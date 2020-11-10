.

.

.

And just like that, MAGA patriots around the world starting humming this tune. TBSD

Notice that this is a Presidential Retweet

.

.

Patriots, we must punish Fox News into oblivion. Make sure your downline is as committed in this as we are. Do not give the enemy aid, comfort or quarter. Never turn on Fox News again.

Fox News Ratings IMPLODE as Viewers REVOLT Against Media Coup Against Trump

Patriots, Pulverize Fox News and all of their Hosts. If their employer is Fox News, they are the enemy. Make an example of Fox for all the world to see.

.

.

Fox News Cuts Away From Trump’s Press Secretary

.

.

The word is getting out. We found this question and lots of redpilling going on in the discussion box.

Hey @MittRomney, “Why is your SON an investor in a company that RIGS elections with their fraudulent FOREIGN SOFTWARE company that causes “glitches” when we audit? Like Joe, you put your son forward to launder money for you (Ukraine) & steal elections… DISGUSTING.”

Here is Mitten’s son Tagg Romney. He and Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel are knee deep in swamp alligators with this rigged election biz. Read all about it.

.

.

.

.

What is going on here? Happened in Colorado.

This needs to be investigated!

Originally tweeted by Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) on November 9, 2020.

.

More important is why did Barr think it was necessary to make a spectacle out of the meeting. He could have met without all the media fanfare. It’s like he wanted everyone to know that the two swamp rats were getting together.

.

.

.

TIME TO stand back and watch THE MARINES protect the United States from Domestic and foreign enemies

Toby Keith- Call a Marine

Shipoutofdanger wants to know: “How long until the FBI hires Crowdstrike to “look into the glitches” and “audit” all the computer vote counting.”

2ScoopsofCovfefe replies: “They are busy with a garage pulls, somewhere.”

.

Million MAGA March

.

.

.

.

Light Em Up US Military Tribute

.

Commandant’s 245th Marine Corps Birthday Message

A little bumper music below as another SES operative drains from the swamp

.

.

The Marines – PBS Documentary

Look what Canadians are figuring out: George Soros Employee Owns Defective Switch-Vote Biden Machines

.

This meme below is significant to us because it was found a few layers down in the downline. This means that our truth is reaching folks and they are beginning to wake up about the GENOCIDE MUZZLES.

.

Hi Betsy,

Thank you for getting back to me. I really appreciate this. You actually already answered my question on the aim4truth web site when you posted my question, therefore thank-you for that as well.

I listened to your last video/audio post and it was as per usual excellent, especially when YOU piped-up and unleashed your disgust for what’s happing in the election. Well done! Keep up the terrific work and stay strong, resilient and feisty …! Andrew

.

Wow, apparently Truckers are going on strike across the nation in response to the mass voter fraud that occurred in the presidential election. Get Ready! pic.twitter.com/ova28ovJ8g

— U.S President-Elect Mikel Crump (@TheMikelCrump) November 7, 2020

Truckers going on strike ! “November 29th , we park and don’t move . It’s the day we take this country back . It’s our time . We say what happens.” pic.twitter.com/yDv5OpYj1l

— Uncle Sam’s Children (@UncleSamsNation) November 9, 2020

.

This song below for Douglas Gabriel, 101st Airborne Ranger, Green Beret. As a young man, he was jumping out of airplanes to serve his country. He also worked as a cryptologist. Older, and much wiser, Douglas continued to serve our country by using his amazing genius to see through the fog of war and discover who the enemy of humanity really is.

Thanks to Michael McKibben for inventing the scalability of the internet so that Douglas’ messages could be heard around the world. This is how non-state actors and keyboard warriors everywhere can bring everlasting peace and prosperity to their nations.

Kristy Lee Cook – Airborne Ranger Infantry

America’s Marines Singing “Days of Elijah”

Incoming nuggets from the miners:

.

Kathryn “Kathy” Broockvar. (Nov. 08, 2020).

Biography and Timeline. Anonymous Patriots.

https://tinyurl.com/y3b3yplo

Here’s the book:

https://archive.org/details/mothermachine00gena/page/26/mode/1up

This book is well hidden, but finally identified a copy. Cited abundantly by the UN. Cited by the Sec. of State of Pennsylvania in her one well cited article on family planning that she “wrote” when she was 26 years old.

Kathryn Broockvar is a dehumanized eugenicist promoting the worst aspects of culling the DNA pool.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

