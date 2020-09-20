.

President Trump announces that he will be putting forward a woman nominee next week

Don’t forget that Mitch sleeps with

C H I N A

Senator Kamala Harris needs to recuse herself from Senate hearings and voting regarding the Supreme Court nomination. As a candidate for the office of vice president, she has a huge conflict of interest. Would appreciate some of y’all digging up legislation, rules, procedures etc., that can back us up on this.

On top of that, Kamala Harris needs to prove her citizenship in the United States. We are not finding any naturalization papers on her which would be required to be a legit citizen with two foreign-born parents. Why is an ILLEGAL ALIEN allowed to vote as a U. S. Senator? Does Mitch know, but keeps silent for his China/U.S. Chamber of Commerce masters?

President Donald Trump announces a deal on TikTok

President Trump on the 1776 commission to re-introduce patriotic education into American schools

Bulldog posts this note and image below: Lisa Murkowski texted this to me today. She wants to be thanked for opposing Trump appointing a new Supreme Court Justice. This from a supposed Republican. Well at least she left a return number. You know what to do

Secret Agenda Behind BLM

Posted below is a Dailymail.co.uk article (with links to the Washington Post). This is a super-propaganda rag and mouthpiece of the Privy Council. So ask yourself WHY is this article being posted and why the distraction now?

FBI agent who found Hillary Clinton’s emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop says ‘immoral’ agency bosses sat on the discovery for a month and told him to ERASE his findings until he went direct to the US Attorney Read the Daily Mail. UK article

“Robertson said the FBI did nothing for a month until he went outside the chain of command and spoke with the US Attorney’s office overseeing the case

“The only advice from his bosses was to erase his office computer, which meant leaving no record of his investigations, a new book says”

To protect himself …

“…The next day Robertson decided to write a ‘Letter To Self’, which he emailed to himself, knowing that if a future investigation were carried out then the email would be found.

” He wrote: ‘I have very deep misgivings about the institutional [non] response of the FBI to the congressional investigation into the Hillary Clinton email matter….”

That’s not all, folks …. USA Networks, another ‘distraction’ site, even gave this guy a video cameo. Inside the FBI: New York | Special Agent John Robertson Doesn’t Look Like an FBI Agent

Notice that the author of the book October Surprise: How the FBI Tried to Save Itself and Crashed an Election is Devlin Barrett, Washington Post.

Edward Bernays and Group Psychology: Manipulating the Masses

Mark Crispin Miller tweets: Next month, Massachusetts will be turned into a high-bio-security prison

The Search for Odin – ROBERT SEPEHR

UK Government’s War On Civilization

Hi Betsy

The attached was sent out to all Victorian Police Stations and Commissars last week

Cheers

Paul

Drop inside and grab this 2-page flyer and fan out to your network. Use this as a template to create a similar document for your country or state’s situation. Thanks for sharing, Paul. AIM Patriots keep an eye on the world 24/7 and report to the Mothership on a daily basis with up-to-the minute news.

Make sure to customize your Nuremberg trial photos with images of your country’s traitors!

Make Trials for Traitors Great Again!

Learn from an American cowboy flick how to conduct public hangings with some reverance. Love all the gospel music here – makes taking out the globalist garbage a little better. Hanging scene for Hang’em High

Steve Inman: Weekly Top 5. Who needs the NFL when you have great sports commentary like this? And unlike the NFL, no one is taking a knee except the soy boys. No fancy outfits, shoulder pads and helmets…just raw, savage beatings like the gladiator days.

What’s the enemy planning for their election heist? This article from The Atlantic lays out their plans.

“Earlier this summer, 67 former government officials and academic students of government gathered over four sessions of the nonpartisan Transition Integrity Project… They included Michael Steele, a former chair of the Republican National Committee; John Podesta, the former White House chief of staff who chaired Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign; former Republican members of Congress; and a host of former elected officials, government staffers, consultants, and even journalists. I joined two of the sessions.

The sessions began with scenarios of what might happen on Election Day—a big Biden win, a narrow Biden win, a Trump win in the Electoral College coupled with a loss in the popular vote—and then played war games to ponder what might follow. The goal was not to make predictions, but rather to test scenarios and identify potential weak points in the system. The approach is common in the national-security world, but has not often before been applied to domestic politics.”

We agree with Sandy Cortez. We need everyone to show up and be counted on Election Day. Vote ALL RED. We’ll flush the RINO turds like Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney in 2021 and replace with patriots.

AOC Friday night: “This election, voting for someone— voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him. It’s a vote to let our democracy live another day.” pic.twitter.com/YZPjvZAcCy — Hannah Bleau 🍓 (@hannahbleau_) September 19, 2020

BLM or WLM? What is going on?

Hi Betsy,

I don’t think Janine Pelosi, Zoom’s Chief Marketing Officer https://zoom.us/team, is closely related to Nancy Pelosi. I did some digging and found her maiden name is Robertson. She became a Pelosi roughly 10 years ago when she married John Pelosi. He has worked for Cisco as a Program Manager.

John Pelosi is the son of Paul A. and Karen Pelosi (nee Van Dyk). They’re both about 70 years old. Nancy’s husband is Paul F. Pelosi and he’s about 80 years old.

Interesting to see what happens now that they pulled the plug on RBG. Thanks again for all you do and for featuring my “maga” comment a week or so ago. – DX

Mayor @RudyGiuliani: Kamala Harris's grandfather owned many slaves. She's going to have a hard time with reparations.#WarRoomPandemic @WarRoom2020 pic.twitter.com/2b4PHR4a8X — War Room: Pandemic ☣️ (@WarRoomPandemic) September 19, 2020

VIDEO: Have Lumber Prices Peaked?

Trump Supporter: “It’s Bordering on Elder Abuse” What Democrats are Doing to Joe Biden

Dear Betsy

You might remember my telling you about an offer at my partner and I have for leasing our farm land around our house near Hudson, New York.

Well, we declined the offer of the UK banker barons and stuck with our neighbor dairy farmers. Our neighbors are going to pay us 50% of what the Brits promised, but we could afford to be neighborly — for now!

But the Brits aren’t going anywhere. Their business bought a nearby farm and is signing leasing agreements with others. They’re promising to shift everything to organic and away from commodity farming— and I think that’s fine. But I see the whole thing as Agenda 2020 creep — now in retrospect, including the Land Trust preservation agreements that started to be signed around here in the 1990s — all Rockefeller sponsored if you look at the organizations.

AIM Patriot Tim

The EVIL Secrets Behind Pinocchio

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

I don’t want this to sound pretentious, but it will. There may come a time when our little AIM4Truth site becomes more visible to other patriots who are less informed as all of you and who, in their excitement to find this highly evolved truth network, may want to fill the comment boxes with drivel and such.

I don’t have time to vet all of their comments so at that point, I will turn off the comment feature on the site to any new commentors. However, if you are an approved commentor before I limit the feature, WordPress will recognize your user name and your comment will automatically post.

This way our discussions can carry on with the higher level “students” in the AIM School of Truth. Lurkers and others will be able to read and learn from your wisdom, but will not be permitted to join the conversation until they have demonstrated mastery of the first class – which is at least 500 lesson plans. You, of course, have graduated the First Class and are now in the Second Class of the AIM School of Truth. (See Cat Report 511.)

If you think you will want to join the conversation in the future, then drop into a comment box sometime and say something…even if it is a little ‘meow’. This way your user name will be approved and recognized and the changes will not effect you. YOU are the patriots we want to hear from on a long-term basis.

Betsy meows.

Sky World- By Bear Fox performed by Teio Swathe

