com. There you will be provided a different url address that does not contain our site info. INFO BOMBS AWAY!

No Time to Die: The Business of Spies. What is propaganda and what is not? Now that you know how FIVE EYES keeps an eye on their colonies, including the United States, you can easily spot the propaganda being spewed from this so-called infomercial on spies.

This is why they’re burning down forests now…

Using arson as a weapon has a long history in warfare tactics. This meme is from WWII.

ELDER ABUSE

The people who love him are allowing him to act like a complete fool in order to use him as a proxy to grab the Executive Office. All the while, the illegal alien Kamala Harris keeps a low profile.

@KimKBaltimore, U.S. House Candidate MD-7

Here comes a red wave they didn’t expect!

Cat And His Favorite Girl Are Unstoppable

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

