Abundant Energy for Everyone on Earth

Today, we are revisiting the topic, but this time with an audience that has grown significantly over the last two years. Our AIM community is influential and global. Many in our community have their own networks that rely on them for breaking real news and truth history. In this post, we continue our exploration of fossil fuel alternatives and what we found is literally earth-shattering, game-changing if we can get enough people on the planet awake to the con game that the Pilgrims Society has been using on us with their propaganda that energy needs to be controlled, regulated, and taxed – by THEM.

Q: Why aren’t we using thorium for our energy needs?

A: Because this energy-buster is outlawed by the U.S. government. Want to know more? Drill down on the why Kissinger and ARAMCO agreed to tie U.S. currency to petroleum. You will find that GALT technology was used to blackmail the Arabs into the petrodollar system.

Basically saying, “We will leave you in your tents and waterless deserts and unleash GALT, leaving your petroleum worthless, unless you agree to the central banker petrodollar scheme.” GALT technology is suppressed by the Pilgrims Society as they work overtime to heave-ho humanity into a third-world planet where they are the rulers and the rest of us are their neo-feudal slaves.

We have lots of information to share with you about thorium. Many of you will not know about this metallic chemical element with the symbol Th and atomic number 90. Your public school indoctrination did not permit you to explore other alternatives to energy. The petrolords in the Pilgrims Society need you to keep believing that energy is scarce and so you were not taught about thorium in your science classes.

Welcome to our lessons on thorium. We are breaking it down in bite-sized pieces so that you can learn to make your own water-powered lawn mower and demand that the U.S. Energy Department start using thorium as an alternative to uranium. Big shout out to Condor, our energy expert in the Conclave, who is helping us with the technical aspects of this presentation.

Folks, it is just a lie … a straight up LIE that we can’t produce enough energy for everyone on the planet to have inexpensive, clean, abundant, reliable, and safe energy.

START TALKING ABOUT THORIUM

MOVE THE OVERTON WINDOW ON THORIUM

Patriots, history has been a lie. Schools were indoctrination centers. Free and abundant energy is being suppressed by the Pilgrims Society. You must start awakening your circle of influence that we can have our own GREEN NEW GREAT DEAL and it begins when the U.S. government demands the release of these technologies to the world.

Here’s the deal: It’s abundant. It’s cheap. It will help us get through the major climate crisis coming our way – a mini ice age. There are several varieties from GEET to GALT. We can grow anything, anywhere with cheap and abundant energy.

And, yes, A.O. C., we can give up petroleum-based fuels. We can even save the dinosaur fossils with our GREEN GREAT DEAL. You should see the anti-gravitation devices that can lift transportation technology into the current century, instead of running on ancient fossil fuel technology. And have you seen those GEET engines that run off water?

Fossil fuels are so “yesterday” when you have thorium. America has enough to run the entire planet for 1000 years says our Conclave energy expert Condor.

…and talking about that mini-ice age that is headed for us (for real), the folks in the PILGRIMS SOCIETY have known about this for a long time. They don’t tell us about thorium and all the other exciting energy technologies because it would make their petrodollar as irrelevant as their fossil fuels. It would also give us plenty of heat, warmth, and energy we will need with the climate change they aren’t talking about.

They don’t want us to know what they know. The mini-ice age is their next big genocide plan for all of us. But don’t you worry about those PILGRIMS who will be staying warm and toasty with plenty of fruits and veggies in their greenhouses just waiting for the rest of humanity to die off from cold and starvation. Do you see now?

Inside the presentation below, you will find videos and slides that tell truth history of the suppression of thorium. Important stuff in here so don’t skip the lesson.

Educate yourself on this technology that the Pilgrims Society is suppressing from the world. Share this with others so that we can educate more and more people of how dated the use of petroleum is.

And we aren’t just talking about thorium and GALT. Have you ever heard of GEET? You will want to save this pamphlet below for your family records. Help your children with their next science project or just grab these materials from the hardware store and make your own home energy unit! Make it a family hands-on learning-project.

If you believe that there is a scarcity of energy and that the world is going to end if we don’t do something about carbon emissions, then you have been indoctrinated by the Pilgrims Society from the books that they publish and disseminate throughout the U.S. school system.

Educate your liberal friends about thorium. The wide use of thorium will give the planet abundant energy while starving the bankers from their never-ending resource wars. With one fell swoop, we can get rid of bankers, future Uranium Ones, while bringing energy abundance to all the people on the planet.

Remember how the left used the polar bear images to yank our hearts about the climate change agenda? Well, we think dinosaurs are cute and cuddly and the crazies are so indoctrinated that they won’t know that dinos are already extinct. So plan to see lots of dinosaurs in our memes.

Even Andrew Yang, a Democrat candidate for president, is advocating thorium. Fossil fuels are ancient. Listen:

The PDF document inside is a 75-slide presentation. If it doesn’t mean anything to you, still save it….because one day all of this is going to make sense for you or your progeny. Plus there are some great resources inside that you will not find anywhere on the internet. This makes excellent material for patriots to write articles, create memes and videos, and move the Overton ‘energy’ window over to THORIUM recognition.

Ever wonder why you see bumper stickers and memes that ask the question below? It was actually a hidden message from Ayn Rand to future generations about the amazing discoveries of thorium.

Patriots, let’s start getting on the OFFENSE of the Great Information War. The PILGRIMS do not want the people of the earth to know about THORIUM. It would end their business model of never-ending war, refugees, energy scarcity, and control. Our next education front needs to be waking up as many people about thorium as an alternative to fossil fuels.

The left will love what it does for their imaginary climate change crisis. The bankers will hate it because it interferes with their petrodollar. The globalist will hate it because it ends wars for energy and they won’t be able to collect a carbon tax. Patriots will love thorium because it is clean, safe, abundant, and inexpensive.

People around the world are demanding their governments switch from uranium to thorium within the next few years. Those who know about the real climate change coming – a mini-ice age – love thorium because everybody and the greenhouses stay warm and toasty for the decade of colder than average temperatures.

BUILD YOUR OWN HOME UNIT – TODAY!!

For those of you really serious about building your fossil-free home unit, here are small engine conversion plans. GEET – Small Engine Conversion Plans

Below is a basic introduction to the GEET plasma reactor and how it works. In subsequent lessons, we will be posting more videos about how to build these units.

Think about it!! Abundant, inexpensive energy will unleash food production world-wide. Acres and acres of greenhouses can be heated year-round, providing unlimited growing without the concern of energy costs.

Now that you have educated yourself, start educating your friends, family, social network