We are bringing your attention to the interview Shroyer has with Steve Pieczenik. Of course, we all wonder why they can’t go all the way with truth and point out the world’s #1 terrorist organization – The Pilgrims Society. IS Stevie being CIA controlled opposition again, keeping everyone from the full truth?
Marcia posts: Retired Magistrate here: No, “they” can’t call it for Biden. It is up to each Secretary of State to certify the ballot count and then if a party asks for a recount, if applicable in that state, the recount is done. After that process is conducted, the delegates then vote. Only after all that is done, is the winner actually legally chosen. Please stop thinking that it is up to the MSM to determine who is the President is.
Like a mask-wearing bandit, this Secretary of State is STEALING your votes, Michiganders.
Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State
21st Century Terrorist against the American Republic
Jocelyn Benson, Sec. of State, is counting Michigan’s vote.
(And covering polling station windows to hide her counting from bipartisan poll watchers.)
Basic rule: If unbroken chain of custody cannot be shown, then those ballots are fraudulent and must be thrown out – not counted.
7 UpFront: Interview with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
Corey Lewandowski: “The Sheriff of your county will not come down and enforce a court order. What is going on in this city?! What are you hiding? Open up the doors and let us in!” #VerifyEveryVote https://t.co/70P6Kto2b9
BREAKING: Republican observers barred from entering Philly vote counting center even after receiving court order
Video exclusively obtained by @OANN
BREAKING!!! Hilarious 2 days to count 55,000 votes in Vegas the Counting
Peggy Hall: DOES YOUR VOTE COUNT? RECOUNT FOR ORANGE COUNTY!!
Poll worker gives his account of what happened when he tried to monitor the vote in Nevada
Chaos was always part of the plan
“Ballots are not automatically legal votes until they are checked”
STOP THE STEAL Rally in Harrisburg, PA with Scott Presler
An AIM patriot sent this video below and asked the Conclave astrologer to vet for accuracy. Mercury Stations Direct On 11/3 🇺🇸….The Current Energy.
To the newcomers on our site, yes, we look at astrology. Douglas used to be one of Nancy Reagan’s favorite astrologers so he is accustomed to reading the stars for the presidents. If he needs second opinions, his Rolodex is filled with the names and numbers of the best astrologers in the country for discussion.
Lol_Garrus shouts: ATTENTION EVERYONE!
PLEASE CHECK ON DECEASED RELATIVES!!
I know someone who’s grandmother had died in 1974 but had their “ballot received” in this last election.
Please check on the voter status of known deceased relatives. This has to include previous states they may have lived. Especually so if they have lived in long time Democrat-run states.
While you are at it, be sure to check on relatives you know who didn’t vote.
Check on yourself and relatives if you previously lived in democrat-run states. All you should need in most cases is first name, last name, and DOB.
Report Findings to the US ELECTION COMMISSION
Also Contact Lawyers for Trump
website: lawyers.donaldjtrump.com
Click on “Report an Election Incident”
Send your information and evidence of potential election fraud to as many contacts as possible!
We all know that there is widespread fraud and that out of date and cluttered voter registration lists are the best avenue for fraud. There’s a lot to sift through so we have to help the legal teams.
We are the ground game now! Get to work!
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
HERE’S HOW YOU CAN TRACK BALLOTS. YOU WILL NEED:
First name
Last Name
DOB
Zip Code
There may be other requirements that vary by state.
Alabama
https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview
Alaska
https://myvoterinformation.alaska.gov
Arizona
https://my.arizona.vote/AbsenteeTracker.aspx
Arkansas
https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView
California
https://california.ballottrax.net/voter
Colorado
https://colorado.ballottrax.net/voter
Connecticut doesn’t have a way to track ballots
Delaware
https://ivote.de.gov/VoterView
District of Columbia
https://www.dcboe.org/Voters/Absentee-Voting/Track-Absentee-Ballot
Florida
https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/en/CheckVoterStatus/Index
Georgia
https://georgia.ballottrax.net/voter
Hawaii
https://ballotstatus.hawaii.gov
Idaho
https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx
Illinois
Tracking varies by county. Voters are advised to contact county election officials: https://www.elections.il.gov/ElectionOperations/ElectionAuthorities.aspx?MID=2C1Ps4pEwUQ%3d&T=637331622630818238
Indiana
Iowa
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search
Kansas
https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview
Kentucky
Louisiana
https://voterportal.sos.la.gov
Maine
https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/ballot_status.pl
Maryland
https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch
Massachussetts
https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx
Michigan
https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index
Minnesota
https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx
Mississippi doesn’t have a way to track ballots
Missouri doesn’t have a way to track ballots
Montana
Nebraska
https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview
Nevada
https://nevada.ballottrax.net/voter
New Hampshire
https://app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx
New Jersey
https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/vote-track-my-ballot.shtml
New Mexico
https://voterportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/wheretovote.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1
New York
New York only has tracking for overseas and military ballots: https://nysballot.elections.ny.gov/TrackMyBallot/Search
North Carolina
https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter
North Dakota
https://vip.sos.nd.gov/AbsenteeTracker.aspx
Ohio
https://www.sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/toolkit/ballot-tracking
Oklahoma
https://okvoterportal.okelections.us
Oregon
https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/showVoterSearch.do
Pennsylvania
https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx
Rhode Island
https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Home/UpdateVoterRecord?ActiveFlag=3
South Carolina
https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=AbsenteeInfo
South Dakota
https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx
Tennessee
https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup
Texas
Utah
https://votesearch.utah.gov/voter-search/search/search-by-voter/track-mail-ballot
Vermont
Virginia
https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal
Washington
https://voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx
West Virginia
https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/AbsenteeBallotTracking
Wisconsin
https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyVoterInfo
Wyoming doesn’t have a way to track ballots
You can use findagrave.com to look up decesed relatives to make your search easier.
ancestry.com is also another good resource to look up deceased relatives if you have an account.
This will provide you with DOB.
