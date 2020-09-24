Thank you, Giorgio, for updating this meme:

So why Is Johnson & Johnson coming to save the day with vaccines?

Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Are they connected to the interlocking directorships that we are now exposing? IS Johnson & Johnson just another Rothschild & Sons operation? To answer these questions, we turned to the AFI miners to see what’s up with the company claimed to be the one that ‘America’s families trust’.

Johnson & Johnson

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/200406/000020040620000018/jnjproxy2020.htm

D. Scott Davis: Federal Reserve Atlanta

Ian E.L. Davis: IBM Eclipse Foundation, Rolls Royce, McKinsey & Company, Apax, British Petroleum (BP)

Doudna: UC Berkeley, Entellia (CRISPR DNA Genome)

Gorsky: IBM, Janssen Pharama, Novartis, Ethicon, Wharton

Hewson: IBM Eclipse Foundation, DuPont, Lockheed Martin, Aerospace Industries Assoc.

Joly: IBM Eclipse Foundation, Best Buy, Vivendi, EDS, McKinsey, Business Roundtable, Ralph Lauren

McClellan: IBM Eclipse Foundation, Cigna, Duke, Dell Medical, Bookings Institution, White House, Clinton, Larry Summers Treasury,

Mulcahy: IBM Eclipse Foundation, Target, Williams-Sonoma, LPL Financial, Xerox

Charles Prince: IBM Eclipse Foundation, Xerox, Citigroup, US Steel (Pilgrims Society), Lord Abbett Family of Funds, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Council of Chief Executives

Eugene Washington: IBM Eclipse Foundation, Duke, Univ. of California SF, Stanford, National Academy of Sciences, Kaiser Foundation, Kaiser Health

Weinberger: IBM Eclipse Foundation, MetLife, Ernst & Young, U.S. Treasury, Emory

Williams: IBM Eclipse Foundation, Aetna, Obama, Conference Board, MIT

AstraZeneca PLX (AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC, Co. No. 2723534. (Jun. 11, 2020). Group of companies accounts made up to 31 December 2919. Companies House (UK).

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-06-2020-AstraZeneca-PLC-Co-No-2723534-Group-of-companies-accounts-made-up-to-31-December-2019-Companies-House-(UK)-filed-Jun-11-2020.pdf#page=100

Soriot: Roche, Genentech, Viela Bio

Dunouer: GSK, GlaxoSmithKline, Wellcome Trust, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,

Chipchase: Oxford, BOC (Bank of China)

Berger: Unilever,

Broadley: Prudential, Oxford, London School of Economics (Paul Volcker), Legal & General

Demare: UBS, Syngenta, Swiss Holdings, ABB, Baxter, Dow Chemical, Vodafone, Dreyfus

DiSanzo: IBM Eclipse Foundation, IBM, Philips, Hewlett Packard, Agilent, IBM Internet of Things, Novartis, Harvard

McCoy: Avon Products, Johnson & Johnson, Princeton, Rutgers, Kimberly Clark, Stryker

Mok: Chinese University,

Rahman: NHS Foundation, Wellcome Fund, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Oxford, Forsite Capital

Wallenberg: Astra

Baselga: Harvard, Sloan,

Cheng: Merck, MSD China, Universal Oil, Union Carbide, GAF,

Fiona Cicconi: IBM Eclipse Foundation, GE, Cisco, Roche,

Frederickson: Deloitte,

Pangalos: Pfizer, GSK (GlaxoSmithKline, Wellcome Fund, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), Cambridge, KNIGHTHOOD FROM QUEEN,

They’re all interlocked to their mother the British Pilgrims Society : Rothschild Asset Management (N.M Rothschild and Sons ), Wellcome Fund and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

There is not an ounce of objectivity, or the notion of an “arm’s length transaction” in the world of biotechnology.

Victor Rothschild rigged biotech for the Pilgrims Society starting with his “The Rothschild Report” in 1973 for Margaret Thatcher. Ten years later, he exploited his insider role for all the UK and US lemmings to follow.

David Fishlock. (Sep. 09, 1983). Blue chip genes promise high returns, re. Lord Victor Rothschild, Biotechnology Investments Limited (BIL), Guernsey Reg. No. 9767, formed Apr. 16, 1981; successor International Biotechnology Trust Plc, UK Co. No. 02892872, formed Jan. 31, 1994, financed by N.M. Rothschild Asset Mangement, p.6. Financial Times.

The Financial Times was Rothschild’s pitch rag for beginnings of biotechnology.

The Founder of AStrazenca, Privy COuncil’s Baroness Rona A. Fairhead , is a Director at Oracle

Baroness Rona A. Fairhead (Oracle, founder of AstraZeneca at ICI) ran the Financial Times 2006-2013).

