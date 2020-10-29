.

Programming note: Michael and Douglas will be explaining this blockbuster revelation about the Pilgrims Society operatives Mike and Susan Pompeo in a recording that will be uploaded later in the day. Enjoy the Cat Report and stay tuned for some late-night listening. We will place the audio right here when it is completed.

Press release. (Apr. 06, 2020). [British Monarch-controlled] Serco Awarded New $57 Million U.S. Space Force Contract to Support Deep Space Surveillance System. Serco.

BIDEN PLOT REVEALED

Sell Out America To China!

In a highly detailed order, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District Court for the District of Columbia granted an emergency motion by plaintiffs against President Donald Trump to enforce and monitor compliance with Sullivan’s previous injunction tied to USPS services.

Jihad Jack.

Ted Cruz tweets: “What @jack told the Senate, under oath, is false. I just tried to tweet the @nypost story alleging Biden’s CCP corruption. Still blocked. 18 USC 1621 makes it a felony to lie under oath to the Senate.”

VIDEO Ted Cruz Obliterates Jack Dorsey

Listen to President Trump speak about “big tech”. Share with your downline.

Taking A.I.M. Bill Gates

If you vote for Biden, your kids will not be in school, there will be no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July!

AIM Patriot Glenn sends a note to the Conclave:

Zuckerberg’s funding of election operations prompts litigation, concern from conservatives

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/zuckerberg-tech-group-funding-election-infrastructure-prompts-litigation-concern-from-conservatives

Michael replies:

Tweet them that Hillary first contracted with Facebook for election rigging during the Leader v. Facebook patent infringement litigation starting in 2009!!!

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#election-rigging-by-facebook-and-hillary-2009

In Term 2 of ‘Drain the Swamp’:

From our team to you.

Silly ignoramae*. Preparing to participate in a Zoom video conference. Don’t our courts and government agencies running their business over ZOOM know that it is a surveillance tool for the Chinese?

. *What is the plural of more than two ignorant people together – ignoramuses, ignoramae, Ignorami?

The enemies continue to push the genocide masks . Make no mistake about it, forced face masks and vaccinations, lockdowns, COVID concentration camps are precursors to state-sanctioned EXTERMINATION of you and your family. They are nudging you into genocide. Resist the face mask as though your life depends on it. Americans must GO BIG RED on November 3 so that we can help our patriot friends around the world resist this PILGRIMS SOCIETY tyranny.

This is what I was WARNING you would happen

westrock200 posts this receipt and says: “Bought 3 prescriptions today at pharmacy for $1.97 total with tax. Better than ANYTHING Obama ever did for me making healthcare affordable. This must be what Joe meant by Trump never did anything 🙄”

We are not coming together by chance with other people

In the present age we are not thrown together by chance with other people. That the path of life brings us into contact with certain people and not with others depends upon the working out of individual karma. [….]

Think how much less karma had been accumulated in the earlier periods of earth evolution! With every incarnation fresh karma is made. At first, people had to meet under totally new conditions, with the possibility of forming fresh connections. But through repeated earth-lives we have gradually reached a point at which, as a general rule, we do not meet anyone with whom in former incarnations we have not shared this or that experience. And these experiences bring us into contact again with those who shared them. We meet other people as it would appear by chance but in reality because in former incarnations we had already met, and on the strength of this are brought together again.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 168 – How Can the Destitution of Soul in Modern Times Be Overcome? / Social Understanding – Liberty of Thought – Knowledge of the Spirit – Zurich, October 10th, 1916

First Steps toward Imaginative Knowledge By Rudolf Steiner

Thousand Hands Dance – Tarian Seribu Tangan

Biden: Very Stable Bullshit

