We are bringing your attention to the interview Shroyer has with Steve Pieczenik. Of course, we all wonder why they can’t go all the way with truth and point out the world’s #1 terrorist organization – The Pilgrims Society. IS Stevie being CIA controlled opposition again, keeping everyone from the full truth?

Marcia posts: Retired Magistrate here: No, “they” can’t call it for Biden. It is up to each Secretary of State to certify the ballot count and then if a party asks for a recount, if applicable in that state, the recount is done. After that process is conducted, the delegates then vote. Only after all that is done, is the winner actually legally chosen. Please stop thinking that it is up to the MSM to determine who is the President is.

Like a mask-wearing bandit, this Secretary of State is STEALING your votes, Michiganders.

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State

Jocelyn Benson, Sec. of State, is counting Michigan’s vote.

(And covering polling station windows to hide her counting from bipartisan poll watchers.)

Basic rule: If unbroken chain of custody cannot be shown, then those ballots are fraudulent and must be thrown out – not counted.

7 UpFront: Interview with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

Corey Lewandowski: “The Sheriff of your county will not come down and enforce a court order. What is going on in this city?! What are you hiding? Open up the doors and let us in!” #VerifyEveryVote https://t.co/70P6Kto2b9

Originally tweeted by Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) on November 5, 2020.

BREAKING: Republican observers barred from entering Philly vote counting center even after receiving court order

Video exclusively obtained by @OANN

Originally tweeted by Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) on November 5, 2020.

BREAKING!!! Hilarious 2 days to count 55,000 votes in Vegas the Counting

Peggy Hall: DOES YOUR VOTE COUNT? RECOUNT FOR ORANGE COUNTY!!

Poll worker gives his account of what happened when he tried to monitor the vote in Nevada

“Ballots are not automatically legal votes until they are checked”

STOP THE STEAL Rally in Harrisburg, PA with Scott Presler

An AIM patriot sent this video below and asked the Conclave astrologer to vet for accuracy. Mercury Stations Direct On 11/3 🇺🇸….The Current Energy.

To the newcomers on our site, yes, we look at astrology. Douglas used to be one of Nancy Reagan’s favorite astrologers so he is accustomed to reading the stars for the presidents. If he needs second opinions, his Rolodex is filled with the names and numbers of the best astrologers in the country for discussion.

Lol_Garrus shouts: ATTENTION EVERYONE!

PLEASE CHECK ON DECEASED RELATIVES!!

I know someone who’s grandmother had died in 1974 but had their “ballot received” in this last election.

Please check on the voter status of known deceased relatives. This has to include previous states they may have lived. Especually so if they have lived in long time Democrat-run states.

While you are at it, be sure to check on relatives you know who didn’t vote.

Check on yourself and relatives if you previously lived in democrat-run states. All you should need in most cases is first name, last name, and DOB.

Report Findings to the US ELECTION COMMISSION

eacoig@eac.gov

Also Contact Lawyers for Trump

website: lawyers.donaldjtrump.com

Click on “Report an Election Incident”

Send your information and evidence of potential election fraud to as many contacts as possible!

We all know that there is widespread fraud and that out of date and cluttered voter registration lists are the best avenue for fraud. There’s a lot to sift through so we have to help the legal teams.

We are the ground game now! Get to work!

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN TRACK BALLOTS. YOU WILL NEED:

First name

Last Name

DOB

Zip Code

There may be other requirements that vary by state.

Alabama

https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview

Alaska

https://myvoterinformation.alaska.gov

Arizona

https://my.arizona.vote/AbsenteeTracker.aspx

Arkansas

https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView

California

https://california.ballottrax.net/voter

Colorado

https://colorado.ballottrax.net/voter

Connecticut doesn’t have a way to track ballots

Delaware

https://ivote.de.gov/VoterView

District of Columbia

https://www.dcboe.org/Voters/Absentee-Voting/Track-Absentee-Ballot

Florida

https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/en/CheckVoterStatus/Index

Georgia

https://georgia.ballottrax.net/voter

Hawaii

https://ballotstatus.hawaii.gov

Idaho

https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx

Illinois

Tracking varies by county. Voters are advised to contact county election officials: https://www.elections.il.gov/ElectionOperations/ElectionAuthorities.aspx?MID=2C1Ps4pEwUQ%3d&T=637331622630818238

Indiana

https://indianavoters.in.gov

Iowa

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search

Kansas

https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview

Kentucky

https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/VIC

Louisiana

https://voterportal.sos.la.gov

RELATED Vote: Make It Count — Prepare for Election Day with RADIO.COM and VOTE411

Maine

https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/ballot_status.pl

Maryland

https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch

Massachussetts

https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx

Michigan

https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index

Minnesota

https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx

Mississippi doesn’t have a way to track ballots

Missouri doesn’t have a way to track ballots

Montana

https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo

Nebraska

https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview

Nevada

https://nevada.ballottrax.net/voter

New Hampshire

https://app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx

New Jersey

https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/vote-track-my-ballot.shtml

New Mexico

https://voterportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/wheretovote.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1

New York

New York only has tracking for overseas and military ballots: https://nysballot.elections.ny.gov/TrackMyBallot/Search

North Carolina

https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter

North Dakota

https://vip.sos.nd.gov/AbsenteeTracker.aspx

Ohio

https://www.sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/toolkit/ballot-tracking

Oklahoma

https://okvoterportal.okelections.us

Oregon

https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/showVoterSearch.do

Pennsylvania

https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx

Rhode Island

https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Home/UpdateVoterRecord?ActiveFlag=3

South Carolina

https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=AbsenteeInfo

South Dakota

https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx

Tennessee

https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup

Texas

https://www.txballot.org

Utah

https://votesearch.utah.gov/voter-search/search/search-by-voter/track-mail-ballot

Vermont

https://mvp.vermont.gov

Virginia

https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal

Washington

https://voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx

West Virginia

https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/AbsenteeBallotTracking

Wisconsin

https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyVoterInfo

Wyoming doesn’t have a way to track ballots

You can use findagrave.com to look up decesed relatives to make your search easier.

ancestry.com is also another good resource to look up deceased relatives if you have an account.

This will provide you with DOB.

Future AIM patriot perfecting her meme style:

