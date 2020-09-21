Read about Tik Tok, ByteDance, Oracle, Walmart, IBM Eclipse Foundation, Highlands Group and Pilgrims Society. We call this bundle of intel Interlocking Directorships and Material Beneficial Interests. (Compiled Sep. 21, 2020).

Why isn’t the S.E.C. on top of this? Why are we seeing so many interlocking directorships ?

It’s nothing but a big insider trading group!!!

Why haven’t public accounting, underwriters, and law firms called this fraud out to Company shareholders?

Will SHareholderS Sue These Firms for Massive Stock loses Due to Their failure to report Fraud?

Interlocking Directorships and Material Beneficial Interests. (Compiled Sep. 21, 2020). Entity Forms DEF 14A: Oracle, TikTok/ByteDance, Zoom, Walmart, IBM Eclipse Foundation, Pilgrims Society. SEC/Anonymous Patriots.

Joseph C. O’Mahoney (WY), Chairman. (Mar. 02, 1939). REPORT ON MONOPOLISTIC PRACTICES IN INDUSTRIES, Investigation of Economic Power, Temporary National Economic Committee, re. Res. No. 113, Part 05A. 75th Congress. GPO..

Companies that are continuing to violate the Clayton Act, among others, in the Tik Tok Gordian Knot of interlocking relationships in violation of multiple civil and criminal fraud laws:

Rep. B. Carroll Reece, (TN 1st). (Dec. 16, 1954). H. RES. 217 REPORT: Special Committee to Investigate Tax Exempt Foundations and Organizations especially those that may be engaged in un-American and subversive activities for political purposes, propaganda, or attempts to influence legislation (e.g. Carnegie, Rockefeller, Ford Foundations), 83rd Congress, 2nd Session, Union Calendar No. 926, House Report No. 2681. GPO.

Joseph C. O’Mahoney (WY), Chairman. (Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 1939). REPORT ON MONOPOLISTIC PRACTICES IN PART 22-23. Investment Banking: Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., Harriman Ripley & Co., Incorporated, etc., re. Res. No. 113, Concentration of Economic Power, Temporary National Economic Committee, 75th Congress. GPO.

GPO-CRECB, 1940, Pts. I-IX, Vol. 86-1. (Aug. 06, 1940). Steps Toward British Union, a World State, and International Strife, by Rep. Dr. Lt. Gen. Joseph Thorkelson (MT, 1st), p.11. GPO.

Lillian Scott Troy. (Feb. 17, 24, 1912). The 24-step Pilgrims Society Corporatist Imperial Federation Strategy to Return America to British Rule, with preamble by Hon. Dr. Lt. Commander Jacob. Thorkelson, MN, 1940. The San Francisco Leader, GPO, George Mason.

C.O. Garswiler, ed. (1967). Sir Andrew Carnegie & Cecil J. Rhodes, Planners of Internationalism, The George Mason School of Correspondence. Education Information, Inc.

ByteDance appears to be disputing claims by President Trump that TikTok Global will be directed by Americans and that the company will pay a $5 billion fee to the U.S. government. In a blog post entitled “clarifying groundless rumors about TikTok,” ByteDance contest the President’s assertions that the TikTok will be paying $5 billion to the U.S. government.

Whichever RNC staffer did this deserves a promotion 👇



pic.twitter.com/IkNUnJXpKm — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 21, 2020

We missed this! Wowzer, hell is a busy place to be these days.

According to Rand Waltzman, who wrote the DARPA project announcement and managed the project, the SMISC project scope and limits are:

Technology areas particularly relevant to SMISC are shown here grouped to correspond to the four basic goals of the program as described above:

1. Linguistic cues, patterns of information flow, topic trend analysis, narrative structure analysis, sentiment detection and opinion mining;

2. Meme tracking across communities, graph analytics/probabilistic reasoning, pattern detection, cultural narratives;

3. Inducing identities, modeling emergent communities, trust analytics, network dynamics modeling;

4. Automated content generation, bots in social media, crowd sourcing.

Stickman STRIKES DOWN Pennsylvania Lockdown Orders – Viva & Barnes HIGHLIGHT

After AIM Patriot Jazz watched our video Should Martial Law Be Declared?, he was inspired to express his sentiment in this meme:

In the realm of ‘who cares about Ellen DeGeneres’, here she is with her virtual audience in her first monologue of Season 18. Bizarre. Why the Epstein Island motif on her set?

