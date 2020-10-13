.
AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.
President Trump is the Most Interesting Man in the World.
Matt Gaetz pre DJT Rally, Florida 10/12/2020
The First Gay President and His Husband (Video)
ObamaGate’s Endless Saga – None Dare Call It Obstruction. Reader note: It wasn’t “obstruction”. It was outright sedition and treason. Working and scheming with the British, Obama and gang made it espionage. So stop sugar coating the words. Use the correct words. It was not a “soft” coup. It was a full on coup run by the Senior Executive Services in alliance with the British Imperial Empire (the Queen and her Privy Council).
Hello, Arvinder Sambei and Robert Mueller who have been playing espionage Ever since their attempt to cover-up 9-11.
Doing what we can here in Michigan to throw out this piece of globalist garbage. She’s a hard feminazi to bust….but we keep pounding. Do the same with your state and local officials.
Michigan Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Whitmer’s emergency orders, effective immediately
NYC Issues Over $150,000 In Fines During First Weekend Of New Lockdown
Madrid Enforces Emergency Measure Even After Court Rejects Lockdown
Society has entered self-destruction mode.
New Creepy Kids Fashion Line worse then Ghoulish Celine Dion’s NUNUNU
Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) tweeted: We’re simplifying and standardising local rules in England by introducing three Local COVID Alert levels, with each level accompanied by proportionate restrictions.
Find out the Local COVID Alert level in your area with the postcode checker: https://t.co/D0fLdDshoehttps://t.co/QppGV1Uj94
London plans new restrictions as pandemic reaches a ‘tipping point’
Biden Campaign COLLAPSING as RIGGED Polls REVEALED to be FAKE!!!
Scottish Lord Advocate Launches War On Twitter
US rival Triller says TikTok is an arm of the Chinese government
Why California Dems Suddenly Take Issue with Ballot Harvesting
State Senator Melissa Melendez tweets: Election officials are NOT required to obtain any identifying information, including names, of ballot harvesters when they return collected ballots.
There’s only one reason why YouTube has not removed this extremely radioactive Covid Truth video!
This high powered law firm will sue the sh*t out of YouTube, Google and Alphabet.
Another nudge towards a cashless society: Coronavirus Survives On Banknotes For Up To 4 Weeks, Study Finds
Mark Meadows Walks Out After CNN Demands He Wear Mask While Answering Questions
Covid-19 masks are a crime against Humanity and child abuse
US Army To Receive “Astonishingly Powerful” Electric Robot Tank
