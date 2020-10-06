.

.

I’m breaking my silence… | Ralph Smart.

.

I can’t stop laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y0EvQgXX4L — Adelle Nazarian (@AdelleNaz) October 5, 2020

.

Which Way, White Man?

AIM Patriot Condor points out:

At the 12:10 mark of the video (see link: https://youtu.be/Cqrlwa_xsAE ) …just before the debate, someone in a suit and cowboy boots (therefore unlikely a Trump secret service agent) applied something only to Trump’s podium, mic and wire just before Trump stepped up to the podium. Some are wondering if this was when CoVID was introduced to President Trump. To clear this up someone should answer the question of who was the cowboy booted individual and was he disinfecting or infecting the President’s podium. See short video attachment.

.

.

Public boarding schools? The government will raise your children. They do not belong to the parents. Government overseers to indoctrinate your children?

Protecting Your Children From YOU! | Behind the Deep State

.

Joe Biden Says ANTIFA “Is An Idea” And Not An Organization

In the article below Chris Farrell tries to contain the ‘Haspel situation’ to the United States – an internal government problem between agencies. Farrell is not a trusted voice here in the Conclave as he works way too hard to keep his readers and listeners from the ultimate truth – the British involvement in the overthrow of the President. Like other crown shills, John Solomon and Sara Carter, these bloviators spin their tales and propaganda to keep from YOU seeing that Gina Haspel, the CIA, and the Crown Agents work hand in hand to destroy America.

BTW – Why aren’t the folks at Judicial Watch, including the la-di-da Tom Fitton, revealing the sinister group called Senior Executive Services that works to undermine the will of the American people through its Deep State operation controlled by Barack Obama. And why is Bruce Ohr still at the DOJ handing out fat bonuses to the DOJ 500 and other SES snakes in the swamp? Where is Barr-the-lard-ass with some major indictments before the election?

.

When is anyone in the alternative media, because it will never happen on propaganda Fox News, going to call out the little dinner party that Bruce and Nellie Ohr had with the Queen’s prosecutor Alison Saunders just a few days before UK spy chief Robert Hannigan came over the the U.S. and helped John Brennan wire tap Trump towers? Why is the indie media crickets about this?

Was this meeting arranged by Gina and John…or Jim and Andy?

.

.

.

Drunk Clown Nancy Pelosi Lecturing People About Wearing Mask

An Important Message from the Big Mike

.

Twitter’s New Fact-Checking Tool: Birdwatch

.

.

AIM Patriot Beverly sent in a State of the Nation link that we watched last night. We saw the video and would love to post it, but it looks like WordPress has removed the video block. See for yourself – Is this very smart lady George Carlin’s sister?! (Video) If it was removed from YouTube, you would see the gray screen. But if WP removes it, the author may never know and the block is removed. CENSORSHIP by WORDPRESS! This is why WordPress moved to this “block system” that requires users to put their paragraphs, videos, and images in boxes that can easily be removed and no one is wiser for it.

.

.

.

.

Math Class with Joe Biden

You all know this, but this is a good introductory video your downline might be ready to view. “You will wish you watched this, THE TWISTED TRUTH”

REMINDER: John Solomon’s job is to keep you from linking Gina Haspel (and anyone else in the swamp) to Richard Dearlove and the British operation to remove President Trump from office. Make sure your downline knows about the propagandists hiding in alternative news.

.

Here comes the magical vagina overplaying her Trump support hand with her prepared script. Ask yourselves…why did Mata Hari feel the need to have this uploaded today after the internet went wild with speculations on how the Trump team contracted COVID-19? Who was close enough to everyone…who had access…who is being overlooked?

She reminds you that she previously contracted COVID, which is to subtly say that she could not have been infected in this latest round because she already had it. Then why didn’t Don Jr. contract it from his paramour? Or is she creating a narrative to distract you from seeing that she positioned herself into the Trump family for nefarious purposes?

Also notice that her video is not uploaded by the Trump campaign where she is supposed to be ‘working’; instead it is uploaded to the propaganda site The Hill, original home of John Solomon until we busted his chops for being an agent of the Privy Council (or the Pilgrims..or the Queen..or the Rothschilds).

So we went to see if she is still with the Trump team and headed over for a quickie on Wikipedia, home of revisionist history. We were blown away with this statement:

“Around October 2, 2020, news broke with regard to allegations that she sexually harassed her female assistant at Fox News prior to leaving that position.” Here’s the screen shot:

And sure enough Kim has been a naughty hussy. She was alleged to be showing penis pictures to her work colleagues. (One wonders whose dicks were so special to pass around for all to see- Don’s, Gavin’s, Epstein’s itsy bitsy one, or Anthony’s wiener?)

“The complaint said that Guilfoyle showed the assistant photographs of male genitalia, belonging to men with whom she had sexual relations, and that she “spoke incessantly and luridly about her sex life.””

All references of her being a “special member” or “top Trump aide” have disappeared on the Wikipedia page and other sites that we checked. So clearly, someone is scrubbing her association with the Trump campaign.

Kimberly Guilfoyle: Democrats said Coronavirus ‘WAS NOT SERIOUS’ early on

Kimberly Guilfoyle Speech Goes HYSTERICA. What folks are really saying about the former Mrs. Gavin Newsom. Yes, the video is too long. Scan it for the scary parts. You’ll get the point.

Shadoer leaves this note with the image below:

The Democrats Have Bet Everything Against Us. If They Lose, Hollywood Goes Bankrupt, Their States go Bankrupt, Their Universities go Bankrupt. We Have to Win.

.

Note to Michigan AIM patriots from Unlock Michigan Action:

“MI Supreme Court Justice Stephen Markman authored a sweeping majority opinion of the court that ruled Governor Whitmer’s emergency decrees were unconstitutional and invalid!



The bad news? Justice Markman is retiring at the end of this year and progressive Supreme Court candidates are already bragging about how they will capture his seat and overturn his opinion.

Our immediate priority has to be the campaign for the Michigan Supreme Court. As you are casting your ballot for Michigan Supreme Court, make sure to vote for MAGA justices Swartzle and Kelly. Make sure your downline is informed and activated!

Both SWARTZLE and KELLY can be counted on to interpret the constitution and the law as it’s written, not how some progressive interest group WISHES it had been written.



Both SWARTZLE and KELLY can be counted on to maintain checks and balances in Michigan government, and not let a power-hungry governor run rampant.



Both SWARTZLE and KELLY can be counted on to protect our freedom!



Unfortunately, progressive donors are plowing big bucks into the campaigns of the Whitmer-backed candidates for Supreme Court and they’re currently swamping Swartzle and Kelly on television.”

.

Natalie Grant – Praise You In This Storm

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

