This is our Election Day page. We are keeping it open to add material that we find interesting throughout the day. Please post your contributions in the comment boxes and help us create an historical record of what patriots saw, heard, and experienced this momentous day.

3AM/ET: President Trump is greeted by cheering staff & supporters as he returned to the White House after 5 rallies!

Pearson Sharp. (Oct. 27, 2020). CDC Reveals Hospitals Counted 51,000 Heart Attacks As COVID-19 Deaths. One American News (OAN).

Here’s the 2008 Fauci report pointing to the bacteria collecting and breeding on masks as the true cause of the 1918 “pandemic”.



David M.. Morens, Jeffery K. Taubenberger, Anthony S. Fauci. (Oct. 01, 2008). Predominant Role of Bacterial Pneumonia as a Cause of Death in Pandemic Influenza: Implications for Pandemic Influenza Preparedness, The Journal of Infectious Diseases, Volume 198, Issue 7, 1 October 2008, Pages 962–970, https://doi.org/10.1086/591708



https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2008-10-01-Predominant-Role-of-Bacterial-Pneumonia-as-a-Cause-of-Death-in-Pandemic-Influenza-Implications-for-Pandemic-Influenza-Preparedness-by-AS-Fauci-DM-Morens-J-K-Taubenberger-Jrnl-of-Infect-.pdf

Wisdom acquired through Error

Wisdom can only be gained by making countless mistakes. Goethe states: “The human being errs while he strives.” In the same way that a child learns that it hurts to fall, all the great personalities had to learn through experience when making mistakes. Wisdom can only be gained by making mistakes.

Source (German): Rudolf Steiner – GA 88 – Über die astrale Welt und das Devachan – Berlin, December 2, 1903 (page 86)

This is a transcript from a portion of today’s Rush Limbaugh program:

.



Ladies and gentlemen, if there was ever a day to turn off all media except for the EIB Network, it is today, because we have reached peak disinformation. I’m gonna make a prediction to you, just to give an example.



Sometime tomorrow – and it may even be before the polls close – there’s gonna be a network that will call the race for Joe Biden. And I don’t know; they might use exit polling data. Who knows what they’ll use, but the effort to suppress Election Day turnout tomorrow is going to be intense. Because, ladies and gentlemen, the people who are professionals in politics know one simple thing. There is nothing that overcomes Election Day turnout. Election Day turnout is how we avoid election fraud.



If we overwhelm the polls on Election Day – and don’t be afraid of COVID, wear the mask, do whatever you have to do to make yourself feel safe. Stay six feet away from whoever you’re nearest if you go. It’s okay. You can do it. Election Day turnout is the best way to overcome election fraud and also the after-election chaos and the counting of votes, the chaos there, is to have so many votes on Election Day that it overwhelms the cheating. That is the magic of Election Day turnout. And don’t think that your vote doesn’t matter.



I’m not trying to be cliched here. This is absolutely the way we win, Election Day turnout, unless you’ve already voted. But despite all you’ve heard about early voting and absentee, the number of people who haven’t voted yet is phenomenally high. So just make sure that on Election Day, if you’ve not early voted, that you get out and turn out because it is how this election is going to be won. And they know it on the left. They know it on the Democrat side.



Let me tell you something. These Trump rallies, these crowds are phenomenal. Even the governor, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania is saying you can’t Photoshop these. I’m looking at a photo now. I was gonna put it on the Dittocam, but by the time it ends up there the resolution would be so off that it would just be a blob of red here. It’s 30,000 people in Butler, Pennsylvania. Democrat Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman vocalized a major concern among prominent Democrats alerting his followers to Trump’s massive crowd Saturday night in Butler.



He said: “The president is popular in Pennsylvania. I don’t care what polls say. With 700K ballots still out there, you need to BANK YOUR BALLOT. Use a Dropbox. Get them in.”

DEVILS TOWER Lightning Fantasia

The bitter truth.

Time to take out the swamp garbage!

AIM Patriot Jack writes: I don’t know if you’ve thought of a musical theme for AIM. But I’d like to submit a proposal to your Suggestion Box. How about Alan Hovhaness’ ‘Fanfare for the New Atlantis’?

Fanfare for the New Atlantis, Op. 281 Royal Scottish National Orchestra

Voted. Nap time.

