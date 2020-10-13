.

.

.

We Told You So…

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

.

President Trump is the Most Interesting Man in the World.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Matt Gaetz pre DJT Rally, Florida 10/12/2020

.

.

ObamaGate’s Endless Saga – None Dare Call It Obstruction. Reader note: It wasn’t “obstruction”. It was outright sedition and treason. Working and scheming with the British, Obama and gang made it espionage. So stop sugar coating the words. Use the correct words. It was not a “soft” coup. It was a full on coup run by the Senior Executive Services in alliance with the British Imperial Empire (the Queen and her Privy Council).

Hello, Arvinder Sambei and Robert Mueller who have been playing espionage Ever since their attempt to cover-up 9-11.

.

Doing what we can here in Michigan to throw out this piece of globalist garbage. She’s a hard feminazi to bust….but we keep pounding. Do the same with your state and local officials.

Michigan Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Whitmer’s emergency orders, effective immediately

.

.

.

.

.

Society has entered self-destruction mode.

I can’t make up my mind whether this is crazy or desperately sad.



This is a Prom dance in the age of the global COVID scam!



Society has entered self-destruction mode. pic.twitter.com/bU2bs1Yq2Z — BeachMilk (@YellowCube7) October 11, 2020

.

New Creepy Kids Fashion Line worse then Ghoulish Celine Dion’s NUNUNU

.

Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) tweeted: We’re simplifying and standardising local rules in England by introducing three Local COVID Alert levels, with each level accompanied by proportionate restrictions.

Find out the Local COVID Alert level in your area with the postcode checker: https://t.co/D0fLdDshoehttps://t.co/QppGV1Uj94

.



.

London plans new restrictions as pandemic reaches a ‘tipping point’

Biden Campaign COLLAPSING as RIGGED Polls REVEALED to be FAKE!!!

.

US rival Triller says TikTok is an arm of the Chinese government

.

State Senator Melissa Melendez tweets: Election officials are NOT required to obtain any identifying information, including names, of ballot harvesters when they return collected ballots.

.

This high powered law firm will sue the sh*t out of YouTube, Google and Alphabet.

.

Another nudge towards a cashless society: Coronavirus Survives On Banknotes For Up To 4 Weeks, Study Finds

.

.

.

.

.

A retired Royal Marine suffering from degenerative Parkinson’s Disease. Watch the moment his world was changed forever..



These scientific achievements deserve to be shared. pic.twitter.com/S1F6b1ckB5 — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) October 12, 2020

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Cat vs. Debate Fly (Behind the Scenes)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

