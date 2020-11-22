.

President Trump Tweets: Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to “flip” at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election? Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have….

….the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself. THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!

“And there’s a lot of money that went down when the Dominion Voting System was purchased by the state of Georgia in 2019. Follow the money. There was also a lot of money that went down when Governor Kemp bought COVID supplies, masks, gowns, and COVID test kits from China. Follow the money.

It’s also an interesting money trail before he appointed Kelly Loeffler as Senator and after her appointment. Follow the money. The governor of the state of Georgia is corrupt. He’s compromised by China’s money. And that’s why you don’t hear him out there fighting for the people of this state right now who are going to be outraged and they already are because they know that Trump won this state by a landslide.”

President Trump speech 2nd day of G20 Leaders’ Summit

READ ALL ABOUT IT: DOMINION VOTING SYSTEM PATENTS GIVEN TO CHINA BANK (HSBC) AS COLLATERAL IN 2019. HSBC received ownership of patents to intellectual property of elections, ballots, systems, cyber & internet capacities.

“I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that the ability of persons located, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States to interfere in or undermine public confidence in United States elections, including through the unauthorized accessing of election and campaign infrastructure or the covert distribution of propaganda and disinformation, constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.” Read the Executive Order in full.

Mark Elias = Perkins Coie =

Hillary Clinton = Fake Russia Dossier

Have you informed your downline of the next generation of crime families? Let’s see… you have Hillary and Chelsea, Joe and Hunter, John Kerry and Chris Heinz, Mittens with Tagg and Ronna, Nancy Pelosi and son Paul…. The next generation of criminals are groomed to protect their parents from TREASON and keep the criminal $$$ all in the family.

Who are Dominion’s Public Lobbyists in 2016 and 2020? (Pelosi’s former chief of staff, Obama Campaign, ties to other Democrats, some Republicans, and a Biometric ID company that does COVID screening) Read all about it inside thise link.

SPOILER ALERT

The Brits Did It

Video: Start at 1:30 to 6:15

#Germany has fallen. Their government passed a law REMOVING their Constitutional Rights. Police can now enter their homes for any reason. They have lost the right to assemble. It looks like hundreds of thousands are protesting in #Berlin

https://t.co/6ZOrNJZXez

Dominion Voting System’s crisis PR handler is now Michael Steel, formerly a Jeb Bush advisor and Paul Ryan’s press secretary. Here he is on Fox Pravda trying to keep us from looking at who is really behind Dominion – the British Imperial Empire and Mark Malloch-Brown.

Have you noticed all of these internet distractors trying to put the blame on Canada? That’s just an “information buffer” to keep you from the trail of global espionage and intrigue – which leads right smack under the Queen’s skirts where nasty Rothschilds are hiding.

Below, listen to the propagandist interview the “fixer” Michael Steel. Dominion Voting Systems Outside Spokesman Refutes Fraud Claims in 2020 Election on FOX News

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

Prince Charles is now selling his ‘eco-fascist fantasy of the Great Reset’

Don’t forget that Fox Pravda news honey pot Maria Bartiromo is a proxie for Klausie baby. Read the thread share the tweet.

Gabbard, Crenshaw, Butthole, Rothschild, Bartiromo – THE NEXT GENERATION.

In the meantime Eric Holder sweating bullets in this tweet: “This is a period of maximum danger for our democracy. Tampering with county officials and inviting state legislators to the White House to discuss a plot to reverse the results of a free and fair election is the behavior of a foreign autocrat, not an American president.”

Just a little reminder. Make sure to get your downline on board with this discussion… Detaining Citizens: Law of Armed Conflict

BTW, we are seeing feel-good, warm-fuzzy propaganda about Mike Pompeo. Before you buy what he is selling hook, line, and sinker, make sure to get to know the REAL Mike Pomp-Ass with our report below:

DEMOCRAT Affidavits Detailing Significant Problems In Georgia Recount

Sidney Powell: “It’s gonna be BIBLICAL.”

The Hyenas have been circling and its time for the Lion to kick their ass….But he cant do it by himself….We must stand up and help him out! pic.twitter.com/44eff2yCLU — Sol🎬 (@Solmemes1) April 2, 2019

BeBe Winans – Laughter Just Like A Medicine

AIM Patriot Diane wants to get a few things off her chest:

RE: Election Irregularity in Mercer County, Pennsylvania with larger ramifications.



