Don’t concern yourself about these outrageous polls. The Demons plan on rigging the votes through their cyber ‘man-in-the-middle’ scheme where votes are actually changed in digital space.

But to make it all believable, they have to run these “propaganda polls”. They need you to think that Biden is this far ahead so that when the votes are altered, you think Biden was always ahead…

…but what would happen if the GOOD GUYS found out about this electronic rigging and put measures in place to keep this from happening? Can you imagine what the Demons will do when the RED TSUNAMI rolls in right over them and their evil plans to take over the world?

Yes, this is fake..but the video creator gets a big slice of cheesecake and latte for the effort!

An adviser to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma suggested in an email in 2015 that Hunter Biden was expected to provide “deliverables” for the company, including the “ultimate purpose” of stopping “cases/pursuits into the company’s founder.

It’s an organized crime family

Jack Dorsey: Publisher by his own admission…

She must have kicked back 50% to the big guy.

The Shrew versus Donald Trump

Kein posts:

It doesn’t matter. None of this stuff is for the election. The Trump campaign and his allies already know he will win, which is why they pulled out of a lot of expensive ad deals.

All of this is for public consumption. Gearing everyone up for the shitstorm that follows the election. Basically the “it’s happening” that all of the Debbie Downers have been whining about is going to start soon.

Trump absolutely meant it when he said he will drain the swamp, and his second term will be mostly focused on that (he felt it necessary to fix the economy first). Which is why all of this stuff they have been sitting on is just now dripping out to the public. Simply unleashing it all and then arresting people would not go over well with the public, who need time to shift opinions.

We live in a Republic, and while many don’t like how slowly real justice moves, it is absolutely necessary to get public opinion behind taking such actions. I know the Democrats and their allies in the DOJ or FBI move swiftly to hurt us, but they do so at the cost of losing public support, and in many cases those arrests lead nowhere. When you build a case on shifting sand, you eventually lose, even if you get the CNN video for a news cycle.

We don’t play their game, not because we are weak but because we are smart. Four years from now, you will be looking back and wondering how you didn’t see what was coming all along. It’s starting now, as many smarter than me have constantly and patiently said it would.

We’re in for a ride, so strap in.

Michael,

Please look further into the cryptocurrency/blockchain realm. There’s some very uncanny similarities between the theft of Leader Tech patents by the IBM Eclipse Foundation and what appears to be going on now in blockchain patents. Your researchers will no doubt do a much better job peeling back all of the layers.

Phillip Venables and Goldman Sachs seem to be only the tip of the iceberg and possibly the extent of the North American branch of the Pilgrims Society attempt to use blockchain for resetting the world financial system starting in Jan 2021.

https://www.weforum.org/press/2020/06/the-great-reset-a-unique-twin-summit-to-begin-2021

https://imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/06/03/sp060320-remarks-to-world-economic-forum-the-great-reset

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset

Over in Britain (of all places) is the individual Craig Wright, which you mentioned in your research. He appears to be the front man for the British and more central operations of the Pilgrims Society. He is the Chief Science Officer of nChain, a company based in London which already had close to 1,000 blockchain patents in the end of 2019.

https://beincrypto.com/craig-wrights-nchain-granted-patent-for-blockchain-enforced-smart-contracts

https://harrityllp.com/top-companies-in-blockchain-patents

Here is the most extensive compilation I’ve been able to find on information surrounding Mr. Wright:

Thanks for taking a look at this, Michael.

Vincent

Important research for Team 48

Owen Mulpetre, BA (Hons) MPhil. (Accessed Oct. 14, 2020). W.T. Stead Resource Site attackingthedevil.co.uk. for a scholarly analysis of W.T. Stead’s spiritualism.

http://threeman.org/?p=417

Check this out! Fellow student of Rudolf Steiner Terry Boardman wrote this in 2000. In light of our research connecting W. T. Stead to Oracle and Larry Ellison, plus our watch for Ahriman, you will find this very interesting:

The age of military-political empires is thus past and the age of economic empires is with us. That elements of the British elite began to understand this and that elements of the American elite understand it very well is no accident either, for both cultures have been led or guided for much of the last two centuries by elites connected to occultists who are familiar with the laws of human development. The western aristocracy and oligarchy have indeed involved themselves in occultism for centuries. Interest in it was rife in the Elizabethan era when the original 007, occultist John Dee, worked as an astrologer and secret agent for Elizabeth’s government, and also in the following Jacobean era when King James I played a major role in introducing Freemasonry into England from Scotland. Many of the founders of the United States were committed Freemasons with an occult agenda for the new Republic.9 Sir Edward Bulwer-Lytton, author of the occult novel Zanoni and Colonial Secretary 1858-9, apparently regarded himself as a Rosicrucian and was engaged in occult experiments for decades. Rhodes too set up his secret society with the aid of journalist and radical campaigner W.T. Stead, who also happened to be an ardent spiritualist and occult visionary. Averell Harriman, George Bush and many other members of the American elite have belonged to secret societies such as the Skull and Bones of Yale University, a society founded in the 1830s as an offshoot of German occultism. The members of the Anglo-American elite have been closely intertwined through marriage, education, Freemasonry, and more recently, through professional and academic links, notably via think-tanks and research institutes.

