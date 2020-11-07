.

.

The main stream fake news corporate media is controlled by the Pilgrims Society. The media is not in place to inform you what is really going on. They exist to program and brainwash you into compliance. Read all about their lies on another propaganda site – Breitbart.

.

.

.

Time to ask your favorite Fox News talking heads if they are patriots or propagandists? Can’t have it both ways. Patriots would never align themselves with the enemy.

Fox News is an enemy of truth.

So what say you, Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Maria Bartiromo, Greg Jarrett, Brett Baier, Jessie Waterwings, Ainsley Earhart…and all the personalities that are bought and paid for by a PROPAGANDA network. Patriots or propagandists?

In the meantime, get the word out. Total blackout and boycott of Fox and any of its affiliates. Be a patriot. Never turn the corporate media on again…unless Trump is speaking and it is the only place you can go to listen.

.

Interview with Source on Electronic Vote Fraud. Start at the 2:00 mark.

.

Grabbed these tweets before Jack the Rat censored them.

.

.

.

.

Make sure your downline knows as much as you do about election corruption. A good way to pass the intel around is to share this tweet by a fellow AIM cat.

.

.

A tweeter posted this image belwo and asked a great question. As students and graduates of the AIM School of Truth, you know exactly who Obama’s army is – Senior Executive Service and crown agents everywhere (SERCO, Qinetiq). When you see something like this, just begging a truthful answer, please be a keyboard warrior and enlighten them on specifics.

.

.

.

Matt Hancock Caught With Trousers Down Over Serco Corruption

.

The state capitol rallies are underway. Here we have a shot of a group gathering in Columbus, Ohio and a happy warrior who knows that Mother Mary is looking over us.

.

.

,

“I am done. Don’t ask me to pledge to the flag, or salute the troops, or shoot fireworks on the 4th. It’s a sick, twisted, heartbreaking joke, this bloated, unrecognizable corpse of a republic that once was ours.

I am not alone. Not sure how things continue to function when millions of citizens no longer feel any loyalty to or from the society they live in.

I was raised to be a lady, and ladies don’t curse, but fuck these motherfuckers to hell and back for what they’ve done to me, and mine, and my country. All we Joe Blow Americans ever wanted was a little patch of land to raise a family, a job to pay the bills, and at least some illusion of freedom, and even that was too much for these human parasites. They want it all, mind, body and soul. Damn them. Damn them all.”

.

How to prepare your downline for state executions

Start preparing your downline for VICTORY. However, we will need to execute the convicted traitors so this never happens again to our Republic. A good way to get the Overton Window open to these ideas is to pass a few memes here and there that shows what could be coming.

It’s called predictive programming. They have been doing this to us for a very long time. Now we turn the tables. Two can play the game.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

