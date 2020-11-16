.

AIM Patriot Cassandra asks a great question: Do you believe Joe Sullivan is involved in this election fraud? You had an article in 2018 about him.

Our reply: THANK YOU!!! Completely forgot about this aspect of the electronic rigging. Plus, don’t forget Entrust Thoma Bravo and Hillary Clinton

.

.

.

Massive Election Fraud From Entrust Thoma Bravo and Hillary Clinton

How Cloudflare and Joe Sullivan are rigging FLORIDA elections

As a reading bonus, Cassandra, we added these great all-time AIM hits, some written over 3 years ago. Attention, new readers, make sure to pick up the AIM CAT PRO-TIPS below so that you, too, can become an AIM Cat and help the President clean the swamp.

.

.

.

AIM Cat Pro-Tips Inside!

Today’s cat video is offered by AIM Cat John Richard: Swamp Cat: The King of the Swamp. John Richard hashtags it #SwampCleansingService

Here are some more snakes and rats that the AIM Cats pulled out of the swamp.

.

.

.

The AIM CATS are ferocious. Look what else they pulled from the swamp.

.

.

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