All this is the real reason why the British bowed out of Empire with relatively little trouble, the bloody partition of India excepted. It was not because the British – as a people, as a culture – had any innate civilised understanding of the matter and simply acted “on instinct”, as the British middle classes fondly like to imagine when they compare Britain with other imperialist nations, but rather because key individuals in the stream of Cecil Rhodes and Alfred Lord Milner, such as Philip Kerr (later Lord Lothian) and Lionel Curtis actively planned for such a development over decades from 1909 when the Round Table movement was founded and actually brought it about as an act of will . (10) In this they were assisted by the members of the American branch of “the Firm”, who gave their British elite partners not a little and not-too-gentle encouragement to get out of the imperial game and make way for the new senior partner. Careful study of the media will reveal how closely the elites of the two countries continue to keep in touch and network with each other while effectively keeping foreigners out.

An example is the Echelon global surveillance system in which, with help from Britain and its former white dominions, the American National Security Agency (NSA) monitors all – and that means all – global electronic communications with its 20 supercomputers at Fort Meade near Washington – a Big Brother indeed. This system was first set up in 1947 under an agreement, called UKUSA, on cooperation in intelligence gathering. Only very recently have parliamentarians in Britain and Europe begun asking awkward questions about Echelon, so well has it managed to cover its tracks. That they have done so at all is due to the sustained efforts of researchers who are alert to the machinations of the elite groups behind such schemes as UKUSA and the New World Order, Global Governance et al. There are substantial concerns that in the post-Cold war era, Echelon is now being used by the USA to gather economic intelligence that can be of use to its major corporations.11

This then is the esoteric dimension to the physical side of the equation: knowledge of the development of human consciousness which is then misused to serve the purposes of a particular group, the Anglo-American elite in the way described in the last two articles. The question for us to decide is whether we can concur with the view that this elite is itself being used as the instrument of a higher power, which in Anthroposophy is called Ahriman, to prepare for his incarnation as lord of a world state. To assess the truth of such a view, we need to go beyond dependence on the mainstream media for our intelligence gathering, although much can indeed be gleaned from such sources. Today, there is a wealth of sources which can help us to do this – from Rudolf Steiner’s key indications in this area to modern magazines, books, and innumerable documents on the Internet, not to mention our own daily experience of changes in modern life itself. We simply need to put aside a certain amount of our time actually to come to clarity on this question. These two articles have sought to make a contribution to this. All forms of media today are the global commons, and knowledge – the key to modern society – is commonly said to be power.

The question is: what kind of knowledge and what kind of power? If Ahriman is left to dominate the media with his knowledge and his power, then he will bring about a world in which the human Ego will be thrust aside and will truly become but a ghost in a machine – unless we wake up to what is going on and re-enliven our capacity to think, feel, and will.

Notes

1. See Rudolf Steiner, “The Influences of Lucifer and Ahriman” (Anthroposophic Press 1993)

2. Steiner took this name from the ancient Persian name Ahriman (or Angra Mainyu), the spirit of darkness and lies who sought to tether Man to the lower worlds; his eternal opponent was Ahura Mazdao.

3. See Rudolf Steiner, “The Ahrimanic Deception” (Anthroposophic Press)

4. See lect of Rudolf Steiner titled “Et Incarnatus Est” (23 Dec.1917)

5. See Rudolf Steiner lectures of 1910 “The Reappearance of Christ in the Etheric” (Anthroposophic Press, 1983)

6. In our time, it is Ahriman who makes the running and Lucifer largely reacts to him. This is a key to understanding what is happening in the current struggle between the compulsive drive to globalisation by finance, the transnational corporations and the US government on the one hand (“you will be ‘modernised’ whether you like it or not!”), and the various fanatical particularist resistances to globalisation (religious, nationalist, traditionalist) on the other.

7. The human soul is a complex phenomenon. Both Lucifer and Ahriman constantly strive for domination of it. There is therefore no contradiction in saying that oligarchs who may be motivated by the Luciferic vice of pride (and which may stem from a previous life) can nevertheless serve the Ahrimanic goal of the New World Order. In our time Ahriman has the upper hand over Lucifer and is more able to make use of Luciferic soul characteristics; this is especially visible in some of the doctrinal battles of the modern scientific community.

8. Esotericism has long posited a threefold correlation of seven elements in the following way: Saturn – lead – blue; Jupiter – tin – orange; Mars – iron – red; Sun – gold – white; Venus – copper – green; Mercury – quicksilver – yellow; Moon – silver – violet). Our life of feeling is stimulated on the three levels of the planets above us, the minerals and crystals below us, and the plant life around us. Rudolf Steiner too discusses these correlations in innumerable places throughout his work.

9. See the thorough and intriguing book by David Ovason, “The Secret Zodiacs of Washington DC”, (Century, 1999) for a highly detailed study of the arcane secrets of the town planning, architecture, sculpture and artistic decorations of the city of Washington DC.

10. See Carroll Quigley, “The Anglo-American Establishment” (Books in Focus, New York 1981) Obviously, this is not to underrate the role the Indians themselves, not least under Gandhi’s leadership, played in the ending of British rule in India. On the contrary, they led the process in a sense. But the Round Tablers it was who persuaded or guided the British elite into accepting the end of Empire which they knew was inevitable. Furthermore, the idea that the British Empire came about “opportunistically” as “an accident”, and most famously, in “a fit of absence of mind” is another myth that still appears in the media. The latter phrase in fact originated with J.R. Seeley, Regius Professor of History at Cambridge, the preeminent historian of the late Victorian era and an ardent imperialist with many significant links to the political establishment.

11. “New Scientist” magazine 17 July 1999 (p.18-19)

©Terry Boardman February 2000

