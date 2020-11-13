Hang the Traitors

.

The reason we have been motivated over the years to seek truth and share it with you is because we were never satisfied with the results of the 9-11 Commission Investigation Report into the attack on the United States and the subsequent military actions that played out in the Middle East.

Once Douglas and I finished the Gospel of Sophia series and other books, we set out to do our own investigation and what we found was shocking. If you haven’t read this citizen intelligence report from October 14, 2016, then consider it an important homework assignment.

There is so much corruption in the United States that it will not be good enough to drain the current vermin in the swamp in order to totally rid ourselves of corruption. Please go inside the link below and learn how Robert Mueller, George Bush, Dick Cheney, Jonathon Bush, Richard Secord, Dr. Henry Kissinger, James A Baker III, Lloyd Bentsen, Zibigniew Brzezinski, Brent Scowcroft, John Sununu, and so many other famous American names committed TREASON, MURDER, and CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY in the United States as well as abroad.

Then, along came Donald Trump and upset their apple cart. As soon as he announced his run for presidency, the enemy traitors had to dig in and remove him in order to protect their criminal dynasties. We watched the history as a tv reality show unfolding in our living rooms.

Fast forward to the shampeachment and we find the same 9-11 operatives committing treason, yet again.

We could fill the page with dozens of citizen intelligence reports on these criminals, but that isn’t the point in today’s lesson. First, we wanted to remind you that their crimes are HUGE and started long before the overthrow attempt of President Trump.

Now let’s refresh our memories on some other relevant items to this topic:

What Trump has said about 9/11

Bush, law expert on US Afghan military tribunals

Donald Trump attacks George W. Bush on 9/11, Iraq

Graham asks Kavanaugh about Military Tribunals

A Picture from the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg. Start at 1:36

Trump: ‘we will load up Guantanamo Bay’

If this is the first time you have considered the consequences for treason and sedition, you may be shocked to know that it carries the death penalty. Or maybe you have known all along…but is your downline aware of this? Have you prepared your downline for the arrests, trials, and penalties that will come?

We, along with many of you, sent a full report to AG William Barr on February 14, 2019. Looks like he ignored our call for action as we haven’t seen any indictments from the DOJ to date.

If it concerns you that traitors will be executed and that scares you a bit about the morality of killing another human, we suggest that you look into the principles of reincarnation to see how that resonates. It may not, but if it does:

The traitors have shown us that they can not play in our Planet Earth “sandbox” without hurting other people. In fact, many of these traitors are responsible for the murder of millions of innocent people.

Susan Rice Unmasked: White House Warmonger

We are sending them back to the spiritual world where they can reflect upon their actions. They will return to Earth in another incarnation where they can make amends. In order to break their evil cycle, which has probably been going on lifetime after lifetime, they will need to stop their evil and repent immediately. The longer they commit evil, the more karma they will endure. By sending them back into the spiritual world, we help them STOP their heinous crimes on the physical plane and give them time for spiritual reflection and healing.

Repentance is the way to salvation. Ascension is the process of increasing our personal life vibration from places of darkness and evil into places of truth and light. If we do our job right as a humanity, we will increase the vibration of the Earth so much over the next few generations that there will be no place for the evil ones to incarnate. Their lower, denser vibrations will not be able to incarnate in the new Earth. They will fall away in their density, much like the early days of Earth when it had to expel dense material which we now know as the Moon.

In every movement towards evolution, we must shed the lower vibration and density in order to move to a higher one. The current dispelling of lower energy is going into a realm called the 8th sphere. Douglas will discuss that with us another day.

As a nation, we decided that treason is punishable by death. Treason effects each one of us and our families, not just here in the United States but all around the world. Just look at the 9-11 treason to see how traitors committed horrific crimes against humanity. The crimes didn’t start with 9-11. 9-11 was a cover-up of the crimes they had already committed.

The coup against President Trump has been a cover-up for the crimes these traitors committed after September 11, 2001. The crimes will never stop with them. Same gang that ran one black op, ran the other.

It won’t stop until we stop them .

We are fighting the Great Information War which started back in 1909 at the Empire Press Union meeting. It was a war for your mind, using brainwashing, programming, and indoctrination as its mind manipulators. It started when they created two networks to control the world – one for the spies (Five Eyes) and the other for lies and propaganda (media).

It was a master plan by a secret group called the Pilgrims Society to rule the world in a New World Order. But we busted them and pulled them out of their hidey-hole for everyone to see.

If it seems like you are participating in the War of All Against All, we understand. Each one of us is participating in the war at different angles and dimensions. But it is all the same energy, just at higher and lower frequencies. Good vs Evil.

Just remember who holds the spear. Wink. Wink.