Ellen DeGeneres returned to the airwaves Monday with her first episode since the daytime talk show came under investigation for a “toxic” workplace. VIDEO

Memes can exist in the 3D world, too:

YOU CANT TOUCH THIS!!



You can’t touch my MAGA Hat

You can’t touch my KAG Hat

You can’t touch my VOTE

You can’t touch my support for President @realDonaldTrump



Post a picture or video of your Trump gear in the comments. Let’s have some fun and show our support pic.twitter.com/MXRmNlOkvH — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) September 20, 2020

A new AIM Patriot ‘Kat” writes:

Meow!



I’ve been devouring your site for the past 6 months or more. I share it via email with a group, whose members are so grateful for this information.



Thank you for your labor of love and freely sharing!!

Our reply: That’s exactly what we ask you to do, Kat. Devour our material and then share the intel with your unique audience, in your unique way. You might see a meme that might help a friend wake up to truth. Or maybe a recommended video is just the thing to add to your own blog. We curate our site each day with the best intel collection in the internet. Your job, as a student of the AIM School of Truth, is to teach your downline in ways that best resonate with them. Keep using our material generously.

Patriot says this was spotted in a southwest Florida grocery store.

Now we see where that picture we posted on the last Cat Report originates. Right here in Michigan where we will be dumping the governor in a legal, but effective way. Once out of office, she will not be able to use the Michigan state police to protect her or hide behind an 8 foot electric fence. Patriots have a long memory, Heil Whitler. Soon you will be on-the-ground with all us deplorables.

The spiritual scientist needs to stand with both feet on the ground

What I have described here is the force of higher knowledge, which in some sense only occurs when the spiritual scientist gives himself over to such higher insights. It is not something that takes hold of him or makes him into a mystical dreamer, living outside of life. It is something he can handle, something that he can consciously summon up, in the same way, that one performs a scientific experiment and returns to ordinary life afterwards; in which one is a balanced, thoughtful person with all the soberness needed in life. Indeed, one who tends to have a pathological state of mind in ordinary life, who cannot use his full personality in ordinary life like any other person, can also not in the real sense of the word be a spiritual scientist.

Source (German): Rudolf Steiner – GA 77a – Die Aufgabe der Anthroposophie gegenüber Wissenschaft und Leben – Darmstadt, July 29, 1921 (page 145-146)

In the future, we will ask one another – What did you do during 2020? For the Gabriels, life didn’t change much. We have been retired for a few years so didn’t need to go in the 3D world for regular work. Our activities since then have been primarily home-bound with writing, researching, and making sure dinner is on the table by 5:30.

After a few months into Gestapo Gretchen’s lockdown, I began to ponder “what else could I use this time for?” So I started searching for stuff and found out that lots of gals have been going “no poo”. Many more have been trying it during the lockdowns and are loving it. Last month, I tried and almost two months into my own NO POO experience, I don’t think I will ever go back to regular shampoo again. Here’s a video that explains NO POO.

The No Poo Method

Since I refuse to wear a genocide muzzle, I haven’t been able to go to my hairdresser who will lose her cosmetology license if she doesn’t comply with Feminazi Whitmer’s orders. I let my blonde highlights grow out, leaving my hair with its natural darker blonde-red color. Inspired by my own cheerleading to go ALL RED in November, I did just that and went for a beautiful red henna. Back when the Red Wings used to win Stanley Cups, the guys around here would grow their beards out during the playoffs in support of the Wings. I said – I’m going to do something similar for November elections – all red henna!

If you have ever thought about henna and didn’t have the time or interest, maybe go for it NOW. I absolutely LOVE my new color, ladies. Hennas come in all kinds of colors, but read the instructions carefully if you still have chemical color in your hair.

Here’s the henna video that totally inspired me and this is the color that I achieved. The fam has been calling me “Red Sonia”.

My Henna Hair ♥ Henna Hair Dye Routine 4 Year Update.Notice that her user name totally checks out Katrinaosity. There are many places online to purchase henna. I purchased mine at Henna Color Labs. If you have henna or ‘no poo’ tips, please leave them in the comment boxes below.

P. S. This is tomorrow’s Cat Report pushed out early …. (Meow).

