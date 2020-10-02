.

We recommend IVERMECTIN. If your doctor will not prescribe, then contact the ones at Speak with an MD. They can prescribe over the phone – whether you have a cold or COVID.

“He’s also canny. He’s clever. He outfoxed Comey. He outfoxed Mueller. He outfoxed 20 Republicans in the GOP primary and then did the same to the Democrats, winning the White House despite receiving fewer votes than his opponent,” wrote Michael Moore in a lengthy Facebook post on Friday.

Michael Moore posted his tirade on Facebook just hours after the President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the Chinese virus.

Sofa King posts:

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHATrump got the media again, by using the best BAIT!!!!NOW, the “muh wite supemicysts” bull goes away, the media have to act nice and send well wishes, and Trump gets a little time off! An anchor on CBS already called it “TRUMP’S October Surprise”.

Best. President. EVER.

Adam Schiff’s shady ties to Ukraine exposed

President Trump slams Ilhan Omar over Veritas #BallotHarvesting videos; crowd chants “LOCK HER UP!”

LONG BEACH, CA: WE’LL JUST LEAVE IT TO YOUR IMAGINATION… pic.twitter.com/DM0Kt5bPdM — 🇺🇸🦅M💥A💥G💥A🦅🇺🇲 (@BlessUSA45) October 1, 2020

Sue posts:

Attended a political event tonight in MN, what I heard was horrifying!!A group called Center for Tech and Civic Life, https://www.techandciviclife.org, a non-profit organization has granted millions of dollars to assist with voting (fraud).

“CTCL has assembled resources to collect data from nearly every local election office; covering candidates on the ballot for each race, information describing those offices, and contact information for elected officials. The organization boasts that more than 250 million voters have accessed its data and that CTCL acts as a major supplier of ballot data for tech giants Facebook and Google. Additionally, Rock the Vote, the Women Donors Network, and the Voting Information Project have all used data provided by CTCL.”

How I understand it is they train/use people to solicit ballots. To get away with the number of ballots a citizen can turn in per law, the city has hired more staff and allowed election staff to accept buckets full of ballots.

CTCL has also focused in Philadelphia, Delaware County, MI & WI.

M. Zuckerberg recently gave this foundation $250M. Other donors include Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Knight Foundation & Skoll Foundation.

NEW MI6 Chief!

Drop by Twitter and give the new Chief a shout – out. Here’s the tweet. Make sure to throw your favorite redpills at him. @KazimirRampant demonstrates how it is done in the tweet below.

All keyboard warriors to your stations and fire away. He needs to know that Americans aren’t too happy with the British Imperial Empire and its assassination of President Kennedy and its attempted overthrow of President Trump.

The Vortex — Permanent Coup. Full interview here.

Source not vetted. FYI only.

A Caravan of 5000 is on it's way to the United States, just in time for the election. I'm shocked!!! Shocked!!! 😒



pic.twitter.com/OYHYzI8nri — Unfiltered☢Americano 🇺🇸 (@hrtablaze) October 2, 2020

Negative Rates and Helicopter Money Will Not Prevent the Economic Collapse. It’s Too Late. Queen gets a bail out.

Meet the moderator for the second presidential debate – Steve Scully, ex-intern for Joe Biden. NeverTrumper.

We love our flock of sand hill cranes that drop by the backyard each day to eat corn Douglas throws out for them. Lately, a family of turkeys has discovered our delicious back yard and this hen lets me know she and her brood have arrived by hopping on the porch rail and shaking her tail feathers.

Below, you see ‘Rusty’ the young sand hill crane keeping a careful eye on this corn poacher. Below the hen, in the hosta garden, are her brood, munching on the unshelled sunflower seeds that drop from the bird feeders.

We have such great wildlife in our backyard – deer, heron, falcons, hawks, robins, orioles, woodpeckers, all kinds of little birds, an occasional coyote, and a plethora of turtles and fish in the pond.

Jon Voight – Evil (2OCT2020)

