Jacksonville, Florida Rally on September 24, 2020
Jon Voight – God’s Love (24SEP2020)
Secret Report: How CIA’s Brennan Overruled Dissenting Analysts Who Concluded Russia Favored Hillary
‘Trump Was Right’: Explosive New FBI Texts Detail Internal Furor Over Handling Of ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ Investigation
Check out this thread from Technofog: “Agent Barnett: the Flynn case “was ‘top down,’ meaning direction concerning the investigation was coming from senior officials.”
Lindsey Graham: “the primary source for the Steele dossier was likely a Russian agent”
Dear patriots in South Carolina, please hold your noses and vote for this traitorous piece of human garbage as the country cannot afford to lose the Senate. Vote for the RED seat, not the seditious traitor Lindsey Graham. We will save a spot on the gallows for him. Then, the SC governor can fill the vacant seat with a MAGA senator.
WE DO NOT WANT TO LOSE RED SEATS!!! Vote Big Red, ALL RED. Make sure your downline understands the voting strategy.
Louie Gohmert Reintroduces Resolution to Effectively ‘Cancel’ the Democrat Party over Ties to Slavery
A huge miasma of corruption encircling Hunter and Joe Biden
Anybody seen if the lids are on or off today with Sleepy Joe’s campaign? Has his campaign put a permanent lid on the demented, criminal, traitor?
VIDEO: Doug Collins on Durham probe: I want to see indictments, not a ‘fancy report’
Lefties at The Nation discover that (non-FBI) feds have been tracing the puppet masters behind Antifa and BLM
“I have been saying for years that President Trump understands better than anyone else that in this age, politics is a reality TV show for most people and that a three-act structure has the greatest impact. Well, we are in Act Three, folks, when questions and conflicts raised in Acts One and Two are answered and dramatic conflicts start to be resolved.”
Robert Mueller Investigative Agent Recently Testified Special Counsel Operation was “Intended to Get Trump”
AG Paxton Announces Joint Prosecution of Gregg County Organized Election Fraud in Mail-In Balloting Scheme
Some of you newcomers to AIM might not know how special Michael McKibben is in world history. Not only did he and his engineering team at Leader Technologies make scalability in the internet possible, he and his AFI miners continue to bring up data finds that keeps putting nails in the coffins of the swamp criminals and traitors. In the video below, Michael explains how he helped to bring down the Iron Curtain through music.
Christian music can be a powerful weapon against evil. It fills the ethers with higher vibrations, as it does the participants.
Trump Unveils ‘America First’ Health Care Plan — Seeks To Force Insurers To Cover Pre-Existing Conditions Even If The Supreme Court Kills Obamacare
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Funds Bail Project Linked to U-Haul Providing Supplies to Louisville Rioters
VIDEO: Biden Supporters BLOW UP Trump Supporters House
H.R. McMaster: Trump’s Election Comments ‘Is Something That Our Founders Feared’
AIM Patriots say that H. R. McMaster needs to shut his treasonous trap. We all see how he is selling out the United States to China for money and power. Make sure your downline is hip to this ‘Benedict Arnold’.
Zoom and the Treason of H. R. McMaster
How to Teach Islam in Our Schools
Desiderio Alberto Arnaz y de Acha III (March 2, 1917 – December 2, 1986), better known as Desi Arnaz, was a Cuban-American actor, musician, bandleader, comedian and film, television producer and revolutionary in the creation of modern television. He is best known for his role as the witty Ricky Ricardo on the American television series sitcom I Love Lucy, where he co-starred with his then wife Lucille Ball.
Desi Arnaz – Thank you, America
Woman Surprises Server with $800 Tip: ‘God Has Been Covering Me’
Have the Leaders of New Zealand, Australia, UK and Canada HandED Over Their Countries to Communist China?
Arresting People For Not Wearing Masks Is Another Giant Step Toward Total Tyranny
Will a Second Covid-19 Lockdown Coincide with a ‘No Deal’ Brexit?
UK: Man Arrested For Not Wearing Mask Asks Cops Where They Were During BLM Riots
Queen to receive government ‘bailout’ to top up income after Crown Estate hit by economic slump
VIDEO: SHOCKING COVID LOCKDOWNS IN IRELAND – with DJ Spiral on Covid protests in Dublin, Ireland
AIM Patriot Jazz (UK) writes: I am totally sick and ashamed at this blatant BBC 100% lies. This is direct meddling in the US election and nothing is said, this is total propaganda by a foreign fake news scam, Nick Clegg and Hancock recently discussed via Zoom a discussion that was probably classified as secret intel and may have well called China directly, in fact by using zoom they did just that and they were not held to accountable by other mp’s or media. This video is open hostility to the Trump Team, America and a fair free election. Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power – BBC News
Note to Betsy’s team: We have lots of intel coming in from Australia about the lockdowns in Melbourne and Victoria – so much that I could do one whole Cat Report, each day, just on the situation Downunder. PLEASE add updates with pictures (use web services like imgur to post pictures), videos, and links in the comment boxes below so that everyone can see what’s going on. I just don’t have time and it is SOOOOO important to share with everyone.
Plus after I push out the Cat today, I have two major pieces coming in from the Conclave and the AFI miners that will need full attention. (Quick dance for refueling….)
Douglas and his team will be giving us an update on the book by Arthur Firstenberg – “The Invisible Rainbow” – The Hidden Dangers of Wireless & Cell Phone Radiation. It is very scary what they found and an important update that effects all humanity.
The AFI miners pulled up even more details on Baroness Fairhead that will annihilate transnational corporations and their relationship to the Queen and the Rothschilds. We will probably push out a separate article and audio on this one….hopefully by the end of the day, but not sure.
Biden supporter melts down over Trump caravan.
The Squirrel, the Physicist and the Bird Feeder
