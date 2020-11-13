.

Liberals, you need to keep the same energy you had on November 4th – Trump Nation is coming for you

AIM Patriot Ramola sends us this tweet with the attached video. Thanks, Ramola!

Please give her video testimony a chance. It takes her a while to relax and get to the important details. UK patriots must listen to this! The Pilgrims Society’s GENOCIDE operation is now being actively rolled out in the UK where citizens will be vaccinated, marked, and eventually exterminated.

Common Purpose UK

https://commonpurpose.org/

Tom Fitton tweeted with details: Coup confirmed.

Tennessee Shine – Dems Went Down to Georgia

Shhh…let you in on a little secret. In jest, Douglas said to Mike in the last audio that President Trump might consider Mike to be in charge of the FCC and we all chuckled. He would be hired in as one of those new “F” class employees.

But then Mike called back and said…. hmmmm. That would be an excellent placement for me. But I would have to ask President Trump to take out three layers of SES, to which we reminded him that the President was already working on that. You know, patriots, Michael McKibben is overqualified for that job…plus as a member of the Cabinet, he could advise the president in many related matters.

SEND MIKE TO WASHINGTON!

AIM Patriot Aimee reminds folks about the fraud in the lottery programs. We reported about this several years ago – that they are huge scams and money laundering operations. But we didn’t know this, Aimee writes:

“Smartmatic does Power Ball and Mega Millions as well. It goes through agostini&sons in Milan Italy. They handle many of the privy council accounts like A.T.F. What would be the odds the lotteries are rigged as well. That would be black hat money that should be suppressed.”

AIM Patriot Grace sends us this lovely note:

My husband and I heavily rely on your website for true and accurate news. Information you present were so vital for us to connect dots of bits and pieces we were exposed to in the past. I don’t recall how we found you about a couple of year ago, but we are so glad we did.



We are so grateful and want to express thanks for your incredible work. We always are so impressed by the work done by all, and how you are able to identify root causes of multiple issues we are observing out there.



We wish you can continue this work because we feel Trump’s second term is just as important as the first one when it comes to the information warfare that is raging out there. So far, I have not found any other sources that can compare to the information you find.



Thank you again and we pray that God will richly bless you for all the hard work you put in.

Our reply: We are all in, Grace, as long as we can stay in our easy chairs with these amazing mini-biomats. We turn them side ways and let the amethyst crystals energize our etheric bodies.

Some things are just done best the old fashioned way…like making love, baking cookies, and voting. Simple and natural.

Patriots, this is an information war. We are still active citizen forces in the internet. Some call us information warriors; the prez calls us keyboard warriors. Get serious now and up your game. Start getting into the enemy’s Twitter, Facebook, and social media and lay down some truth mortars. Take pro-tips from AIM Patirot KazimirRampant.

Get to their children and weaker members of their family and connections. Do not personally threaten with harm, but ok to fire truth bombs.

This beautiful video is offered by AIM Patriot John who remembers when we posted material on cymatics. Whenever I see the beautiful patterns of a crop circle, I wonder what kind of being who resonates at this higher frequency touched Earth for a moment and left its vibrational signature in a corn or wheat field. Not extraterrestrials or aliens, but indications of an angelic hierarchy…perhaps angel, bringing us signs of life beyond our own?

Effects edit… Magic of physics!

Originally tweeted by Figen.. (@TheFigen) on November 12, 2020.

Greatest Warrior Quotes: Live With Valor

