Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

AIM Videos – Audios October 2020

October 29, 2020

Mike Pompeo is a British Fraud

Raw audio file to download and share: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Bursting-the-Mike-Pompeo-Bubble.mp3

.

October 23, 2020

President Trump Dismantles Senior Executive Service with Executive Order

Raw audio file to save and share: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/President-Trump-destroys-Senior-Executive-Service.mp3

.

October 20, 2020

Larry Ellison, Oracle, and the Occult

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Oracle-Larry-Ellison-and-the-Occult.mp3

.

October 18, 2020

The Xidens and the U.S. Communist Central Committee

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-Xidens-are-Beholden-to-China.mp3

.

October 1, 2020

ORACLE DIRECTORS COMMIT TREASON IN ALLOWING A BRITISH AGENT FELLOW DIRECTOR TO ENGAGE IN ESPIONAGE AND THE TIKTOK DEAL

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Oracle-Larry-Ellison-Sells-Out-America-1.mp3