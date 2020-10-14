.
Hunter Biden emails show leveraging connections with his father to boost Burisma pay
Joe Biden Lied – Emails Show Hunter Biden and Joe Biden Met Together With Ukraine Energy Executives
“A source close to Archer told Fox News the photo was taken in August 2014”. The quote at the top from Biden is from September 2019.
UNITED STATES CODE: Joe Biden is permanently disqualified from holding any public office in the U.S. Federal Government.
Election Interference? Facebook and Twitter Suppressing New York Post Bombshell Story Of Damaging Hunter Biden Emails
Ted Cruz Accuses Twitter Of Meddling In 2020 Election By Censoring Hunter Biden Exposé
Barr Protects the Swamp…Again: DOJ Investigation into ‘Unmasking’ Ends with No Charges
Informative VIDEO MASK WHISTLEBLOWERS TELL ALL
Government trained OSHA mask experts Tammy Clark & Kristen Meghan join Del in-studio to break down vital info on masks, PPE, and their role in #Covid19 prevention. Every adult on this planet wearing a mask needs to hear this riveting discussion.
Bankrupt Restaurant Chains Hand Their Keys To The Lenders
Why GEORGE SOROS Is Getting BANNED from MORE COUNTRIES
Senate Intel Committee Releases FBI Interview Notes of Bruce Ohr – Nellie Ohr Thumb Drive Likely Connected to Circular Verification of Dossier
You mean the Bruce Ohr that gives out the big fat bonuses to SES swamp operatives?
And the Bruce and Nellie Ohr that planned the overthrow attempt of Donald Trump over dinner in their Washington D.C. suburban home on June 5, 2016?
While Nellie Ohr Worked for the Russians Via Verisign?
Someone really needs to pull Catherine Herridge aside and tell her to start doing her job as a reporter and stop insulting our AIM intelligence with these low-level reports. Send her the article below to get her caught up. So sad to see a once-decent reporter being so far behind the real news. Or maybe she has always been a propagandist, but we are only now noticing.
Steele Dossier Timeline
So hard to see history the way it really happened. Like Walter Cronkite being a full on member of the Pilgrims Society. Think about that, you boomers. The trusted name in news was the enemy.
Democrats announce their 2024 ticket
Video UPDATE in the Corona Scandal by DR. REINER FUELLMICH translated to ENGLISH
Two will reunite without fail through soul organs
We find a mighty drive in the animal kingdom that’s independent of sense organs. If one brings a foreign pair of butterflies to Germany and releases the male in Frankfurt and the female say in Magdeburg, the two will reunite without fail. They do this with special organs that are even finer than sense organs.
If we meet a total stranger whom we feel a great sympathy for, as happens between man and wife and also between friends, then this is a sign that these people belong together and that they have soul organs that tell them this and bring them together.
Source: Rudolf Steiner – Ga 266 – From the Contents of Esoteric Classes – Berlin, April 18, 1906
The vital point, the point of intersection and of change in the ascending life of man, lies at the time of the separation of the sexes. There was an age when the two sexes were united in the being of man. Even Darwin recognised this as a probability. As the result of the separation of the sexes, a new, all-embracing element came to birth: the element of love. The attraction of love is so powerful, so mysterious, that tropical butterflies of different sexes, brought to Europe and then released to the air, will fly back again and meet each other half-way.
Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 94 – An Esoteric Cosmology – III – God, Man, Nature – Paris, 27th May 1906
Ancient Mystery Religion Archeology (Bill Cooper) – ROBERT SEPEHR