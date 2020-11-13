Patriots, lets take a moment to send our prayers to Rush Limbaugh, who is battling advanced cancer. In the years of media darkness where patriots were bombarded with the most atrocious propaganda ever waged on humanity, Rush kept a light of hope and faith on his daily 3-hour radio show, fanning his audience from a few into millions of awakening listeners.

In the days before the internet and citizen reporting, Rush Limbaugh was the only sane voice of reason that many of us could hear on a regular basis.

We know that Rush will always be with patriots in spirit, here and in heaven. Bless you, Patriot Rush Limbaugh. Thank you for keeping the flame of liberty and truth burning through our dark days of media propaganda and brainwashing.

.

.

Raw audio: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/11/landslide-tsunami-big-win.mp3

.

AIM Patriot ‘dargedaw’ left this note under the audio (posted above):

I know you all did!! Been following you quite a while. Love you guys. I’m giving you all the glory! for constantly pounding that the Brits are involved in EVERYTHING.

BLESS YOU, TYLA, DOUGLAS, AND MICHAEL!

Our rely: It has been our pleasure. Now, let’s get talking about the military tribunals and executions for Brennan, Clapper, Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld, Strzok, Comey, Page, Lynch, Obama, Rice, Powers, McCabe, HILLARY CLINTON….and the entire treasonous gang from 9-11 through the election fraud. By noose, firing squad, electrocution, helicopter over the deep blue sea, or injection, they will all need to be executed after their trials. Don’t be a pussy. Be an AIM cat. Hang the traitors.

.

AIM Patriot Bob not Bob asks:

Did Tyla just say goodbye?

I hope not. I love ya’ll stuf!

I was the guy that told Alex Jones about the theft of Leader Technologies.

We should saying thank you to you guys.

Our reply: Just signing out on our promise to be there for you every day through President Trump’s re-election. Now we are going to focus on the next actions that need to be taken – trials and executions of the traitors.

And btw…what has Bill Hicks aka Alex Jones done about reporting on the theft of social media from Leader Technologies or the British involvement in the overthrow of the United States? Why hasn’t Alex and gang discussed at length the relationship Robert Mueller had with British spy Arvinder Sambei? Why isn’t Alex reporting on SERCO, Qinetiq, the Pirbright patent called coronavirus and the Queen’s golden share of Lockheed. WHY? Because, Alex Jones is a limited thinker and can never take you to full disclosure because of his many blind-spots and pay-masters like Arnon M. Same with that other info-con – Glenn Beck. In our opinion, of course. You make your own call.

.

.

.

Here’s the statement from President Trump to Nancy Pelosi: Text of a Letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate

.

Please note, that we won’t be posting all the action going on at the state and local levels concerning election fraud. Once we launch info bombs and see that the vermin are on the run, we like to step back and attack another area that isn’t getting as much attention…..which we will with our next Cat Report. It will be spectacular and you will want to stay tuned.

.

Chris Pandolfo tweets: INBOX: Michigan GOP state senators are requesting a full audit of the 2020 General Election.

.

Stunning: Democrat Groups Affidavits Prove Presidents Case in PA. Start at 1:06

.

A tweet from President Trump’s attorney:

.

Walleyevision posts a question:

Can I sue the DNC for lost productivity, because I haven’t gotten a damn thing done for over a week. My wife just asked me, “are you going to be on that thing all night again?” Yes, dear. Yes, I am. If the men at valley forge ate their boots, it’s the least I can do.

Joshua8 remarks:

Same here. My wife is like “what are you reading?”

“Nothing, I’m waiting.”

“For what?”

“Anything.”

WallaceBeamfire adds:

Brother, I’ve been up until 2AM every night refreshing and running Benford’s Law in Excel on various states and sub-sections of states. I think I have a sickness.

.

Why is Kamala Harris, an illegal alien from what we see at our end with her lack of documentation that she ever became a U. S. citizen, able to hold office in the Senate? Since when can illegal aliens hold federal office?

Why is Mitch McConnell not reporting this to the authorities?

Citizens demand that LAW AND ORDER be restored to our country and if Homeland Security or Immigration determines that she is not a U.S. citizen, then send her back to her birthright country – Jamaica.

Of course, Kamala was really committing espionage as a foreign actor against the United States. She belongs in GITMO.

.

.

The V@xx!ne will contain nanobot technology – a fraction the size of a red blood cell. They will be tracking everything you do. He has openly admitted in this video you won’t even have the freedom of thought?! Artificial Intelligence will take over. It will also essentially turn you Transhuman. You will be a genetically modified organism

.

.

.

This tweet was immediately deleted by Jack ass.

Thank goodness, patriot ‘thekindlyman555’ picked up the key details of the tweet. He posts:

I searched this guy’s name to verify his position and found this article from 2016:

Dr. Eric Coomer*, was asked if it was possible to bypass election systems software and go directly to the data tables that manage systems running elections in Illinois. His response was, “Yes, if they have access.”

Bypassing the election systems software means whoever has access can potentially manipulate the vote without many risks of detection. So the question needs to be asked, who has access to these data tables?

We asked Dr. Coomer that question. Dr. Coomer replied, ‘Vendors, election officials, and others who need to be granted access.’

At the very end of the article:

Dr. Coomer was Senior Information Services Manager of Smartmatic Corporation and Vice President of Research and Product Development for Sequoia Voting Systems Inc. Read more about how massive voter irregularities at Sequoia and Smartech were alleged and investigated worldwide – which included the 2006 elections in Chicago. Wikipedia.

.

.

Melissa, a Dominion contracter who witnessed #ElectionFraud when working in Detroit Michigan, was scheduled to appear on @seanhannity but @FoxNews canceled 30 min before the show so she talked to RedPill78 instead.



https://t.co/ZXYzgkMbTy

.

Make sure to bring this to the attention of your leftie friends who have been bellyaching for a vaccine since March. Smart and informed patriots will not be injecting globalshit crap in our precious bloodstream.

.

AIM patriot scirel left this beauty under yesterday’s Cat.

Who has this machine in their town?

Originally tweeted by Jennifer Wingfield (@j_wingfield10) on November 12, 2020.

.

.

.

.

To Michigan patriots: Garrett Soldano is stepping down from Stand Up Michigan [Video]

.

.

.

.

Apologies that the Gaetz clip comes off Fox Pravda

Those Dominion voting software systems changed more votes than Vladimir Putin ever did.

Originally tweeted by Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) on November 13, 2020.

.

.

Why did the SEDITIOUS MEDIA PROPAGANDIST TRAITOR Brett Baier delete this tweet?

.

.

.

Thor meets an AIM Cat

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

