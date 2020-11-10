.

.

An AIM Cat. XOXO

.

.

.

.

The Way Forward. Michael from Infotoons did some special treatments to our villains – so stop inside and see his latest creation.

.

.

This is why many patriots have turned off Fox News for good. No more of our eyeballs or ears on them ever again and that includes any of their talking heads that pick up a paycheck from the enemy network. Make sure your downline is on board with a total boycott of Fox.

Fox blew it.

Fox News lied about Trump not repudiating racism.

Fox News released one rigged poll after another.

Fox News called Arizona early to help Biden win the post-election, public relations battle in a contested race.

Fox News rigged the first presidential debate.

Fox News deliberately interrupted Trump and allowed Biden to interrupt Trump during the first presidential debate and then lied about it.

Fox News is a pile of lying garbage, and its base of support has finally had enough. Source

.

OOPS…looks like some folks in the media are beginning to figure out that their actions of calling Joe Biden as a winner is ELECTION INTERFERENCE and they could all go to jail. We will not stand for anything less than the full application of law and order for them. No exceptions. No matter how illustrious their names, how spectacular their resumes, or how rich they are. Treason is an act against every citizen in this country and has a huge impact on the entire world.

Real Clear Politics — SAY THEY NEVER CALLED PENNSYLVANIA

.

Too late, Dana. We the People heard the audio last month and circulated it all around the internet. The fact that you are just now hearing and seeing it shows us how far behind you are in truth.

.

Brantley Gilbert – One Hell Of An Amen (Official Music Video)

Patriots, it’s time to start firing some of our famous, dangerous truth bombs at this turkey butt who tried to overthrow President Trump and is now trying to put a cherry on top of his New World Order bullsh*t.

Very simple. Take AIM and fire some truths into his social media. Remember, our British patriot friends cannot do what we can – we still have a First Amendment right to call out this pedophile piece of scum that tried to take out our beloved president with his Privy Council never-ending coup. Share the tweet. Alert your downline.

We need our keyboard warriors to report to duty and expose this creep for who he really is. A BIG FAT PIMPLE ON HUMANITY.

.

.

Secretary of State Pompeo: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

Nice vanilla remarks; don’t be fooled by this Pilgrims Society proxy. By his own admission, he is a professional liar. Doesn’t he do a nice job for the CIA and Pilgrims?

.

.

Switched votes are votes that were taken from Trump and given to Biden.

Lost votes are voted that disappeared during the counting, from both candidates.

There might be a small overlap between Switched votes and Lost votes.

Pennsylvania : Switched : 220,883 Lost Votes : 941,248

New Jersey : Switched : 80,242 Lost Votes : 20

Florida : Switched : 21,422 Lost Votes : 456

Michigan : Switched : 20,213 Lost Votes : 21,882

New York : Switched : 18,124 Lost Votes : 623,213

Georgia : Switched : 17,407 Lost Votes : 33,574

Ohio : Switched : 14,965 Lost Votes : 5,102

Virginia : Switched : 12,163 Lost Votes : 789,023

California : Switched : 7,701 Lost Votes : 10,989

Arizona : Switched : 4,492 Lost Votes : 0

Minnesota : Switched : 2,766 Lost Votes : 195,650

Tennessee : Switched : 2,330 Lost Votes : 0

Louisiana : Switched : 2,322 Lost Votes : 0

Illinois : Switched : 2,166 Lost Votes : 54,730

Wisconsin : Switched : 2,078 Lost Votes : 3,408

Colorado : Switched : 1,809 Lost Votes : 0

Utah : Switched : 1,627 Lost Votes : 0

New Hampshire : Switched : 973 Lost Votes : 116

Iowa : Switched : 938 Lost Votes : 477

New Mexico : Switched : 268 Lost Votes : 4,610

Missouri : Switched 0 : Lost Votes : 20,730

Nevada : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Alaska : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Washington : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Hawaii : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Kansas and Texas use Premier Election Solutions, owned by Dominion Voting Systems.

Texas : Switched : 14,954 Lost Votes : 30,557

Kansas : Switched : 1,674 Lost Votes : 2,154

Election Systems & Software :

Nebraska : Switched : 30,086 Lost Votes : 50

Kentucky : Switched : 8,129 Lost Votes : 23,849

Arkansas : Switched : 3,664 Lost Votes : 20,748

South Carolina : Switched : 2,779 Lost Votes : 2,119

Montana : Switched : 2,330 Lost Votes : 1,276

South Dakota : Switched : 1,347 Lost Votes : 1

North Dakota : Switched : 234 Lost Votes : 681

Maryland : Switched : 203 Lost Votes : 0

North Carolina : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 15

District of Columbia : Switched : 0 Lost Votes : 0

Drop inside this link to see more details.

.

.

.

Anthem Lights – The Unknown (Lyric Video)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

