Program note: With all the corporate media spewing lies and propaganda about the election results and crickets about Joe Biden’s crimes and Kamala Harris’ birther status, we will need to rely on this AIM community for truth. Going forward through inauguration, we will place information on our reports that seem credible, although they may not come from the typical places we go to grab headlines. Not everything will have source links because citizens don’t always provide them; if we post images and information, we think they are credible enough for your general information.

If you can provide source material to anything below or add to the conversation, we would appreciate it. Remember, we won the election – big time. The Democrats cheated. it’s just going to take a few weeks to legally expose their fraud.

Please be patient. Attend rallies and protests in your area that are supporting election integrity. Send us your reports so that others can be informed outside of the corporate media network.

We WILL be victorious so don’t give up.

AIM Patriot Sharon brings in this notice to the community:

Statement from the Trump Campaign

Let me make something crystal clear:

No one is trying to undue the just results of a fair & impartial election, regardless of its winner.

Fact.

However, this is not simply about “every vote being counted.”

While that makes for a great sound bite, this is about HOW those votes were securely RECEIVED.

How they were STORED.

How they were COUNTED.

Whether SIGNATURES should match or POSTMARKS should be legible.

Our legal team is fighting to ensure that ALL legal ballots – and ONLY legal ballots – are tallied.

And if we count all legal ballots, President Trump wins.

Period.

But these are not determinations to be made by the State, but rather by the Courts. Full stop.

Here is where we stand:

✅ ARIZONA

✔️ Facebook & Twitter have rightly removed Arizona from Biden’s electorate column on their official election map(s) and CNN never called it.

✔️ Countless heavily Republican remain in play and will break in Trump’s favor.

✔️ Maricopa County overnight was a pickup of +50,000 votes for Trump.

✔️ Biden lead is now 90k with 520k ballots remaining.

✔️ We expect to win 70% of these ballots.

✔️ We are now confident we will now win AZ by 30,000 votes.

✅ GEORGIA

✔️ President Trump has built an insurmountable lead of over 100,000 votes that the Democrats cannot beat. Period.

✅ NORTH CAROLINA

✔️ President Trump has built an insurmountable lead of over 76,000 votes that the Democrats cannot beat. Period.

✅ WISCONSIN

✔️ President Trump has formally petitioned for a state recount, as the current results fall within the 1% legal margin of error.

✔️ Several outlying counties are leaning heavily Republican, including Kenosha, Green Bay, Pierce & Richland.

✅ MICHIGAN

✔️ President Trump believes we will win this state outright, as several outlying GOP counties have yet to be counted & we will sue to stop any declaration of a winner until they are duly amended.

✅ PENNSYLVANIA

✔️ Trump is up in PA by nearly 700,000 votes with over 3/4 of the votes tallied.

✔️ 1.5 million mail-in ballots remain outstanding, along with 5 heavily Republican leaning counties.

✔️ Even if 95% of the mail-in ballots go to Biden, Trump still wins the state by over 40,000 votes.

✔️ The campaign will be making a public statement about evidence of ballot fraud shortly.

✅ NEVADA

✔️ Late breaking mail gets Trump a win by a margin of over 5,500 votes.

Lastly, anyone who thinks that a 270 declaration in the next 24 hours by the mainstream media for a specific candidate to deliberately sway public opinion is going to derail our determination to protect the legal integrity of this election – or deter us from its ultimate victory – is not only naive, but hypocritical.

After all, we’re still waiting for a “peaceful transfer of power” from 2016.

Today’s actions are not only within the President’s legal rights.

They are his responsibility.

This might be a good place to get up-to-date info on the legal proceedings. If any of you could spend time listening to these and give us a summary for posting, we would appreciate it. Highlight the things Sekulow is reporting that would be of interest to the AIM community.

AIM Patriot Allen notes: “According to the official Michigan Sec. of State site, Trump won Michigan. Apparently the media is wrong. See for yourself below. My source says it’s similar in Wisconsin, but I can’t verify. The Sec. of State site is not updated. “



AIM Patriot Mike (we have many Mikes and Michaels in this audience) writes:

The racist Pilgrim Society, and the MSM, want America to believe African-Americans of Michigan rather have an old, white corrupt U.S. Senator as oppose to an amazing African-American military hero. After a “HUGE” lead on the day of the election, suddenly hundreds of thousands of non-existent ballots of minorities are counted. With out exception, all these minority ballots state they would rather have an old, white, corrupt democrat as oppose to one of their own who happens to be a Republican.

It appears the slave plantation of Democrats is alive and well in Michigan.

Mike also adds:

Great Article even if it is eventually banned. I hope you see it before it happens. See link:

https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2020/11/the-trap-was-set-104-votes-for-north-carolina-how-is-that-possible-must-video-3550976.html

She shows the vote numbers which prove extensive, massive fraud by the founders of the KKK, the Democratic Party in numerous states.

Trump gained so many votes in the Democratically controlled states, corrupt democratic officials had to exceed the total number of registered voters qualified…to even attempt to try to offset Trump’s winning tallies. North Carolina is shown below as an example.

AIM Patriot ibddelong1 writes: Thank you – I listened to all 700 of your audios in the last 7 months! (a lot of red pills!)

