Ok article below….but doesn’t go far enough. Everybody keeps stopping short with the “two Venezuelans”… You have to go further. Ask Rudy about MARK MALLOCH-BROWN!

Is Giuliani a Patriot or a Crown Agent? Inquiring Cats want to know!

April 17, 2018 The Crown Agents Exposed

This video is a bombshell…..any normal person can see this is absolute fraud of 800k votes……

Even the crowd gasps…..

Originally tweeted by Sol🎬 (@Solmemes1) on November 26, 2020.

AIM Patriot Eliezer asks: “Is it possible that AVID ISIS election management software can inject back data to Dominion machines and it’s actually “Election Results Management” software? Is it possible that this software was originally designed to rig elections?”

Our reply: Check out this August 16, 2018 audio we did on AVID ISIS Management systems. Giddy up.

Dianne Feinstein Behind Foreign Interference in U S Elections

Then go deeper in your citizen education and read this report we did OVER TWO YEARS AGO.

Thousands of doctors declare lockdown harmful to public health | Pearson Sharp Reports

The Colossal FALL of FOX NEWS. Patriots, we are concerned that Fox Pravda has even this many viewers. The mission is to ANNIHILATE them. Make sure your downline knows and understands that they are the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE. This Thanksgiving weekend, please find ways to get this message to all patriots, worldwide. We are taking down Fox Pravda by totally boycotting them or anyone who appears on their network.

Notice that this OAN piece is on the Donald Trump YouTube channel. Since OAN was bullied by YouTube, their videos might appear on this location now. Data group exposes wide spread Mail-In Ballot Fraud

AIM Patriot Michael N. writes: “You guys are the best I hope you’re standing on somebody’s desk and jumping up and down on it until they take your information because we need to stop this we’re under attack in war. Thank you for your service.

Our reply: AIM cats wouldn’t dream of jumping up and down on President Trump’s desk. However, they would love coffee, lap time, and shared secrets with the First Lady.

Jack Posobiec tweets: “WH source Tells @OANN an Independent Research Group is Planning to Release a New Report With Significant Irregularities in Pennsylvania and Other States in the next 24-48 hours. This is Completely Separate From Any Currently Existing Effort.”

AIM Patriot Becca writes: “I’m trying to find any of the videos you did regarding how Facebook came to be. There was a government program or operation that ended one day and coincidentally Facebook came to be the next day. Lifelog or something like that I think. Any information would be appreciated.”

Our reply: Best reveal we ever uploaded. All the videos are inside this link, Becca:

Originally tweeted by Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) on November 24, 2020.

VICTORY for PATRIOTS – BREAKING NEWS – Queen Esther has RULED

AIM Patriot Robert writes: “It might be interesting for you to know that the name “Kraken” used for the Dominion election computer means in Dutch “to crack”, as in to crack a code, or “to squat” as to illegally occupy a space. Perhaps a hidden indication as to its illicit purpose.

Furthermore, I have published three books by the late Serbian top counterintelligence officer and writer Slobodan R. Mtric, who defected to the West in 1973. His last book “Dead End Street” on the Machiavellian background to the deep state liquidation of Dutch filmmaker and enfant terrible Theo van Gogh cam out in 2016. See https://dead-end-str.blogspot.com/ All of them have of course been totally neglected by the main stream press and media.

It’s called Treason

AIM Patriot Rebecca writes:

Just received this email communication proving once again how prescient AIM warriors are.

SilverLungs “Black Listed” with U.S. Customs!

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic became global, The Food and Drug Administration apparently began monitoring incoming shipments addressed to SilverLungs, Inc and recently sent an official letter that they have seized and refused passage of an incoming shipment of respiratory nebulizers. SilverLungs was given the option of paying to return the shipment to our manufacturer or have the shipment destroyed.

This has put SilverLungs on a “black list” with U.S. Customs requiring a mandatory inspection of any incoming shipment addressed to us.

As a reminder, ever since COVID-19 was announced, we have seen Whole Foods remove colloidal silver from their shelves and website with no reason given, Google “AdWords” has banned the entire colloidal silver industry worldwide from their “pay-per-click” advertisements and many colloidal silver companies in the industry have been sent threatening letters from The Food and Drug Administration concerning claims of colloidal silver having any efficacy against the virus. We are clearly entering dark times.

AIM Patriot Jazz sent in this screen shot, separate from the message that Rebecca sent, with a note: “So what are big pharma afraid of?”

We have promoted an inexpensive way of making colloidal silver water in your kitchen since 2014. The ‘secret recipe’ was disseminated through our global network long before the Queen’s Pirbright coronavirus hit. Our network is pretty amazing so we feel confident that this campaign may have had a positive impact on patriots’ health during the global plandemic.

However, the effectiveness of colloidal silver water is reeking havoc on their COVID data. The globalshits now move to ban colloidal silver products and devices.

What you can do?

Stop procrastinating and order your supplies so you can start keeping a fresh supply on hand for your daily use. It couldn’t be easier once you gather the supplies. Use the recipe and pass it through your downline: Betsy’s Recipe. Be a love and make a Christmas basket for friends or loved ones. Include a mason jar, batteries, and silver wire. It’s always nice to have the alligator clips installed on the wires when you are giving as a gift. Make sure to copy the recipe, and, if it is convenient, bring a gallon of distilled water to leave behind.

You can add to the basket, or create a separate gift – a coronavirus cocktail basket with a few bottles of Fever Tree, zinc, and a cocktail glass.

AIM Patriot Dan asks for the protocol for the coronavirus cocktail. Easy. Peasy, Dan. A few swigs of Fever Tree Indian tonic water with one zinc. We prefer an organic zinc as pictured above, but any old zinc will do. Once a day and make sure to salute the rest of us taking our daily swig. BTW – the ways to use silver water are so expansive, we recommend you visit the Silver Edge for the hundreds of fliers he has collected showing its uses. But, for us, one big swig a day keeps the coronas away.

