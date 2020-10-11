.

Just a regular citizen, like all of you here at the AIM School of Truth, with the exception that as a graduate student, I happened to study under Dr. Richard Rubenstein who opened my eyes early in life of what the steps to genocide look like and how easily it is replicated in history.

It seems like only yesterday when I was seated in one of his graduate seminars as Dr. Rubenstein walked over to my desk, looked into my eyes, and said to the entire class:

“Will you have the courage to call out genocide and save your family if that moment in history arises? You may be the very one that will need to wake up the world and sound the alarm.”

A friend reminded me last night that readers might benefit from a re-post of an article that described my time with Dr. Rubenstein.

When folks ask you how you came to be so smart about world events, current and historical, let them know that you have attended a homeschool, online learning program called the AIM School of Truth. Many of you have spent years studying this material with us as we uncovered one truth after another, retelling history the way it really happened, not the one that told to us through the revisionist history of the Pilgrims Society and propaganda from the main stream media.

Let them know that you had excellent teachers and study materials; invite them to start looking through our vast library of lesson plans called Cat Reports. We realize our material might be too intense for most people, so do your part and create your own learning environment to teach your downline and networks. Revisit old Cat Reports and grab the items that are still relevant and create your own lessons for your unique audience. Then drop down into any of our comment boxes and place your nuggets to add to our collection of teaching materials. It may be just the item someone needs to help teach their “students”.

The American Intelligence Media is not just a citizen-driven intelligence network, we are a SCHOOL OF TRUTH. We are an adult, online learning platform with many tiers, levels, and websites, collectively called the Glass Bead Game. Anyone can add “glass beads” to the game, which are videos, memes, articles, pictures, music, paintings, dance…anything that adds to our story of truth. This is why we call our main platform OUR SPIRIT, because it is all of us, together, that will awaken humanity out of their slumber into a New World Awakening.

Standing at the Threshold

Blessings,

Tyla and Douglas Gabriel

