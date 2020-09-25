.

Jacksonville, Florida Rally on September 24, 2020

Jon Voight – God’s Love (24SEP2020)

Check out this thread from Technofog: “Agent Barnett: the Flynn case “was ‘top down,’ meaning direction concerning the investigation was coming from senior officials.”

Dear patriots in South Carolina, please hold your noses and vote for this traitorous piece of human garbage as the country cannot afford to lose the Senate. Vote for the RED seat, not the seditious traitor Lindsey Graham. We will save a spot on the gallows for him. Then, the SC governor can fill the vacant seat with a MAGA senator.

WE DO NOT WANT TO LOSE RED SEATS!!! Vote Big Red, ALL RED. Make sure your downline understands the voting strategy.

Anybody seen if the lids are on or off today with Sleepy Joe’s campaign? Has his campaign put a permanent lid on the demented, criminal, traitor?

“I have been saying for years that President Trump understands better than anyone else that in this age, politics is a reality TV show for most people and that a three-act structure has the greatest impact. Well, we are in Act Three, folks, when questions and conflicts raised in Acts One and Two are answered and dramatic conflicts start to be resolved.”

Some of you newcomers to AIM might not know how special Michael McKibben is in world history. Not only did he and his engineering team at Leader Technologies make scalability in the internet possible, he and his AFI miners continue to bring up data finds that keeps putting nails in the coffins of the swamp criminals and traitors. In the video below, Michael explains how he helped to bring down the Iron Curtain through music.

Christian music can be a powerful weapon against evil. It fills the ethers with higher vibrations, as it does the participants.

AIM Patriots say that H. R. McMaster needs to shut his treasonous trap. We all see how he is selling out the United States to China for money and power. Make sure your downline is hip to this ‘Benedict Arnold’.

How to Teach Islam in Our Schools

Desiderio Alberto Arnaz y de Acha III (March 2, 1917 – December 2, 1986), better known as Desi Arnaz, was a Cuban-American actor, musician, bandleader, comedian and film, television producer and revolutionary in the creation of modern television. He is best known for his role as the witty Ricky Ricardo on the American television series sitcom I Love Lucy, where he co-starred with his then wife Lucille Ball.

Desi Arnaz – Thank you, America

Editor’s note: Annual data on economic output is a lagging indicator, and is released the following year by organizations such as the World Bank. The figures in this diagram provide a snapshot of the global economy in 2019, but do not necessarily represent the impact of recent developments such as COVID-19.



Share the tweet. Thoroughly educated your network about the British Imperial Empire and its attempt to destroy the United States and overthrow President Trump.

AIM Patriot Jazz (UK) writes: I am totally sick and ashamed at this blatant BBC 100% lies. This is direct meddling in the US election and nothing is said, this is total propaganda by a foreign fake news scam, Nick Clegg and Hancock recently discussed via Zoom a discussion that was probably classified as secret intel and may have well called China directly, in fact by using zoom they did just that and they were not held to accountable by other mp’s or media. This video is open hostility to the Trump Team, America and a fair free election. Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power – BBC News

Note to Betsy’s team: We have lots of intel coming in from Australia about the lockdowns in Melbourne and Victoria – so much that I could do one whole Cat Report, each day, just on the situation Downunder. PLEASE add updates with pictures (use web services like imgur to post pictures), videos, and links in the comment boxes below so that everyone can see what’s going on. I just don’t have time and it is SOOOOO important to share with everyone.

Plus after I push out the Cat today, I have two major pieces coming in from the Conclave and the AFI miners that will need full attention. (Quick dance for refueling….)

Douglas and his team will be giving us an update on the book by Arthur Firstenberg – “The Invisible Rainbow” – The Hidden Dangers of Wireless & Cell Phone Radiation. It is very scary what they found and an important update that effects all humanity.

The AFI miners pulled up even more details on Baroness Fairhead that will annihilate transnational corporations and their relationship to the Queen and the Rothschilds. We will probably push out a separate article and audio on this one….hopefully by the end of the day, but not sure.

The Squirrel, the Physicist and the Bird Feeder

