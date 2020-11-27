.

Trump Speaks For The First Time On Election

Thanks to Betsy's Team who bring rats, snakes, and vermin to our door each morning so that the AIM community can share in truth revelations with their network of truth seekers.

AIM Patriot Jazz (UK) let’s us know that the BBC/Pilgrims Society psychological warfare is turned up to #11. Here is the fearmongering video. Covid: US doctor’s video simulates what dying patient sees – BBC News

“I was an electronic intelligence analyst under 305th Military Intelligence with experience gathering SAM missile system electronic intelligence. I have extensive experience as a whitehat hacker used by some of the top election specialists in the world. The methodologies I have employed represent industry standard cyber operation toolkits for digital forensics and OSINT, which are commonly used to certify connections between servers, network nodes and other digital properties and probe to network system vulnerabilities.” READ THE FILED AFFIDAVIT HERE.

Matt Braynard: Evidence of Vote Fraud Enough to Flip States | Crossroads

READ THE THREAD: “Livonia, Wayne County, a majority GOP county in the 2016 election, showed Biden achieved 97% of all additional new votes above 2016 election total & achieved 151% more new votes than all total new registrations in the township, which is a significant mathematical curiosity”

Delaware county is completely invalidated – take away 206,423 from Biden, 118,532 from Trump PA is then 3,251,806 Biden, 3,259,142 Trump.

AIM Patriot Marianne writes in a comment box: The last year has been over the top stressful for my husband and me. Our only child repudiated us as conspiracy theorists because of our alternative knowledge seeking, telling us she never wanted to see us or speak to us ever again. My husband fell & had a seizure, on three occasions. THEN came 2020.

This has been a long, hard struggle for us, there were many times I didn’t think we’d make it through this. So many times I was at rock bottom. But you were there for me, giving trusted information both political & healthwise.

You & Mr. McKibben are what I am truly thankful for this year, you are truly a guiding light. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Remember patriots, this RINO cuck plays for the GLOBALIST TEAM. He is not a MAGA patriot.

High profile members of the Defense Policy Board were removed on Wednesday by the Trump administration, including globalshits Madeleine Albright, Henry Kissinger, and former majority leader and scumbag Eric Cantor. It’s posted on CNN, so read between the propaganda to see what’s going on. Article here.

AIM Patriot Charles writes: Trump getting rid of Kissinger on Thanksgiving was a message to the Pilgrims Society!

Share the tweet and educate your downline about the evil controllers of our planet – the PILGRIMS. You have to know and name your enemy in order to take them out. The sooner the planet knows who the real enemies of humanity are, the faster we can exit this nightmare called 2020.

WE CAUGHT THEM: Lin Wood Outed Mysterious Georgia Operative Gabe Sterling – Now Video Shows Him Admitting He Helped Set Up Drop Boxes and Promoted Far Left Activists as Absentee Ballot Counters

Originally tweeted by Tony (@Mrtdogg) on November 21, 2020.

“The interlocking vendors include members of Obama’s Technology Council and members of the IBM Eclipse Foundation (incl. Chinese Tsinghua University) that stole the invention of social networking from Columbus-OH-based Leader Technologies, including IBM, Dell, EMC, HP and NetApp.

The Rothschilds are members of the British Pilgrims Society (MI6), Privy Council with Lord Mark Malloch-Brown—former UN Dep. Sec. Gen, and CEO of Dominion-Smartmatic election rigging computers with George Soros.“

August 3, 2018 More globalist election rigging systems exposed

Here is a meme (below) that looks so real that we have to put a disclaimer on it.

For the confused: The violin (or is it a fiddle) was given to him from Charlie Daniels. The photoshopped image that General Flynn is holding was tweeted by Dan Scavino and retweeted by POTUS earlier this year.

For the curious kitties in the bunch, the QR code goes to this video https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.bbe&v=FhSy-6VqIww

Now the Feminazi bitch is stealing funds for bogus unemployment claims.

