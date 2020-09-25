.

No COVID ordinance may forbid or impede any business from operating.

♦ No COVID ordinance may forbid restaurants to operate below 50% capacity. Any local ordinances against these operational thresholds are nullified.

♦ No local mask ordinances shall carry any weight of enforcement.

♦ No COVID Fines or Penalties may be applied toward any individual or business operating in the State of Florida. (executive order)

Florida enters Phase Three of reopening plan, Gov. Ron DeSantis announces

Mark Meadows breaks down Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist

Trouble in Kamalaville

Propaganda rag USA Today posts: Remove the natural born citizen clause from the Constitution. Let immigrants be president.

Another propaganda globalist site, The Medium, screams: Yes, Kamala Harris is Eligible to be Vice President

Nope…sorry, Constitution idiots. Kamala Harris doesn’t pass the test. In fact, we demand to see her naturalization papers as we have every reason to believe that she is an ILLEGAL ALIEN and needs to be deported to Jamaica.

Listen to ‘Betsy and Thomas” describe what they found in the research on electricity; then read under the headline below and learn more. Hang on, patriots. This report is filled with red pills.

#SCOTUSGATE is coming.… How many of Ruth Ginsburg’s clerks and judicial colleagues knew that she died before last Friday? They didn’t inform citizens, instead forged her name on Supreme Court materials, and hoped that they could push her corpse beyond the November elections.

Executions are coming. Prepare your downline. Comey will be one of many traitors who will be eliminated from society.

Thank you, AIM Patriot Condor, for sending in such great material lately. Condor writes:

“It is great to see Eustace Mullins’ lifetime work not being forgotten since his death in 2010.

I thought I would attached several of his other PDF books I have converted to Word and archived for my own benefit in recent years.

I hope these Word attachments might help reduce “time-bandits” with respect to any word search prospecting by your team of miners in those dangerous Deep State caverns.”

MURDER BY INJECTION – The Story of the Medical Conspiracy Against America

For those of you that may not know Condor, he is our go-to expert in the AIM Conclave for all things climate and energy. Very smart guy, but his identity must remain hidden – at least for know. Condor brings our attention to these two videos.

Early this month, Condor wrote:

I enjoyed the recent articles and interviews concerning Eustace Mullen’s book THE WORLD ORDER – A Study in the Hegemony of Parasitism . I am referencing your September 7th series at American Intelligence Media (AIM) (see link: https://aim4truth.org/2020/09/07/eustace-mullins-and-the-one-world-order/ ). Thought I would dig into my archives and see if I might contribute some additional insight on the Mullins topic.

Part I: The Pilgrim Society

The AIM series included an informative audio discussion between Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben. Douglas discussed how Eustace warned the general public, in some prior video interviews over many decades, there were certain facts he dare not disclose to his readers fearing he would be murdered. This included disclosing the name of a secret global criminal cabal. In recent years AIM has not only published the name of this criminal cabal, AIM has fully detailed historical and present members of the Pilgrim Society and many of the active criminal activities taking place presently with this clandestine organization.

EustaceMullins(1923-2010)

Upon dying in 2010, Eustace Mullen’s books and papers were released to the worldwide internet for free public viewing and use. Over the years I have taken advantage of this Mullen’s gift to convert each of his books an articles from PDF to Word documents for faster word searches on articles I was researching.

I am attaching Mullen’s 1st edition, of THE WORLD ORDER, from 1985 book as a Word document. While I have both Mullins’ 2nd edition book and PDF, upon converting it to Word, for some reason it took 37 megabits of memory as oppose to only 0.5 megabits for the 1st edition. For that reason I have only attached the first edition of the book.

I hope the “Word” document attachment might benefit any AIM reader wishing to conduct word searches on any number of relevant topics found within this valuable Mullins’ reference book.

Part II: The Name Which Cannot be Spoken for over a Millennia.

Is there another Mullin’s book exposing the founding core members of the Pilgrim Society itself?

Was there an ancient name, going back millennia, Mullin’s dare not speak of without also fearing the forfeiture of his life?

In a video presently suppressed by Goggle…but fortunately was found at the link below and here. Jewish businessman, an ex-Zionist, Benjamin H. Friedman, gave a startling and alarming New York City speech in 1961, attempting to warn America about an evil ancient cabal of generational parasites which preyed on humanity for their own prosperity and survival. The Main Stream Media, both air and print, did all they could to suppress the speech from reaching the sleeping American public over the ensuing decades.

