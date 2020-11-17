.

Patriots in surrounding states, please join the peaceful protest, if you can attend.

Push the call to action into your downline.

Rosie meme tweets this note with a huge list inside: Umm why are all the Dominion people deleting their profiles on LinkedIn AND looks like all their software engineers are in Serbia. Nothing could go wrong

AIM Patriot Lisa writes: Google is CRASHING your site. When trying to click on links on voter fraud your site has “mysteriously ” crashed .



This has been happening for a least a week now. And it has happened repeatedly and ONLY for your site !



Here’s a screenshot of the crash report. They are trying to SILENCE you. Don’t let them

Our reply: That’s why we always tried to be 2, sometimes 3, years ahead of where the trail of truth was going to take us. Hundreds of patriots around the world preserve our material so that the truth will never again be extinguished by the Pilgrims Society terrorist organization.

Update (1420ET): Ohio Gov Mike DeWine has announced plans to impose a 2200 curfew across Ohio that will begin Thursday and last for at least 21 days. The curfew will last from 2200 to 0500 starting on Thursday.

“I’m also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others,” DeWine said while making the announcement. Read more

He rambles up to the 2:20 mark if you want to jump to the content. Moloch: The God of Sacrifice |THE HISTORY YOU THOUGHT YOU KNEW

In case you care to listen to this theatrical performance…. We did not, but that’s because they are lying dog-face pony soldiers. Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey Testify at Senate Hearing | NBC News

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien Delivers Remarks

AIM Patriot John read this by Dr. Stephen Jones and asked the astrologers in the community to weigh in:

“A few weeks ago I wrote about the two solar eclipses, seven years apart, whose trajectories are forming a cross at Carbondale, Illinois.

The first eclipse occurred on August 21, 2017. The second eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024.

Oddly enough,the midpointbetween these two eclipses is December 14, 2020, when a third solar eclipse will be visible in southern Chile and Argentina.

There are 2422 days between the two main eclipses, and the midpoint is 1212 days from 2017. I don’t know if the numbers mean anything, but 24 is the number of priesthood, 22 is the number of the sons of light, and 12 is the number of divine government.

In this contentious and controversial election year, the Electoral College is scheduled to meet on December 14, 2020 to elect our president for the next four years. (No, there is no president-elect yet here in America. States are still in the process of certifying the results of the balloting.)

The fact that December 14 is 1212 days from the eclipse in 2017 may suggest something to do with government.

Perhaps we will see some sort of event on that date in addition to the sign itself.”

The real reason they want you to hate Donald Trump

You know the story of how Queen Elizabeth and her Privy Council ass-wipers attempted to overthrow President Trump. You know the details of how the Senior Executive Services are crown agents who have infiltrated government bureaucracies to thwart the will of our Commander-in-Chief. You know the real backstory of coronavirus and where it was patented and who owns the Golden Share of Pirbright.

Many of you have been here, day after day, for over 4 years, being enlightened about the real truth of how our world operates. It’s time to step out and become a teacher. Start educating your downline on how the evil MOLOCH-Brown controls the world through rigged elections and don’t forget to point out those nasty Rothschild vermin hiding up the Queen’s skirts, if she is even alive these days.

‘Moloch!’ clip from Metropolis 1927

This is the hell, the Internet of Things, a prison planet that Satan would have us be in. We would be reduced to a lower form of human being, somewhere between an animal and a human. Our uniqueness, our ego, our “I”, our freedom would be extinguished. Over a few generations, humans would not even know themselves to be separate individuals, just part of a group soul (herd) like we find in the animal kingdoms.

The globalists are devolving humanity into human animals. We will then be harvested and farmed by the members of the planetary elite (which we know at the very top as the Pilgrims Secret Society). This is what John F. Kennedy warned us about – secret societies. They will farm our children to be sacrifices to Moloch and their pedophilia sins. They will harvest our newborns for tissue and blood. They will use our women for harems and slaves.

It’s a war for the planet. Seriously.

Their side is lead by Moloch and Sorath with Satan At the Helm.

Mollach-Brown and Soros. Pay attention, class. Words have meaning. They have vibrations and attract like vibrations.

Our side is lead by the Archangel Michael with Christ at the helm.

The Gabriels sound the TRUMPets

We have a TRUMP card. The Leader of our side is DOnald JOhn Trump.

Pay attention class. Words have meanings and vibrations. Likes attract likes.

Monstrous Patent Calls People “Wet-ware”

Implanted Devices Deliver Electric Shock, Poisons, Dopamine, Adrenaline, Emit Mind Control Frequencies

Hewlett-Packard & Agilent Technologies Are Complicit

UN Announces Biometric Digital ID Wallet

𝓕𝓪𝓬𝓮 𝓶𝓪𝓼𝓴 𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓾𝓯𝓪𝓬𝓽𝓾𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓲𝓷 𝓘𝓷𝓭𝓲𝓪?

Folks, the conversation below is not sourced. It is only hearsay at this point. If anyone finds source material to substantiate these claims, please contact us or place in the comment box below. We realize everybody is talking about this, but so far no one is able to give a reliable source.

Bogeyfree posts:

The servers are NOT with the CIA or FBI…the CIA & FBI heads went to McConnell’s office and asked what was going on…

THESE TWO ORGS WERE PURPOSELY KEPT OUT OF THE LOOP!!! THEY ARE CORRUPTED!!!

Next…

1)The State Dept contacted the Washing DC German Envoy and solicited a request for the US ARMY CID (CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIVE DIVISION) AND

2) THE REQUEST WAS GRANTED AND THE US ARMY CID ACCOMPANIED THE GERMAN POLICE TO SAID COMPANIES HEADQUARTERS AND

3) THE GERMAN POLICE WERE THE ONE WHO SERVED THE WARRANT

NOTE: IT WAS NOT THE US ARMY CID…

4) THE HARDWARE WAS TRANSPORTED BACK TO THE UNITED STATES ON A US AIR FORCE AIRCRAFT AND TAKEN TO

5) FT MEADE MARYLAND WHERE THE HARDWARE WAS STORED IN A WHITE ROOM..

WHITE ROOM: A VERY SECURE FACILITY THAT REQUIRES ONE TO BE ON A LIST OF INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE ALLOWED INTO THE FACILITY…THEY WILL HAVE WHAT THEY NEED IN THE ROOM…THEY WILL MORE THAN LIKELY BE WHITE SUITED SO THAT THEY CANNOT DRAG ANYTHING OUT OF THEIR POCKETS INCLUDING MAGNETS…

HOPE this helps…THE CIA AND FBI ARE COMPROMISED AND THAT IS WHY THEY WERE NOT LET IN ON THE OPERATION…

Beau Geste asks:

A KEY QUESTION:

Why would Haspel and Wray go to McConnell to ask what is going on?

They are part of the Executive. Why would they ‘trust’ McConnell? McConnell kept them from being replaced, and is very bad news.

If the “deal” with McConnell was that the CIA fixed the election to remove PDJT, but McConnell keeps the senate with CIA vote-count interference, blocking the CIA is bad news for McConnell (and us, unless all fraud is blocked going forward).