This image from an AIM patriot in South Africa. Notice the Betsy Ross flag – which is a symbol for all people around the world to demand freedom and liberty from the evil Pilgrims Society/British Imperial Empire that has ruled our planet for centuries, clamoring to feed the Rothschild bankers with the blood of our citizens. Now they are coming for your very existence as a HUMAN BEING. Fly your flag and wear your Betsy gear proudly, wherever you are in the world. This is not the American flag – this is the flag of free people, anywhere on the planet.

BTW- you can pick up great Betsy Ross gear at the Rush Limbaugh store. We don’t financially benefit for this plug, but it’s a dual shout out – to Rush and to ‘Betsy Ross’ freedom fighters around the world.

They have a badge. Pay attention, class. Who dares to wear the colors of the enemy of humanity? The real E.T.s. that we need to OFF-WORLD are the Elite Terrestrials.

“Patriots must begin direct action against the oppressors, private and public. Demanding a 504 plan for educational accommodations for every student …who is depressed or otherwise unable to learn in conditions of teacher neglect and house arrest is an immediately available action of civil resistance. A 504 plan is a legal right progressives insisted upon. It sets the stage for legal action if schools do not respond adequately and continue to willfully provide educational programming that worsens a student’s mental condition. Demanding a a 504 plan will demonstrate to young people that they are not the helpless victims of abusive government agencies. And it will save lives.”

TRAPPED IN A MIRROR FOR A YEAR. Don’t pass this video up, patriots. So beautiful…so profound. We have all been trapped in a mirror of our own perspective for the year. What are your thoughts? Consider leaving them in a comment box below so that others can see that they are not alone in their 2020 experience.

This is what cats do naturally….They love bringing their “owners” special gifts in the middle of the night. This is why cats make the best swamp cleaners. Thanks, again, to Betsy’s Team for always leaving special treats in the AIM mailbox so that we can share your treats with this amazing global community of spiritual path blazers.

Notes from the mines:

L. Lin Wood v. Brad Raffensperger et al, Case No. 20-14418, Judge Steven D. Grimberg (U.S. 11th Circuit) Circuit).

We must watch Judge Steven D. Grimberg closely. He seems to have been groomed for this role. Nevertheless, his solemn, sworn duty is to follow the Constitution, Bill of Rights and protect our Republic. He is certainly groomed for spy and cyber crimes. He has spoken numerous times in Italy of all places, the site of the C.I.A. Link Campus in Rome, site of the attempted take down of George Papadopoulos in the Trump-Russia HOAX. It seems a bit too convenient that he has been assigned this case by the Chief Judge of the 11th Circuit: William H. Pryor Jr. – Chief Judge (Pryor’s financial holdings are most definitely in the Swamp.)

Note how Grimberg submitted almost no notes, transcripts or recordings of his spy/cyber related speeches and panels. Pretty bad record keeper to be a U.S. Appeals Court judge.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steven_D._Grimberg

https://ballotpedia.org/Steven_Grimberg

https://www.fjc.gov/history/judges/grimberg-steven-daniel

Source: https://ecf.ca11.uscourts.gov/

Many, many more cases like this inside the pdf link above. All “no notes, transcript or recordings.”

COMPLAINT, including 19 Exhibits. (Filed Nov. 25, 2020). King et al v. Whitmer et al, Case No. 2:20-cv-13134, Judge Linda V. Parker-Magistrate Judge R. Steven Whalen, LVP-RSW (E.D. Mich. 2020). (116 MB)

Fully searchable.

Judge Linda V. Parker, E.D. Mich.

Warning:

This woman has one agenda. Judicial activism to fundamentally change America.

https://ballotpedia.org/Linda_V._Parker

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linda_Vivienne_Parker

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2013/07/25/president-obama-nominates-six-serve-united-states-district-court

https://www.fjc.gov/history/judges/parker-linda-vivienne

In fact, her entire resume is over-done….another tell tale sign of globalshit grooming.

