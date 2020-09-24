.

AIM Patriot Ron left this in a comment box. We thought it needed featured attention. Moral Compromises

The article below is reported by Axios via the NYPost…so still not confirmed. Both of these sites are propaganda platforms. We will wait for confirmation from the White House.

Other corporate propaganda sites are running similar articles.

CNN: White House liaisons being removed from jobs and replaced, according to Mark Meadows’ email

Have you educated your downline about Senior Executive Services? The media will never report this to the public because they are in cahoots with the SES in overthrowing the United States. Your network TRUSTS you to provide them with truth. Time to circle back and remind folks who the enemies are.

This Video From March 13, 2018 – over 2 years ago!

Obama hired us. Trump can’t fire us.

They are all SES.

They fly their own flag. Notice its similarities to the EU flag.

YES to all those who keep asking. William Barr is SES Senior Executive Services.

S. Prt. 102-509. (Nov. 10, 1992). WILLIAM P. BARR, Attorney General, p. 85, Senior Executive Service (SES Plum Book, Policy and Supporting Positions. Committee on Governmental Affairs, 102d Congress, 2d Session. Y 4.G 74/9: S. Prt. 102-509. ISBN 0-16-039526-7. Government Printing Office.

Thank you, I will never let you down! pic.twitter.com/8AGm77ko1M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

This is a hoot! The creator of Infotoons videos doesn’t know that he discovered the inner Betsy. I am usually so full of energy, especially after producing a Cat Report, I have to get up and just dance. It helps me get grounded again. How in the world would Infotoons have known this? My version of sufi dancing!

He wrote: Betsy & Thomas Take a Break

FLASHBACK November 2017 Nigel Farage exposes George Soros: The biggest international political collusion in history

“Biden’s campaign called a “lid” at 9:20 a.m Thursday morning, meaning that it had no public events or travel scheduled for the rest of the day. A “lid” usually also means the campaign will not conduct press conferences or dispense press releases the remainder of the day. Biden’s team also clarified that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the Democrat vice presidential nominee, had no public events scheduled for Thursday and, therefore, would not be on the campaign trail, either.”

As the ‘Saga of the Swamp Turns‘, Biden has to end his campaign because he contracts COVID. Suddenly, he dies. Being an old man and such, there was nothing they could do. He is quickly buried in Wellstone fashion and his dying wish that Trump waits until after the election to nominate a Supreme Court justice are headlines everywhere in the propaganda media.

ILLEGAL ALIEN Kamala Harris becomes the DemonRat presidential candidate and Hillary muscles out Bernie and Fauxcahantas for the VP position.

And it doesn’t take a Hollywood script writer to know what happens next. Wink!

It’s just a mask.

It’s just two weeks.

It’s just non-essential businesses.

It’s just to keep from overwhelming the hospitals.

It’s just until cases go down more.

It’s just to keep others from being scared.

It’s just for a few more weeks.

It’s just communion or singing. You can still meet.

It’s just until we get a vaccine.

It’s just a bracelet.

It’s just to let others know who you’ve been in contact with.

It’s just a few more months.

It’s just a video.

It’s just an email account.

It’s just for protecting others from hate speech.

It’s just a few people.

It’s just a credit card company.

It’s just a few places that don’t take cash.

It’s just a little chip.

It’s just for medical information and paying for things.

It’s just so you can travel.

It’s just so you can get your driver’s license.

It’s just so you can vote.

It’s just for a few more years.

It’s just a statue.

It’s just a building.

It’s just a song.

It’s just a few words.

It’s just a book.

It’s just a movie.

It’s just a flag.

It’s just a piece of cloth.

It’s just a blood test.

It’s just a scan.

It’s just a chip.

It’s just a dog.

It’s just a clump of cells.

It’s just the bad people.

It’s just the undesirables.

It’s just the men.

It’s just the Christians.

It’s just the people that don’t think like we do.

Ohio woman tased for not wearing a mask.

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Under Investigation For Bribery

We are embedded in seven cycles within seven cycles within seven cycles. Each of these cycles has a specific aspect of the complete system to contribute. Each cycle, within a greater cycle, within a greater cycle has metamorphic and morphological characteristics that work with each of the seven ethers to manifest one of the seven planetary characteristics (signatures).

These cycles can be explained in general tenor and content but each is still a new manifestation, a living creation that reveals the intent of the big picture, the rhythms of the complete cycle of nature found in the great and the small. Certain qualities, virtues, and ethers enliven each cycle with new forces of growth and information. Each cycle contributes to the whole and is integrally one with the whole; each cycle is “part of the plan.”

