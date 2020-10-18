.

Better than a Detroit Woodward Cruise! Trump Rallies are EVERYWHERE

“I don’t believe I’d ever do a mandated vaccine,” the president told Fox’s Stuart Varney. “I just don’t think I would do that, where you have to have it, because there are some people who feel very strong about that whole situation,” Trump said.

.

.

Pop was a bad dude, and he ran a bunch of bad boys

.

.

.

Inquiring minds want to know….will Twitter suspend you for posting this Fox News article above that discusses the Post article being suppressed…Wouldn’t that lead people to looking for the article in its original form on the NY Post? Does Jack or Mark really think they can suppress the TRUTH from this global network of truth seekers?

.

.

.

.

Computer repair diagnostic fee: $85

Biden’s data exposed: priceless

..

Read Hunter Biden emails inside or you can download the full set by clicking here – 3.5mb.

.

.

Are you going through a spiritual awakening?

.

.

.

Wayback Machine: Hunter Biden joins the team of Burisma Holdings

.

.

Who is Eric Schwerin you ponder? ‘Industry4’ gives us a quick snapshot of this Mitt Romney operative:

“ERIC SCHWERIN is a member of the board of advisors of ABD Group. Mr. Schwerin is President of RSP Investments in Washington, DC. He currently serves as Member of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, having been appointed to that position by President Obama in April 2015. Before entering the private sector, Mr. Schwerin served in the U.S. Government as a Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of Commerce and at the White House as the Director of Business Liaison and as the Policy and Outreach Coordinator for the China Trade Relations Working Group (or China PNTR War Room). Shortly after leaving the U.S. Government, Secretary of Commerce Donald Evans and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Zoellick named Mr. Schwerin to the U.S. Governments Industry Trade Advisory Committee (ITAC) for Information Technology. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of 826DC, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting disadvantaged students ages 6 through 18 with their creative and expository writing skills, and to helping teachers inspire their students to write. Mr. Schwerin received his Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters Degree in International Affairs from The George Washington University.”

If you check the archived version of this same page from 1 year ago, you will see that they edited out this line: “Mr. Schwerin was President of Rosemont Seneca Advisors and a Partner at Oldaker, Biden & Belair, LLP.”

https://archive.fo/XMzF0#selection-305.151-305.252

.

Joseph Cofer Black = Mitt Romney

Hunter Biden = Joe Biden

.

.

.

Reader note: Just a reminder with this Ernst and Young article to protect your 401K and stock portfolio from the massive corruption of the interlocking directorships that legal and financial auditors are not disclosing in the annual reports. You can sue them for your loses as it is a vast conspiracy to separate YOU from your investments. Learn more and get the action plan in the link below:

In Cat Report #538 we explain how the scam works and gave you sample letters to write to your portfolio manager, the auditors and attorneys who prepare the annual reports, etc. It will only take a few minutes to get this important “homework assignment” finished. Make it a priority today and put Ernst and Young on notice that patriots aren’t taking their bullshit any more!

.

In the meantime, more stern letters are flying out of the do-nothing Senate.

.

FBI = StaSi

.

These are the rules:

♦ “Gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited.” …

♦ “The host should collect names of all attendees and contact information”…

♦ “All gatherings must be held outside. Attendees may go inside to use restrooms as long as the restrooms are frequently sanitized.” …

♦ “Seating must provide at least 6 feet of distance (in all directions—front-to-back and side-to-side)” …

♦ “any food or beverages at outdoor gatherings must be in single-serve disposable containers.” …

♦ “People who are singing or chanting are strongly encouraged to do so quietly (at or below the volume of a normal speaking voice).” (more at link)

.

People around the world are being tagged like animals for slaughter. Face masks are not about health and safety. They are about compliance and control. Face masks are genocide muzzles. Christians must reject this evil satanic cult ritual that is being conducted on a world-wide stage.

.

S. Korea imposes face mask fines, despite lowering to social distancing.

See how desperate they are to get you to wear the GENOCIDE MUZZLE? Kroger gives out $125 grocery gift card if you take a vaccine…and now bacon-scented face masks. Seems like they would make great ‘gag’ gifts for Muslim acquaintances. Hormel releases a bacon-scented face mask

The globalshits are even making cutsy videos to persuade younger people into believing they are cool to wear. Make sure the young people in your downline know that this is about controlling them for their entire lives. Koo Koo Kanga Roo – Face Mask

The mass hysteria of face masks will stop when we stop wearing them. We need to be the example. Familiarize yourself with how MASS HYSTERIA works.

.

The video below is entitled AI, 5G, Smart Dust NanoTech…Satans Tools are all being deployed NOW. We disagree with his observations about CERN and have attached our our research on CERN just below.

.

This package of information (below) was published back in 2016 as we began to report our research to a small, but growing, truth community. Today we know that the truth of the matter goes far beyond what we reported 4 years ago. Today we know that the New World Order plan was set out by Cecil Rhodes and is carried out on a daily basis by the organization called the Pilgrims Society.

Nevertheless, this little package might be just the thing your downline needs at this time: http://conta.cc/26UjeJK

.

AIM Patriot Horseman posts:

You seem now to be quoting a lot of stuff about Q, when before you said it was pure entertainment!! Have you changed your policy now….maybe that might be because of this kind of evidence popping up on the internet?

Our reply: If you read our history, we were the original inspiration for the Cicada 3301 puzzle called “Q”. Then the group went off the deep end and had internet bloviators like Jerome Corsi pushing the psyop. TRUTH messages are always good because truth is truth, but their research techniques are horrific. Most of the sites that Q references are MSM posts or limited internet hangouts – which shows you how clueless (or strategic) the organizers are.

The Faceless Patriot

.

Team 48 is well aware that this is not only an INFORMATION WAR, it is also a spiritual war. In the audio below, Steiner gives us a quick overview on the cosmology of our human evolution and discusses the war in heaven.

Cosmic Evolution and The War in Heaven By Rudolf Steiner.

.

