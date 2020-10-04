.

‘It’s Personal’–Trump Supporter Chokes Up Talking About President Outside Walter Reed Hospital

.

President Trump is recovering well at Walter Reed!

The rally comes to Walter Reed! Nice turn out, patriots.

.

.

Honey Pot?

.

.

.

.

.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Thomas Fitton, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member of the District of Columbia Commission on Judicial Disabilities and Tenure.

.

What will they find? REVEALED: U.S. government gave $3.7million grant to Wuhan lab

.

.

Actually, the picture above is not quite accurate. The one below is the core truth. Eventually, the truth will be known by more folks. Y’all keep educating your downline about the British Imperial Empire rule over the United States through the Pilgrims Society.

Once we claim victory, we will demand reparations from the Monarch, as well as from China, for the deaths of our citizens, the destruction of our economies, and the collapse of our banks. The Queen, her Privy Council, and China have plenty of booty to share with the people of the world.

.

Wall Street Journal comes in to save Larry Ellison from being outed as a CIA agent and operative for CHINA:

.

Larry Ellison is a CIA operative and Oracle is a front for CHINA, the Privy Council, and the Pilgrims Society. We have busted his treasonous chops in the last few Cat Reports for all to see. Just type his name in our search bar and find out about Larry. In the meantime here are a few truth bombs about Oracle, Rona Fairhead, TikTok, China, and the Pilgrims Society.

.

We Are Being Lied To! Here Is How

.

“Most people think when they vote for a federal politician -a House or Senate representative- they are voting for a person who will go to Washington DC and write or enact legislation. This is the old-fashioned “schoolhouse rock” perspective based on decades past. There is not a single person in congress writing legislation or laws.

In modern politics not a single member of the House of Representatives or Senator writes a law, or puts pen to paper to write out a legislative construct. This simply doesn’t happen.

Over the past several decades a system of constructing legislation has taken over Washington DC that more resembles a business operation than a legislative body.”

Here’s how it works right now.

.

.

Medical doctors and lawyers allied against global malfeasance: in conversation with Heiko Schöning

Mask Madness or Medical Metrics?

.

.

A “source familiar” with the president’s health said, “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.” Who is this anonymous WH official?

.

.

Donald Trump heart beat

.

Dining in New York City. Read all about it.

.

.

Elemental Realms of “The Mothers” by Douglas Gabriel

.

Inside the video Sacred Geometry of Sound, Frequency and Vibration – ROBERT SEPEHR is a description of the Royal Rife machine. For folks who like to know what devices we use in the Gabriel household, we have mentioned the Indigo Biofeedback System in a prior report. This is a Rife machine on steroids. More info can be found here. The Indigo Biofeedback System.

We recommend Seriously Smart Technologies for purchasing an Indigo or other biofeedback technologies. We purchased our Indigo in 2013, after watching a dear friend, now deceased) Bobbie Hankins use it successfully for decades on his clients. We purchased a used unit that was used on the women’s 2012 Chinese gymnastics team in the Olympics. As you may recall the women were not expected to place but actually went on to win 12 medals in gymnastics. Our Indigo machine was used on the gymnasts each day. Any hoot – that is a long story for another day.

Another great device that we recommend to friends and loved ones is the Biomat. We have a full size unit, but don’t find it nearly as useful as the half-size one that you can turn sideways and keep in your favorite chair. Even the FDA has given this product a thumbs up. Yes, it is a bit pricey…but we use it every day – and so amazing if your back is achy and tired to sit down in a recliner with your biomat nice and toasty.

Animals LOVE the Biomat. Not our kitty, but we have seen the same reaction from other pets that love sleeping on the mat.

Previously classified SECRET C.I.A. report is hard proof that Stanford (University) Research Institute (SRI) is an academic whore-monger for the British Pilgrims Society/MI6 and its lackies at the C.I.A. and U.S. military intelligence

SRI feeds Pilgrims Society war-mongers in London and Washington with weaponized psychology for brain washing, mind control and bioweapon human extermination technologies (google it, its hiding in plain sight)

DoD Grill Flame Progress Report. (Apr. 30, 1981). Mid-Year GRILL FLAME Meeting, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), 30 April 1981, SECRET, declassifed 2002/05/17, published Nov. 04, 2016, CIA-RDP96-00788R001300240001-2. CIA.

Oct. 03, 2020—A declassified SECRET report (written on Apr. 30, 1981, released on Nov. 04, 2016) has just surfaced that proves the military and intelligence communities in Britain and America have been showering funds on Stanford University since 1972 to weaponize “remote viewing” for “psychogenic warfare.” They euphemistically label it “psychoenergetics research.”

According to this “Mid-Year DoD Grill Flame Progress Report” introduction: “Since 1972 the DoD and the Intelligence Community have provided financial support for psychoenergitics research. At various times, and in some instances at the same time, the Army, Navy, Air Force, CIA, and DIA [Defense Intelligence Agency] have funded the work.”

This report contains numerous redactions, likely meaning that some of these people are still in place, and their projects are ongoing today. The report says the U.S. Air Force had a separate effort to the Grill Flame project reported here.

This project included Harold E. Puthoff (see “Monitor” on chart pp. 50, 51), Russell Targ, Uri Geller, Ingo Swann (p. 32), Pat Price, Joseph McMoneagle and others, as part of the Stargate Project. Since this Stargate Project, propaganda has been floated to imply the research was considered pseudoscience. But, considering the funds continuing to pour in to “psychogenic warfare,” the pseudoscience label appears to be a misdirection smoke screen to hide its ongoing use in propaganda, mind control and bioweapons technologies for “The IBM Internet of Things.”

The report states: “In the CIA program it was established that remote viewing of geographical and technical features of target sites, such as natural formations, roads, buildings, and interior apparatus, does take place… SRI efforts in the FTD program…”

Corroborating sources:

https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/search/site/%22remote%20viewing%22?page=85

https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/document/cia-rdp96-00788r001300240001-2

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

