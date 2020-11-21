.

Rush Limbaugh caller cries after Trump loses Georgia twice – “I WILL DIE FOR MY PRESIDENT, RUSH!”

We have posted this video before, but feel that it is an appropriate reminder today for what has happened to our country at the hand of the British Imperial Empire. Once Moloch’s rat lines are traced, you will see all roads leading to the Queen, the Privy Council, and the Pilgrims. We will prevail and this time our flag will stand for all those in the world as a beacon of freedom and liberty.

We Will not surrender. We will not concede.

Star Spangled Banner As You’ve Never Heard It

Breaking News!: Kamala D. Harris failed to disclose her relationship to Sir Nigel G. Knowles, her husband Douglas C. Emhoff’s former boss at DLA Piper Plc (London, UK).

Sir Nigel is a fellow director of SGO Smartmatic with Lord George Mark Malloch-Brown that controls NV, WI, PA, GA, MI, WI voting machines from Dominion, Smartmatic, ES&S, Sequoia, Premier, Diebold and OpTech voting machines responsible for the massive 2020 voting fraud.

These undisclosed Harris-Emhoff relationships are prima facie ethics fraud and disqualify Kamala Harris from running for dog catcher

The British Pilgrims Society-planned Coronation?

Nigel Graham Knowles. (Dec. 30, 2008). Knight Bachelor, New Year Honours–United Kingdom, Supplement No. 1, No. 58929. London Gazette.

Press Release. (Nov. 24, 2014). Mark Malloch-Brown and Antonio Mugica launch SGO [with Sir Nigel Knowles a founding director]. Smartmatic (London, UK). Note: This page was removed today, on Nov. 21, 2020 on the Smartmatic website.

(We captured it 2.5 years ago. However, the WAYBACK MACHINE still has it as of today) (Nov. 21, 2020).

Murad Ahmed. (Nov. 24, 2014). Lord Mark Malloch-Brown to chair election technology group SGO. Financial Times.

Lord Mark Malloch-Brown. (Nov. 24, 2014). Biography. SGO.

Lizzy McLellan. (Nov. 10, 2020). Doug Emhoff Leaves DLA Piper Partnership as Biden-Harris Transition Continues. Law.com.

Kamala D. Harris, Douglas C. Emhoff. (2019). Form 1040. IRS.

Kamala D. Harris with Doug C. Emhoff. (Filed May 15, 2019). Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 278e). U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

VP Mike Pence at last speech in Michigan speak about the swamp “we found the plug..We gonna pull it”

“Congressional Republicans are fuming after President Trump’s lawyers accused them of conspiring to manufacture votes and deny the commander in chief a second term.

In claiming a multinational, communist plot to oust Trump, his attorney Sidney Powell also questioned GOP victories in House and Senate races. To explain how Republicans won down ballot as Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden, Powell charged that congressional Republicans participated in a scheme to manipulate the vote. “We have no idea how many Republican or Democratic candidates in any state across the country paid to have the system rigged to work for them,” she said.”

Michigan is back in play!

Powell also said there is an insider in the Department of Defense that was on a phone call with AOC and Bernie Sanders along with over 100 people teaching them how to commit SABOTAGE in their government positions. Listen to video

LEGAL STRATEGY: Multiple Pathways To Victory | Rudy Giuliani

Dominion Voting Systems shared office is INCUBATOR for radical left-wing organizations

Jack Posobiec tweets: Kirkland & Ellis withdraws from representing Pennsylvania Secretary of State in Trump campaign case

Welcome to Clown World Vol.18

Patriots, let’s start planning for this. When property tax assessments come out, we need to protest those hefty line items for schools that stayed shut for the year and in many cases are still not open. All we are doing is transferring our property tax revenue to radicalized, communist indoctrination systems that poison the minds of future citizens.

Please send us your best ideas on how to get this movement launched and we will publish on the Cat.

An AIM Patriot sent in this article Viruses are pH Sensitive. It wouldn’t surprise us if this is the case. We recommend the use of baking soda for all kinds of things in this ASCEND lesson:

Trump exposes Queen Elizabeth’s secret plan to take over the world

WE MUST RISE WE MUST FIGHT

AIM Patriot Parker writes (language warning inside these links):

So sometimes drops on 4chan/pol just have a ring of truth to them. There is someone who posted this a few days ago:

https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/291559164/#291559164

It looks like the pic I sent is a post from the same guy. It’s archived here:

https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/290399237/#290408600

So at this point just consider this a heads up. Thanks!

Patriots, here are some other sleuthing links if you want to get into the statistical weeds.

Smoking Gun: I discovered Dominion Transferring Vote Ratios between Precincts in PA and from that I figured out how the system hides its trail.

DOMINION FRAUD DATA SLEUTHS: Look for fixed ratios of Trump to Biden Votes at the Precinct Level

This is a meme, folks.

Monkey Werx Overwatch GTMO SITREP 11.20.20

This info is supposed to be from Powell’s Parler account. Please check for accuracy and veracity and leave us a comment below.

In a recent Cat, we asked why were weren’t seeing this chart in more places in the internet. AIM Patriot Matilda spotted this:

Continue your citizen education, and select a video or audio in our archive – at random, anywhere in our timeline to see how accurately we presented the swamp as you see it today. Be bold – go back even 2 years ago and see how accurate we were. AUDIO VIDEO HERE

Glory Hallelujah