11/22/20



Good Morning all,



I was tossing and turning in the night when the thought occurred to me that I should write and tell you my story of election fraud because a larger issue is being ignored. While it may be one that most local election officials can’t wrap their heads around, or “won’t discuss it”, I believe all three of you, and the rest of the Conclave can. I can prove everything that I will be relating to you.



How can I do that? I do not own a cell phone. The phone listed above is a “Magic Jack” number and the connections are poor and frequently cut out, so I predominately use email. I find that in my 70th year this works to my advantage cause I don’t have to rely on memory or get involved in a “he said”/ “she said” deception. I have the conversations documented and they can copied/pasted or printed out.



While the incident that occurred at the polls when I surrendered a Mail-In ballot to vote in person was rectified when I loudly complained, I found that it was just the tip of an iceberg when I tried to report it. As when one peels back onions skins, the more layers I peeled, more disturbing facts were revealed. The consequences of what I discovered were far more widespread than just my county. Nobody was addressing the larger issues of Provisional Ballots being given instead of Regular Ballots at the polls, with no accounting of that, and the illegal actions of the PA Dept of State.



Here is the Cast of Characters:



1. Former Director of Elections of Mercer County, PA, Jeff Greenburgh, jgreenburg@mcc.co.mercer.pa.us



2. Current Director of Elections for Mercer County, PA, Thad Hall, thall@mcc.co.mercer.pa.us



All 3 of the County’s Commissioners,

3. Matthew B. McConnell -MCPA Repub Commissioner, mmcconnell@mcc.co.mercer.pa.us



4. Scott Boyd – MCPA Repub Commissioner, sboyd@mcc.co.mercer.pa.us

5. Timothy M. McGonigle – MCPA – (No Party listed) Commissioner, tmcgonigle@mcc.co.mercer.pa.us



6. State Representative, Mark Longietti, MLongiet@pahouse.net



7. State Senator, Michelle Brooks,https://www.senatorbrooks.com/contact/

(She uses an aide that is not from her Greenville office respond to email – Koon, Teresa, tkoon@pasen.gov)



8. State Representative Russ Diamond of Lebanon County, PA russdiamond@pahousenews.com



Lurking behind the scenes are:



1. PA Department of State’s website for reporting complaints

https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/reportelectioncomplaints.aspx



2. Rep. Longietti’s contact at the PA Dept of State, Victor Wills. See Bio:



I reached an impasse yesterday regarding filing with the PA Dept of State when Rep Longietti, after 10 days, could not produce a Complaint Filing Number from Victor Wills to assure me that my complaint was filed. He responded with the following:



Diane, this is the most recent response that I received (I will check with the Mercer County Elections Office next week to see if they received your complaint):

Representative –



I’m not sure there is a “complaint number”. (Why not??) I forwarded the message that you sent to me, along with one that she has sent via Rep. Diamond’s office, to one of the staff members in our Elections office. (and who is that and what action did they take????)



Unless she is willing/able to use the online portal as described below, (there is no way to file a complaint on paper???) there won’t be a formal record for her to reference. The portal also merely functions to direct complaints to the appropriate county. (No accountability at the State Level, and no accountability at the County Level.) I am not aware whether or not what she sent has been received/processed by Mercer County board of elections though.

Victor

AIM Patriot Diane wrote Victor back:

My Voter ID#: [we left redacted on the blog]

I vote at Precinct: Greenville 3, First Presbyterian Church, 323 Main Street, Greenville, Mercer County, PA 16125

I have no party affiliation and my DOB is 05/21/1951

I switched party affiliation with an enrollment date of 07/05/2016.



Here is my statement:



When I received a Mail-in Ballot on October 14, 2020, I emailed Jeff Greenburg, the old Director of Elections for Mercer County. The County had not updated its website to reflect that Thad Hall was now the Director. I asked what I needed to do because I wanted to vote in person. On October 15, 2020, Thad Hall replied. Here is a copy/paste of his instructions: “You can bring your mail-in ballot to your polling location, along with the Declaration envelope, and they will issue you a regular ballot.”