VIDEO Benjamin Freedman’s 1961 Warns America About The Talmudic Jews

The transcript of this same NYC speech can presently be found at link: https://www.crashrecovery.org/freedman/Benjamin_Freedmans_Speech_at_the_Willard_Hotel_in_Washington,_D.C_(1961).pdf

Benjamin Friedman, a successful businessman who was one time the principal owner of the Woodbury Soap Company, and sat at the table of U.S. Presidents, spent the great preponderance of his considerable fortune, at least $2.5 million, to investigate this ancient cabal. This cabal was so dangerous, Eustace Mullen still dare not mention this organization’s name upon publishing his book seven years after Friedman’s speech.

What was the name of the core membership group of the Pilgrim Society Eustace Mullins dare not speak of?

The forbidden word was announced to the audience at the 34:30 minute mark of Benjamin Friedman’s NYC speech sixty-nine years ago.

The forbidden word would not be publicly spoken of again until 2015, at a Middle East conference, sixty-five years later. The clandestine group in question had used its vast wealth to pay off historians and local media to strike this forbidden name from all public knowledge for millennia. The word was Khazars. Benjamin said the following about this group he exposed as very dangerous “pretend” Jews:

“Now what are the facts? The Jews…I call them Jews to you because they are known as Jews…I don’t call them Jews. I refer to them as so-called Jews because I know what they are.

“Now what happened? The eastern Europe Jews, who formed 92% of the world’s population of those people who call themselves Jews were originally Khazars. They were a war-like tribe that lived deep in the heart of….”

Mr. Friedman finished the speech by again warning America that these evil Khazarians are committed to destroying America similar to how they destroyed Germany in 1916 and later Russia in 1917. If patriots do not overcome the censorship of the Main Stream Media, does not wake up to this terrible threat seeking to divide and destroy America from within…Friedman warned we would one day witness the planned burning of businesses and rioting in the major cities throughout the United States.

Why did Mullen’s consider this word so taboo in spite of Friedman proclaiming Khazar to the public seven years earlier?

Over the ensuing seven years, since Benjamin Freemen’s epic speech, Eustace Mullins had researched and prepared to publish his new book on the history of this evil cabal. If he used one particular word in the title of his book, he knew he would be attacked as anti-Semitic. If he used the word uttered by Mr. Freeman, at that NYC dinner, he would likely be murdered. Mullen’s concluded if he wished to get his truths out to the public, the safer route was to be labeled anti-Semitic.

Eustace Mullen’s was well aware of hundreds, if not thousands of patriots around the world who had been executed by this evil core cabal of the Pilgrim Society members. This included four well known figures in the U.S. between November, 1963 right up to four months before Mullins’ publication of this specific book.

One only needs to recall what happened to President John F. Kennedy (November 22, 1963), Malcolm X (February 21, 1965), Martin Luther King (April 4, 1968), and President Kennedy’s brother Bobby (June 5, 1968), and the immediate coverup by the Main Stream Media (MSM)—to understand why Eustace Mullins decided not to mention the Pilgrim Society nor its core membership being comprised of the Khazarian Mafia. (See MSM article news headlines to the right.)

These four American icons were murdered because they were committed to pursuing peace, education, abundance, and prosperity for all of humanity. This was diametrically opposite to the anti-humanistic cabal of parasites whose goals for personal wealth and power required the embracement of war, ignorance, scarcity, and poverty.

One would have to understand the 1200 year history of Khazarian Mafia (KM) joining the Jewish religion in 800 A.D. only to end up hi-jacking it and eventually hiding behind the Star of David to protect themselves. Some recently published articles suggest up to 97% of Hebrew Jews have been exterminated and replaced with Khazarians.

It kind of reminds me of the 1978 science fiction classic, Invasion of the Body Snatchers . My research suggests the image below should list a KM as oppose to the Star of David for each of these owners of media which controls the propaganda dished out to the American public under Tavistock analyzed mind control.

In the prior century, right through the present, the Khazarian Mafia had the soldiers inside and outside of government to make patriots disappear if they made too much noise about those in the shadows controlling world governments.

With this background we can now jump back to October 4, 1968, when Mullins first published his book, titled, NEW HISTORY OF THE JEWS .

I have attached two versions of Mullin’s 1968 book. The first (posted below) is merely the converted PDF to Word document for this Mullins’ book, NEW HISTORY OF THE JEWS . The second (posted above) is related to a “what if” where the word Jew, Jewish, Judaism, Jewry was replaced by Khazar, Khazarism, Khazary, etc. when Mullins was, in my opinion, actually detailing the history and pagan practices of the Khazarian Mafia…not the Hebrew Jew.

I hope patriots reading this article and the links below, might better appreciate the very ancient, powerful and evil forces President Trump and every freedom loving patriots are presently battling. We truly have a very remarkable and courageous President working with other nations seeking to break humanity free of this tyranny. Please offer your prayers to President Trump in this epic battle of the millennia.