Our reply: WOW!!! Such a great way to get some truth history under your belt. If others are interested in deepening their our citizen education, select a video or audio in our archive – at random, anywhere in our timeline to see how accurately we presented the swamp as you see it today. Be bold – go back even 2 years ago and see how accurate we were. AUDIO VIDEO HERE

Do not give your attention to the enemy. The globalshits are programming their audiences into believing that Joe Biden is a contender. They lie. And any of the hosts that you think you like on this corrupt Paul Ryan-run network, think again. They know that their network is propaganda, yet they continue to work there. Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, all the curvy couch clowns, Tucker Carlson – they earn their living spewing lies or holding back ultimate truth. They are the ENEMY.

The Dems are Trying to STEAL the Election But They Will FAIL!!!

Mike Coudrey tweets: WOW: Photos from the Michigan voter database show numerous “voters” who have the birth year of 1/1/1900. That means they are all 120 years old! This is completely fraudulent and should be grounds for a lawsuit!

AIM Patriot Christopher Strunk brings out attention to the National Archives. Douglas discussed this topic yesterday in the video President Trump Won the 2020 Re-Election

trish9246 BREAKING IF YOU ARE A SHARPIE VOTER IN AZ CONTACT @JaySekulow IMMEDIATELY. IN THE EMAIL TITLE PUT “SHARPIE VOTER”. DO IT NOW. JAY IS A LAWYER FOR TRUMP. @AdamCrigler

CAUGHT RED HANDED VOTER FRAUD IN ARIZONA Election Night 2020

Project Veritas just released a video of a Michigan USPS Insider who revealed that he was instructed to separate today’s mail-in ballots in order to get them stamped as yesterday’s mail-in ballots, that way the ballots can be counted for the election.

Since Michigan law establishes that the vote casting deadline was last night, it is completely illegal for a USPS supervisor to instruct today’s mail-in votes to be counted.

Here are some of the highlights from today’s video:

Michigan USPS ‘Insider’ delivers testimony of ‘shady’ postmark scheme to handstamp ‘Nov. 3’ on late ballots … calls on other Post Office workers: ‘If they see anything shady to report it’… Michigan Law forbids votes past 8 P.M. Election Day

USPS Insider: “My statement to other postal workers is that if they see anything shady to report it—they can’t have any integrity in this country if they just let things slide.”

USPS Insider: Late ballots sorted to special bin, then collected in Express Mail bags to be “hand-stamped” with bogus Nov. 3 postmark.

Michigan USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors To Back-Date Late Mail-In-Ballots

Rigged USA Elections Exposed (March 2006)

Check the government website here: https://www.cisa.gov/

This in from our patriots on the ground in the UK.

AIM Patriot Oona is concerned and writes: Please tell me you are in contact with our beloved president and briefing him to get this election under control. Help walk him through the process to get control of this situation. I don’t want to see my beautiful country lost to communists. I am a 76 year old lady that is scared out of her mind. Please shake some sense into our president. Bring out the federal marshals or what ever it takes. I think its past time to stop playing chess and start the arrests.

Our reply: Take it from this 63-year old Betsy, we are going to be fine. Trump and his team are on top of the election fraud. You might stop reading and watching corporate media. They are the enemy. Stay focused on Trump tweets as he leads us out of this madness into winning.

AIM Patriot Diane responds likewise as she writes:

Fingers and Eyes crossed and a lot of prayer power that the best President we’ve had in my lifetime continues for at least four more years. The work that you do with your truth-filled articles is settling into a bit of paranoia which I believe is well deserved and leaves me wondering this:

The Coronavirus started in England, not China, and that being true shifts some weight to ol’ Liz and how the continuing Presidency of our POTUS is quite simply not good for what the UK masters want, is it? Like hooking up with them to war against other countries and making bazillions of $$$ with a President who is, as he declared in his beginning campaign “I’m sick of wars!” and we don’t have any bc he’s smart enough to wage tariff “wars” and gets everyone to agree to what he wants without bombs and bloodshed. Not good for the ones who make tons of $$$ through waging wars.

What this has in common with the Coronavirus is that it “coincidentally” coincided with the Re-Election of the one standing in the way of waging war as a means of making beaucoup bucks.



It also totally syncs with your articles on getting us to march in lockstep by following the very demands which one of your articles showed: Covering our faces with masks (which those in the medical profession now state not only is not Healthful, but actually can make things worse AND leaving out the fact that a virus can enter our eyes and ears! The Virus totally limited our mobility and you covered that as well including the OBEDIENCE of Americans to do all that we were told to do with very little protest; we just fell in line. The main effect which was the target, was that Covid caused us to use Mail-in Ballots! Another score for the dems and da queen1

It was only in the last couple of days did ANYTHING negative about Biden and his business dealings plus other negative truths were even put online. We are a Nation of sheep who are too lazy to do our own homework, keep and open mind, and search for THE Truth and then being informed and armed with that follow through. Had more Americans learned the Truth, I don’t believe they would have voted for Biden. It was really damning. As I think more about it, the fact is if ol’ Hil were to run right now, they’d flock to elect her. It’s stunning to see such fawning and near adoration for such a person about which Much has been disclosed!

Well, my Friends, We must have Faith in the Power of Good and God’s plan AND His solution for this Election as his Son, DJT, is Finally Re-Elected for his Second Term because we NEED him for a Third Term. We have to keep strong in the belief that Right is Might ti which I’ve clung for many a year.

We ran this audio prior to the election, but it is getting more traction now and we wanted to make sure everyone had heard what was going down in Detroit.

URGENT!!!! I’m headed to Michigan to lead a protest! Slow start – jump in around 2:00 mark.

