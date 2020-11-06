Michigan Power Couple Attempts to Destroy The President

When Michigan fake ballots were being counted for Joe Biden, we asked our AFI miners to look into this woman named Jocelyn Benson and we found this globalishit behind the SOS operations!

Here’s how our uncovering of Benson started.

Jocelyn Benson is Michigan’s Secretary of State. She is a British Pilgrim Society groomed, NPR, Five Eyes “special relationship” operative put in place to destroy Donald Trump’s lead in Michigan.

Then, we looked into her bio deeper and found these disturbing facts about her hubby Ryan Friedrichs.

Michigan political scandal & foreign associations involving the husband of Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson is being hidden by the media; they are evidently protecting Benson & hubby.

The corruption scandal involving Ryan Freidrichs, husband of Michigan Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson election fraudster, is being ignored by the mainstream press.

Ryan Friedrichs, a protégé of billionaire oligarch Stephen M. Ross, nephew to multi-billionaire oligarch Max Fisher, destroyed email evidence in a no-bid contract scandal involved women’s and children’s health called “Make Your Date.”

In fact, prior to the 2020 election run by his wife, Friedrich who was Michigan’s Chief Development Officer (Director of Development), announced a move to his move to “Related Companies” owned by multi-billionaire oligarch Stephen M. Ross, which will enable him to further milk Detroit opportunities for himself and wife Jocelyn.

Influential, rich globalshit Steven M. Ross amply provides for the agenda of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson trhough her hubby Ryan Freidrichs.

.

Steven M. Ross, worth $7.6B, developed the Time Warner Center in New York and is a major benefactor for the University of Michigan and Wayne State Law where Jocelyn was Dean (2012-2016). Magical.

Ross was a major contributor to Mitt Romney in 2012, a notorious never-Trumper. This association with Mitt Romney is enough for Jocelyn Benson to have disclosed this information to voters since it has the appearance of impropriety.

.

Moreover, this relationship provides a highly-partisan cash flow from the Never-Trumper Ross to Friedrich-Benson.

NOTE: Max Fisher and Steven Ross – both PILGRIMS.

.

Ryan Friedrich himself emphasized his belief in this ethical principle in his current scandal involving no-bid contracts and deleted evidence. p. 30

Coincidence or careful planning and placement: All three babes hail from Michigan – Gretchen Whitmer, Jocelyn Benson, and the niece of Mitt Romney – Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel.

.

…Back to Freidrich….

Ellen Ha, Inspector General. (Oct. 21, 2019). MAKE YOUR DATE, City of Detroit, Office of Inspector General, incl. Ryan Friedrichs allegations, Case No. 19-0013-INV, p. 30. City of Detroit.

Benson and Friedrichs are committing crimes in plain sight. Was no one awake in Michigan while these frauds were afoot?

In short, Benson’s husband Friedrichs, hid behind “appearance of impropriety” when he was trying to avoid criminal charges for fraud in deleting email evidence of an illegal no-bid contract. Yet, the happy couple didn’t think Friedrichs’ conflicts of interest re. Ross (with whom Benson herself had worked from 2016-2018 (Ross Initiative in Sports Equality – RISE)). [Sidebar: Oh these corruptocrats are good at making the names of their scams sound so warm and fuzzy, aren’t they?]

Perhaps most notably, Ross is a major investor in Ladder Capital, a “shadow bank.” Shadow banks comprise the chief banks currently attacking the American Republic, fueling the scamdemic propaganda and hysteria, and attempting to implement crypto currency to set up a parallel banking system.

A reasonable person can see that these Benson-Friedrich-Ross relationships have the odor of sedition and treason with foreign entities and individuals working to undermine America since Ross’ shadow bank Ladder Capital conspires with the Bank for International Settlements (Switzerland) to create unregulated (unaccountable) bank in the U.S., including Michigan. The Bank for International Settlements is notoriously known for being established and run by the OSS, run by British MI6, which establishes and runs the C.I.A. via the British Pilgrims Society and their minions in the Crown Agent and the Senior Executive Service (SES) in America.

.

Now let’s look at Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and her link directly to the Pilgrims, billionaires Max Fischer, Steven Ross, and others, and something called Shadow Banking. If you have time today, drop into this Wikipedia site to learn more. (Yes, we know Wikipedia is a globalshit operation – but the overview here is still ok for our general purposes.)

.

Focus on Ryan Friedrichs , husband of Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson.

Embroiled in a corruption scandal as we speak.

“Ryan Friedrichs — Detroit’s chief development officer who is tied to an ongoing criminal investigation into deleted government emails — is quitting his city job.”

.

Detroit Inspector General’s Report Press Release on Ryan Friedrichs (Jocelyn Benson’s husband) corruption

Take note, patriots, this is an active case.

Press Release. (Oct. 21, 2019). Office of Inspector General Finalizes Report on the Preferential Treatment Provided to Make Your Date Program and Deletion of Certain Emails [ref. Ryan Friedrichs] by City of Detroit Employees. Detroit OIG.

Abuse of Authority (deleting public records to hid no-bid contracts): Ryan Friedrichs, husband of Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson

Ellen Ha, Inspector General. (Oct. 21, 2019). MAKE YOUR DATE, City of Detroit, Office of Inspector General, incl. Ryan Friedrichs allegations, Case No. 19-0013-INV. City of Detroit.

.

Because Friedrich is the husband of the Sec. of State of Michigan, This next statement Resulted in an AIM Cat Hairball.

.

.

What else did we find?

This appears to be some sort of eugenics program against women and babies.

Ellen Ha, Inspector General. (Oct. 21, 2019). MAKE YOUR DATE, City of Detroit, Office of Inspector General, incl. Ryan Friedrichs allegations, Case No. 19-0013-INV. City of Detroit.

.

Cute corruptocrat couple

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

