“OK, I’ve seen enough. What’s going to happen to these guys (McCabe, Comey & the gang of treasonous thugs)? They, and many others, got caught. DO SOMETHING!!!

President Trump Tweet

Looking like ole Lard Ass will be a TRAITOR to the United States. Law abiding citizens want to see LAW AND ORDER restored in our nation and if that means we have to execute thousands of traitors and put the seditious in prison, so be it.

Prepare yourself, patriots. The illustrious, famous, rich and criminal are going down the drain.

FOREIGN ELECTION INTERFERENCE

From July 18, 2018 Evil Men Who Rig Our Elections. We told you about Dominion, Sequoia, Smartmatic, Hart InterCivic, and their shared software Optech. We busted Mitt’s son Tagg Romney for running the backroom ops for dad Mitt – OVER TWO YEARS AGO!

Notice that Malloch-Brown spent time at the University of Michigan…as in Ann Arbor, Michigan….as in Romneys from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Did you know that Mexican-born George Romney, Mitt’s daddy and Tagg and Ronna’s granddaddy, was governor of Michigan from 1963 to 1969. You know who else is involved with 2020 election rigging that is here in Michigan besides the Romneys?

Gretchen Whitmer and Jocelyn Benson.

Check out the Mark Malloch-Brown timeline that we posted in July 2018 here:

He rigs elections from Venezuela & Estonia to USA

He rigs electronic voting machines owned by him, George Soros and Mitt Romney

He controls the Senior Executive Service (SES)

He steals trillions of dollars from inventors, Main Street and a rigged global stock market

His slogan should be Make America British Again

“One’s identity is reduced to an app or chip that registers almost any personal activity. In order to gain a few individual rights, and be it only to travel to a certain place, a person must balance such apparent privileges with his submission to a web of regulations that define in detail what is “good behavior” and deemed as beneficial to humankind and the environment. For example, during a pandemic, this sort of control would extend from the obligation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing to having specific vaccinations in order to apply for a job or to travel.

It is, in short, a type of social engineering which is the opposite of a spontaneous order or of development. Like the mechanical engineer with a machine, the social engineer—or technocrat—treats society as an object. Different from the brutal suppressions by the totalitarianism of earlier times, the modern social engineer will try to make the social machine work on its own according to the design. For this purpose, the social engineer must apply the laws of society the way the mechanical engineer follows the laws of nature. Behavioral theory has reached a stage of knowledge that makes the dreams of social engineering possible. The machinations of social engineering operate not through brute force, but subtly by nudge.”

Wonder why Sydney Powell and her side kick Tom Fitton never point out Senior Executive Services, SERCO, Quinetiq or the British? Yeah, yeah we heard that Tom may have whispered SES on a video somewhere…..but seriously, folks, both of them work with SES scum all day long and they can’t connect the dots from the D.C. swamp to the British?

We have to ask…because it is staring us right in the face. Are Fitton and Powell crown agents trying to keep us from looking at the connection to Richard Dearlove, Malloch-Brown, Arvinder Sambei, and the Queen Lizard …. or are they just stupid? They don’t strike us as being the later, so inquiring minds are thinking that they are operatives for the Crown.

This time, we couldn’t agree more with Glen Beck. SNAPS Over Dem Corruption: ‘It’s Not OVER!’

Example of tricky BBC propaganda to get the public believing historical lies:

“The Hungarian emigre, who survived the Holocaust and fled the Communists, is thought to have made in total about $44bn through financial speculation. And he’s used his fortune to fund thousands of education, health, human rights and democracy projects.”

No, Soros admitted to Steve Kroft, 60 Minutes, in 1998. He helped the Germans confiscate Jewish property, and therefore promoted the Holocaust.

No, he did not flee Communism, he promotes communism through his Open Society Foundation throughout the world.

http://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#cbs-kroft-soros

Sure, six ways to Sunday, Chuck.

Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer doubled down on his argument that Republicans have no legal case in challenging the results of the U.S. presidential election

https://reut.rs/36rthfq

Originally tweeted by Reuters (@Reuters) on November 12, 2020.

Boockvar and Benson are poster girls for George:

The “Secretary of State Project“ was an American non-profit, progressive 527 political action committee focused on electing reform-minded progressive Secretaries of State in battleground states, who typically oversee the election process. The Project was funded by George Soros and members of the Democracy Alliance.

