AIM Videos – Audios October 2020

Mike Pompeo is a British Fraud
.
October 23, 2020
President Trump Dismantles Senior Executive Service with Executive Order
Raw audio file to save and share: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/President-Trump-destroys-Senior-Executive-Service.mp3
.
October 20, 2020
Larry Ellison, Oracle, and the Occult
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Oracle-Larry-Ellison-and-the-Occult.mp3
.
October 18, 2020
The Xidens and the U.S. Communist Central Committee
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-Xidens-are-Beholden-to-China.mp3
.
October 1, 2020
ORACLE DIRECTORS COMMIT TREASON IN ALLOWING A BRITISH AGENT FELLOW DIRECTOR TO ENGAGE IN ESPIONAGE AND THE TIKTOK DEAL
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Oracle-Larry-Ellison-Sells-Out-America-1.mp3