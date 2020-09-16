.

Start with the economics, not the conflict… then promote the goal of prosperity.

♦President Trump’s foreign policy approach brought North and South Korea together away from the table of conflict.

♦President Trump’s foreign policy approach brought Serbia and Kosovo together away from the table of conflict.

♦President Trump’s foreign policy rallied the Gulf Cooperation Council to stop Qatar’s support for Islamic extremists via the Muslim Brotherhood.

♦President Trump’s foreign policy brought Turkey and the Kurdish forces together away from war and conflict.

♦President Trump’s foreign policy created a ceasefire to stop the bloodshed in Syria. President Trump mediated a cessation of hostilities between India & Pakistan in the Kashmir region.

♦President Trump’s foreign policy brought Israel and the UAE together… and there will be more.

Biden Unscripted

New Rockefeller COVID-19 Action Plan & The UN’s NWO Website As The CDC Goes Door to Door

We’re not going to hurt anyone with pre-existing conditions

Read the tweet. Forces CDC to shut down their racist garbage training.

Now do the same thing for the military. this BS is being pushed on members of the military very hard. They’re not calling it critical race theory, but they are pushing racial injustice politics on members of the armed forces constantly.

Air Force leader’s impassioned tweets spark candid conversation about racism in America: “I am George Floyd”

"I'd rather get Covid 19 than Biden 20".

A few Cats ago, we re-posted this video The Truth About Facebook. Today, we would like to correct the video story with facts.

Correction to Leader Technologies, Michael McKibben, story.

During the description of how Mark Zuckerberg obtained the social networking programming ideas, the animation states that on Oct. 28, 2003, the night Leader Technologies debugged a critical module in their programming source code, Michael McKibben sent a copy of the Leader source code to his son at Harvard (who was living in Winthrop House which was next to Kirkland House where Zuckerberg lived).

McKibben did send his son a technical white paper that included a high-level summary of the functionality of the source code, but it was not the source code—which was under the highest security lock and key at Leader’s R&D facility in Westerville, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus.

The story rightly reveals that McKibben’s patent attorney, James P. Chandler, III, gave a copy of Leader’s source code escrowed with him as Leader’s trade secrets attorney “for safekeeping” to Facebook via the IBM Eclipse Foundation. Indeed, Chandler was the author of the Economic Espionage Act of 1996 (18 U.S. Code § 1831) and Federal Trade Secrets Act of 1996 (18 U.S. Code § 1832). Leader naturally assumed its trade secret source code was in safe hands. Wrong.

On Aug. 09, 2001, Chandler gave a copy of Leader’s escrowed source code for social networking to IBM Eclipse Foundation. On Aug. 29, 2001 (just two weeks before 9/11), Leader’s innovations magically appeared in the very next build of IBM Eclipse Foundation “open source” development environment called the Eclipse IDE (Interface Development Environment).

Zuckerberg had this Aug. 29, 2001 version of Leader’s source code. However, what neither Chandler, IBM Eclipse nor Zuckerberg knew was that the escrowed version that Chandler gave him contained important, incomplete engineering functionality. This engineering would take McKibben another two years to complete—until Oct. 28, 2003.

Actually, Chandler, as Leader’s trade secrets attorney, authorized McKibben to start sending out the white paper about the invention starting on Oct. 29, 2003. Hindsight shows he needed this high level technical write up for IBM Eclipse Foundation and Facebook to use to tell the invention’s story (since they were the thieves and not the inventors). The animation’s story is correct that Zuckerberg started hacking the Harvard House sights on Oct. 28, 2003 (“let the hacking begin” Zuckerberg wrote in his online diary). See Oct. 28, 2003 link above.

In summary, Zuckerberg was given, by Chandler and IBM Eclipse Foundation, a not-fully-functioning version of Leader’s innovations as of Aug. 29, 2001. Two years later, Leader debugged the fully functioning source code on Oct. 28, 2003.

This debugging success triggered Zuckerberg—who was evidently waiting for Leader’s debugged code—to start hacking the House sites at Harvard. The next day, McKibben did send his son a white paper describing, at a high level, the main features of the innovations, but not the source code itself. (McKibben says only a fool would send one’s crowning innovations costing over $10 million and containing 750,000 lines of debugged software source code over Harvard’s notoriously insecure email lines. He says, other than the source code escrow that patent attorney Chandler had, Leader’s source code had never left Leader’s high security facility.)

The fact is, Zuckerberg, Chandler and IBM Eclipse needed the white paper too as a selling tool, in addition to the source code. They launched Facebook at Harvard on Feb. 04, 2004 during the inaugural IBM EclipseCon ‘04 on Feb. 2-5, 2004. Zuckerberg got Leader’s white paper in the hack of McKibben’s son’s Harvard account where he stole his photo. The story in the video says the NSA stopped their Life Log project that day, which makes sense since Facebook introduced scalable social networking features in lieu of Life Log’s unscalable approach.

Notice the “witch” lurking in the logo.

Kamala Harris talks of “Harris Administration” if Joe Biden is elected

Yeah Netflix you’re 10 years late to the Party

Why the story below on Winans School is important is that it gives you a snapshot of what is going on inside public schools. Winans is a popular charter school in Detroit. Students aren’t returning to one of the best public schools in Detroit. We can’t imagine what is happening in the traditional public schools! Will we ever know?

On top of that, all these schools are dependent on CCP ZOOM to run their classes, giving CHINA eyes and ears into American classrooms.

Another issue we are seeing is that school officials are panicking over how many students are not returning in any capacity, whether in person or on-line. Folks have just had it with the communist indoctrination in public schools and are withdrawing or not returning. In Michigan, students have to be present in class on “count day” (an October date, specific for counting students in school) in order to receive their state aid funding. If no students are in class, how will the school districts be paid?

We heard from one school administrator that students would be counted as “present” for funding purposes if they appeared, at any time, on screen during a Zoom class meeting. This is NOT acceptable to Michigan parents who pay high taxes for in-person, at-school education. Zoom classes do not provide an appropriate education, in our opinion as professional educators.

Property taxpayers around the state will be protesting the line item “for schools” this year. We didn’t pay to fund radicalized teachers to sit in empty school buildings to stream lessons Using communist China software to indoctrinate our children.

Oops the memer forgot the Trump 2020 sticker around the bear's neck.

California Cities Using Their Streets As Collateral To Pay Down Pension Liabilities With Debt

America’s Largest Landlord To Make $550 Million Bet On Trailer Parks

Here's a meme that will bring salty tears to your liberal friends, while your social media explodes with the news that President Trump was called "his excellency" during the UAE Israel peace meeting yesterday.

George Washington University Reports 17% Enrollment Drop As Students Opt Out Of COVID-Restricted Campus Life

Mask-Enforcing Humanoid Robots Set To Invade Office Spaces

THE PLAN! | HUGE SHOCK 😱 | Ralph Smart

Check out this foreign flag showing up in Australian law enforcement vehicles. It looks like a Global Police Force is now operating in Melbourne, Australia.

This is what grooming looks like. This is what DemonRats are doing to our children. But shame on these parents for sitting by and permitting their children to be a part of this. BAD PARENTING!! (Or is this a photoshop image?)