AIM Patriot Tim writes in response to our Rudolf II mention in last night’s report:

Probably about twenty years ago, I sat in a NYC auction house and bid (for the first time ever on anything) on this NIFTY “Prague Mannerist” painting by Gerrit Sweelinck (brother of the composer). And I got it! There was no real competition for it. I can’t imagine why. I love it. Anyway, it kicked off an interest in me (maybe not so deep) for Rudolf’s court.

I have read one history of Rudolf and his time, but it’s difficult to take that in without a better understanding than I possess of the patchwork of powers all around him and the vast varied histories of Central Europe. But visiting Prague once I felt the power of Wenceslaus’s chapel sitting inside the cathedral, inside the castle, inside the city — unique place.

Here’s the crazy painting: PERSEUS AND ANDROMEDA

Our reply: No surprise, Tim, that you have this Prague painting in your collection and have been on Betsy’s team for awhile now. We are getting the Prague group back together and you will know your part of this global initiative because you resonate with the material we offer you in the AIM School of Truth.

This time around we are joining one another through consciousness and the internet. We don’t need to hang out in Rudy’s court in the 3D realm. This time we have brought our talents and passions into a higher realm in order to participate in the RENAISSANCE of Planet Earth. It’s going to be spectacular!

AIM Patriot ‘desertbum’ left this link below which reminded us of the video about the acorn. And it is so true. The evil satanic ones that have ruled our planet for thousands of years have worked tirelessly for generation after generation to put humanity into a “deep sleep” of brainwashing so that you forget that being a human is an amazing thing.

Do you realize that who you are today is not your limit of what it is to be human? You are just an acorn, or a small sapling of a human. It’s time to wake up to your potential. Arouse yourself out of your slumber and start exploring what your human potential is.

Spiritual seed within you

Every complete system of the spirit has seven parts. As students of anthroposophy know, humans are currently in the fourth large stage of evolution. And because we are only in the fourth stage of evolution, it may be challenging to understand how the fifth through seventh stages may be so incredibly different in dimension and consciousness. The subsequent stages are much more than a reorganization of the elements we experience in the fourth stage (or dimension) of evolution. That is because the fifth stage, as with all other stages, synthesizes the previous four stages and adds novelty, new creation out of nothingness, into the unfolding septenary cosmology. We stand at that moment of evolution to either leap forward or fall far behind….

…The cycle of wholeness is impressed into a complete cycle of seven. We can give each stage a different name and describe it from many viewpoints. The core characteristics of each stage can be found everywhere in nature from a butterfly’s metamorphosis to the life cycles of the growing human being. From Greek myth to modern gravity theories we find these mysterious seven cycles for those with ‘eyes to see.’

Take for example the life cycle of a monarch butterfly, a most wondrous creation of nature filled with wisdom and mystery. The butterfly is the best example of metamorphosis and has great secrets to share about the present evolution of humanity.

For instance, the butterfly egg starts as a “dot” on a leaf. A simple place holder, like a dot or point, filled with the secrets of becomingness. Often, seven raised lines cross the top of the egg, perhaps a sign of what is to come. As a spiritual exercise, we might imagine looking at the butterfly as a pattern of seven in nature. The egg represents zero dimensions–just a place holder. The egg hatches and the new caterpillar eats the remains of its own egg and starts moving forward in linear fashion, eating voraciously in “one direction”. Its form is now “one dimensional” as it moves forward in one direction.

After a while, the caterpillar finds the underside of a leaf to attach its back legs to while it begins to spin its thread into a cocoon. The cocoon resembles a crude sphere into which the butterfly encloses itself, creating the two dimensional experience of “inner and outer.”

The tomb of the chrysalis becomes a womb to the next stage of evolution. Its new home, the sac of the chrysalis, represents the beginning stage of a higher dimensional chrysalis of potential. The one dimensional caterpillar passes into the two dimensional cocoon and then into the three dimensional butterfly that commands the three dimensions of space.

The caterpillar dies and is reborn as a butterfly in the process of being birthed into the third dimension. This cycle of birth (caterpillar) – rebirth (butterfly) – procreation (egg) -death repeats itself through four generations of the butterfly cycle.

.







