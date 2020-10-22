.

The Official Trump Boat Presents: “Cancion de Trump” by Los 3 de la Habana. WARNING: Tune is highly addictive.

.

.

.

.

.

FBI announces Iran, Russia are attempting to spread election disinformation

You mean like these Iranians, right here in America?

.

.

.

.

.

Or maybe it was the Russians?

.

.

.

.

And while we are at it, anyone want to ask Hunter Biden if he is responsible for revealing the identities of the these CIA Informants in China that were murdered ?

CIA system exposed informants; at least 30 killed in China

Read the Contagion Myth to learn more and dazzle your downline with how smart you are! Chapter 2 is about electricity and disease and chapter 15 is about 5G.

.

Why are electricity and 5G a part of the virus conversation, you ask? We explain why in this report below:

.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/surgeon-says-masks-do-not-work-mp4/

.

.

.

.

Donald Trump Salsa – The Latino Trump Anthem by Ruben Obed- Official Music Video

La gente manda… si la canción gusta que culpa tengo yo… Trump2020 Viva Cuba Libre

AIM Patriot Elaine notes:

End of the Plum Book? End of SES in Gov? Or just another ruse? Senate Bill S 3896:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/3896/text

.

.

Leftie Karen Has A Meltdown Over The Election Race. See how the DEMON has possessed her? This is why we call them…Demoncrats.

The Fed sees the current ACH (automatic clearing house) payment system used by banks as too slow and limited. Payments need to be instantaneous and there must be a way to reach unbanked households, the roughly 9 million U.S. households without a bank account. In the current system, stimulus payments couldn’t reach these households quickly.



The solution is a new payment system in which every household and business in the nation would have an account at FedNow, so the Fed can transfer funds directly and instantaneously into every household account (and presumably every business that the Fed has chosen to fund).

.

Are They Setting Up Universal Basic Income?

VIDEO: California Election Integrity Study Found Almost 400,000 Ballots Sent To People Who Died Or Moved (Start at 2:12 to bypass commercial)

.

.

.

.

.

Here’s a bookmark for tonight’s presidential debate. Just below, Ronald Reagan shows what President Trump can do if the enemy mutes his microphone. What we have here with this “muted mic” situation in tonight’s debate is that the ENEMY of the United States (the main stream propaganda media) is going try to SILENCE the LEADER of the free world.

.

.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

.

.

Trump Derangement Karen #2

.

.

Infants denied lifesaving treatment because of Covid travel restrictions

This is the future Democrats want!

UFC President Dana White

Big kitty has something to say about all of this.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

.

FL_Guy wanted everyone to know about these ballot issues in Florida. He posts:

I just wanted to alert FL people to the FL Constitution Amendments on the ballot as there are things on there that should NOT be there. The lefties learned a long time ago they can bypass the state legislatures by using mob rule, e.g. democracy, along with deceptive wording to get what they want. Gov Desantis is trying to clean up the system and there are fewer Amendments on the ballot than I have seen in the last 12 years but I wanted to alert you to a couple that are very deceptive.

Amendment 1 is a Citizenship Requirement to vote in FL elections? Why? Isn’t it already in the law. Anyway, looks safe to vote yes but why is it even there?

Amendment 2 is the socialist dream, e.g. enshrining in the State Constitution an accordion minimum wage to eventually reach 15$ per hour. That would destroy young people trying to get work experience and put small business OUT of Business! I’m voting NO!

Amendment 3 is very deceptively worded, e.g. everybody gets to vote in the primaries. In other words, they want to turn FL into an OPEN PRIMARY state. This has been used by the D-rats to make weak R candidates become their opponents? How? The incumbent D-rats usually NEVER have a primary challenger. They get their people to vote for the worst R candidate. We saw this in MO in 2012 when a horrible R candidate allowed Mccaskil, a documented corrupt D-rat to win another term when she should have lost. Vote NO on Amendment 3 if you want to choose your best R primary candidate.

Amendment 4 is a GREAT one. It makes an amendment go through TWO election cycles before it is eligible to be put in the state Constitution. This will put a big brake on the lefties attempts to bypass the state legislature with mob rule by putting inappropriate items, e.g. legislation stuff, in the state Constitution. VOTE YES!!!!!

Amendment 5 deals with homestead exemptions and is something that does not need to be in the state Constitution. This is something best served by the legislature through passing laws. I’m voting NO!

Then, for those of you in Escambia Co. there is an Escambia Co raise sales tax scam for 1/2 percent which they have tried to get passed for many election cycles (using various bleeding heart labels, different each time; this time it’s for the “children”. Escambia Co already HAS 1.5 percent additional sales tax going to the county. I’m voting NO and I hope those in Escambia Co do as well, This is just a repackaged 1/2 percent tax that they have tried for years. Remember Escambia Co people, every time we buy a gallon of gas, we pay the CO 5 cents. That was suppose to be temporary and that temporary has now been over 20 years. They NEVER remove these types of taxes. I think they are bilking us enough with the 1.5% sales tax and the 5 cent per gallon gas tax. (Remember when they use to list all the taxes on the pump? They did away with that when the gas taxes reached a ridiculous level).

Also, major D-rat push to get rid of Gaetz this time. His opponent ran in 2018. His qualifications consist of he was in the military (So was traitor McMasters), he has a family (So does the D-rat candidate in NC who has a sex scandal ignored by the media-rats) and he has “proven” leadership (uhhh, proven by who for what?). He doesn’t even put D-rat on his campaign literature and it’s clear from the signage and mailers, some one is dumping considerable money into his campaign (Soros?). Anyway, Gaetz actually works for the district and he also totally supports President Trump. That’s why the money is coming in to try to unseat him. I’ve watched our local Congress people for many decades (over 40 years). Out of all the ones, Gaetz has done the most to help our district and he genuinely supports President Trump. That’s good enough for me!

Also, VOTE IN PERSON! Don’t trust a third party, whether it be the Post Office or a SOE employee, to handle your ballot. Early voting started earlier this election giving 12 additional days to vote. No excuse, unless you are bedridden not to put your ballot personally into the tally machine so you KNOW your votes counted. JMHO.

Just my perspective.

Who does the salsa better – cats or dogs?

Don’t laugh – each of these videos received more hits than any Betsy and Thomas audio! Post your favorite dancing kitties and puppies in the comment box below.

Cat dances with sombrero on it’s head

Salsa Dancing Dogs

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

