.

You will want to know her name by the end of this video (she says it at 6:58) and if you are in California, you will want to place her at her dream job at the RNC. Women Trump Supporters are SMART

.

.

.

.

.

Hunter Biden says: “I get calls from my father to tell me that The New York Times is calling but my old partner Eric, who literally has done me harm for I don’t know how long, is the one taking the calls because my father will not stop sending the calls to Eric. I have another New York Times reporter calling about my representation of Patrick Ho – the fucking spy chief of China who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing. The richest man in the world is missing who was my partner. He was missing since I last saw him in his $58 million apartment inside a $4 billion deal to build the fucking largest fucking LNG port in the world. And I am receiving calls from the Southern District of New York from the U.S. Attorney himself. My best friend in business Devon has named me as a witness without telling me in a criminal case and my father without telling me.” Listen to him in his own voice.

And what about that Secretary of Transportation who is the daughter of a Chinese shipping mogul? Who the hell recommended her to be on Trump’s cabinet? And what’s up with Mitch and China?

Chao’s father, James Chao, is the owner of Foremost Group, a shipping company that has done substantial business with the state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and has received loan guarantees worth hundreds of millions of dollars from China’s state-owned bank.

.

And what about this spy for China?

.

This is what the Democrat Party death rattle sounds like. Listen to the Demented Traitor.

.

.

.

Pharmakeia Sorcery, Witchcraft Exposed

.

.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Elaine notes: “According to https://www.resignation.info/list, Bruce Ohr resigned on Oct 14, 2020, a day before he was going to be fired.”

Bruce Ohr testified that wife Nellie went to work as a Russian analyst for Verisign after leaving Fusion GPS (Sep. 2016) (see evidence below)

Hillary’s $1 billion Skolkovo, Russia project with Vladimir Putin entered a partnership with Bessemer Ventures (Apr. 16, 2012), announced by Bessemer’s David J. Cowan (see YouTube and press release evidence below)

Bessemer and Cowan co-founded Verisign (Apr. 1995), just months after the Podesta/Chandler/Carnegie FBI encryption conference (Jul. 07, 1993) (see SEC S-1 filing below)

Nellie Ohr’s relationship to Verisign proves conspiracy among Slokovo, Hillary, Bessemer, Cowan, Mueller witch hunt, and the theft of the world’s PKI digital encryption key infrastructure

.

Revelations to John – Genesis (Part 1)

AIM Patriot Nina sent this screenshot and asked why Microsoft is now censoring the American Intelligence Media’s hyperlinks. Is this another example of election interference by Big Tech?

.

.

Facebook Officially Cut Us Off… We Need Your Help

.

The Clown Cartel

.

Pennsylvania’s Got “BIG” Ballot Problems; One Week Left & 42% Of Ballots Are MIA

A few AIM Cats have sent us this video of Laura Eisenhower’s message to President Trump. We vetted her a few years ago and without going into detail, we will just say she does not resonate with our truth frequency. Laura Eisenhower: Mars Recruitment and the Secret Space Program.

.

.

Keep preaching the truth, Cindy. Thanks to everyone for dropping in to her YouTube and leaving thoughtful comments to help educate and enlighten her audience. 1776—Independent from the WRONG SOVEREIGN!

.

.

Pro Tip: If you want others (outside of this community) to know that you are an AIM Cat, just put the word “meow” somewhere in your comment or leave a little kitty discreetly in your meme. We see a few of you “meowing” in some of our information fishing holes and we love it!

AIM cats come in all sizes and colors. How does the kitty in you roar truth?

.

.

The Conclave kitties are getting ready for Halloween.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