On Election Day, November 3, 2020 at 8 AM in Precinct 3, in Greenville, Mercer County, PA, I approached the sign in desk. Without speaking, I presented my Mail in Ballot unopened. There were 4 women sitting at a long table. The first “station” is where I have always “signed in the book”. Instead of signing in, I was told to go down the line with my ballot. I was then told that I would receive a PROVISIONAL BALLOT to vote. When I verbally objected, the third poll worker stated that I was correct, that I should be given a Regular Ballot. I added that was what I was told when I contacted the Courthouse. The first poll worker asked if I needed to return to her station and sign the book or not? I returned to the first station to sign. I was #19. Then back to the 3rd station were I was given an additional paper to sign in order to receive my paper ballot. When my ballot was scanned I was #20.



If I had not objected, I realized that I would have been given a PROVISIONAL BALLOT. Who cares?, I thought. I did my Civic Duty. It was reported to me by two different PA Reps that there are between 100,000 and 105,000 Provisional Ballots not counted in PA. I wanted to know how many of these Provisional Ballots Voters were given to Voters that presented a Mail-in Ballot at their polling place. I did not receive an adequate reply from the Director of Elections or the 3 County Commissioners. I also learned that they do not count how many Mail-in Ballots were dropped off at the Courthouse or were surrendered at the polling places. I would also like to know how many voters surrendered their Mail-in-Ballot and were accurately given a Regular Ballot. I realized that Mail-in Ballots are not secure, and this disturbed me.



I found a PA Dept of State website for reporting irregularities. After entering my data, I was told I was not registered. Upon further inspection and analysis, I was blocked from entering the reporting site because I use a Virtual Private Network. That is the real reason why I was denied access. It was not that I wasn’t registered, because both Thad Hall and Rep. Diamond’s Office, using government computers to access the reporting site, were able to verify that I was registered. If I chose to have my IP address discovered (by not using my VPN), and continuing to file a complaint, I would have given up my 4th amendment rights. I would have granted the State of PA permission to contact my Internet Service Provider and find out my banking information, credit card information, who I email, what websites I visit…basically anything they wanted to know about my life. There was no way around this website to file a complaint without giving up my rights. That, in itself, is despicable. There was no form to download, print and file by mail.



After I reported this irregularity by email to the County Commissioners and the Director of Elections, and I received a response; I replied by email. That email was blocked from reaching the 3 County Commissioners and the Director of Elections by Mercer County Courthouse’s email security program. I also emailed it, by using BCC, to Rep. Russ Diamond and he alone received it.



I also contacted my State Rep, Longietti and he offered to give my statement of complaint to his contact in the PA Dept of State. I am waiting to receive my Complaint Number when it is filed. As admirable as that gesture was, I am angry that I had to file that way to protect my 4th Amendment rights.



This whole saga of reporting a breech in voting protocols locally evolved into a larger picture of corruption at the State and Local level. The Cyber Corruption at the State and Local Government levels needs to be investigated. No citizen should be blocked from entering a government website or sending an email to any government official. I also was unable to access and edit my Voter information at the Mercer County Courthouse website because I use a VPN.

Diane then continues to report to the AIM community:

I will probably never learn if it was the infamous Kathy Boockvar, the Secretary of State of PA who gave the order to block complaints from people who use a VPN and added the sentence: “This website monitors and captures ISP information. By visiting this site, you consent to such monitoring.” Pretty damn sleazy, if you ask me! I might not have objected if I was told what information they were going to request of my ISP, and for what purpose, but to give them “carte blanche” to violate my privacy…hell no!



Thank you for listening. I would contact a local newspaper about all of this, but their reporting is Democratic Party biased, just like mainstream media. If you would like all my email correspondence to the cast of characters to further investigate, just let me know.



One thing I failed to mention. My complaint was also sent to 2020Election@pahousegop.com. That is a reporting website through the GOP of the PA House of Rep’s. It was sent to me via email by Rep. Russ Diamond of Lebanon County. My local Rep is a Democrat and he ran unopposed in 2020. I have not received word that it was received, nor was I asked to sign and notarize my statement.



Thanks for all the work you do for our Republic. I post excerpts of The Cat Report frequently on Gab.com under my alias, “Benue”. The memes are very popular! More and more people are liking and commenting on the “meatier”, deep dive, articles. That is encouraging.



God bless all,

Diane

