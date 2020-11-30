.

McKibben, the Highlander.

(See details in the video below and make sure to share with your downline.)

It’s Not A Glitch; It’s A Feature

.

By Jack Suss

“THIS is the very core of the Deep State and is supported by British intelligence. As the LaRouche folks have maintained for years, and the Gabriels of AIM4truth.org now obsess over continually in their “CAT (Citizens Addicted to Truth) Reports,” we need to look behind the superficiality of the headlines at the perfidy of the British. What are the Brits doing?—the same thing they have always been doing since they began raping the world with their Navy and their British East India Company.

Today, our “special relationship friends,” the Brits, continue to covertly ravage our USA. Headed up by their rotten royalists, the anti-Trump, anti-American Brits quietly act via the Queen’s Privy Council, Pilgrims Society, SERCO, secret societies—and now with Dominion, Smartmatic, Sequoia, Hart InterCivic, Optech, Diebold, SGO Smartmatic, and ES&S, election-stealing voting hardware and software. (Also, check and you’ll see: a Brit company owns the patent on superbug COVID-19.)”

.

Why isn’t Michael Flynn talking about the British involvement in taking down America? Now that he has been pardoned, why isn’t he all over this narrative, after all his specialty in the military is supposed to be “intelligence”. All us out here in real America don’t want to hear about Russia conspiracy theories before we imprison a few top Brits for ESPIONAGE.

.

.

Abraham Lincoln’s Invention of Presidential War Powers: Facing the unprecedented crisis of civil war in 1861, President Abraham Lincoln invoked his “war power” as commander-in-chief to “take any measure which may best subdue the enemy.” Defying the chief justice of the United States, he suspended the writ of habeas corpus by presidential decree. He also declared martial law, authorized the trial of civilians by military courts, and proclaimed the emancipation of slaves–all on the grounds that “I may in an emergency do things on military grounds which cannot be done constitutionally by Congress.” In so doing, Lincoln vastly expanded presidential war powers and established precedents invoked by later presidents.

.

.

.

And while we are at it, Wretched Gretchen, here are Michigan’s procurement rankings for election rigging systems. Notice that all systems selected for review are run by the software that ‘MOLOCH’ and ‘Pierre Delecto’ put into them. (For those in Rio Lindo – Mark Malloch-Brown and Mitt Romney.)

VOTING SYSTEM EVALUATION – COMPARATIVE NOTES BY VENDOR

What is a Pierre Delecto, you ask? Read all about it.

.

Over the next few days, we will be posting some videos about propaganda. As you watch them, think of ways you can use these strategies and tactics to fight the traitors in the Great Information War. This is not a kinetic war, but one fought between your ears, deep inside your psyche.

Also notice how images (what we would call ‘memes’) have been used in wars to keep troops motivated, citizens engaged, and the enemies on the run. We use these tactics with extreme precision here at AIM.

Introduction to Propaganda

.

.

F L A S H B A C K October 26, 2017

“The Kennesaw elections center answers to Georgia’s secretary of state, Brian Kemp, a Republican running for governor in 2018 and the suit’s main defendant. His spokeswoman issued a statement Thursday saying his office had neither involvement nor advanced warning of the decision. It blamed “the undeniable ineptitude” at the Kennesaw State elections center.”

.

Propaganda – Bored of Education (@humblebeast @prophiphop) Public schools have been nothing but indoctrination centers for the Pilgrims. This is why they don’t care if school ever returns to the old days because SLAVES do not need an education.

That’s why there is little to no interest in providing good education to your children; although, they are quite happy to take your property tax money to support “schools”.

.

.

Read this disgusting piece. FNC’s Eric Shawn: Trump ‘Can’t Wrap His Brain’ Around the Fact He Lost the Election. When you and your downline watch or read Fox Pravda, you are supporting them financially by supporting their advertisers who pay them for ad placement, which in turns pays for Maria “World Economic Babe” Bartiromo’s fat salary. You are fueling their propaganda by paying for these traitors to spew their lies and distortions to folks who are less sophisticated than you are in your level of truth understanding.

Keep reminding your downline patriots that there are two types of media: Patriots and Traitors. Fox is TRAITOROUS.

.

.

.

This is a meme.

Reminds us of those Zappos specials that McCain and Clinton sported a few years ago….

.

Seriously? The Dems see that cats are all the rage in the internet so they run this story?

Joe Biden and Wife to Move Cat into White House

You know what we call that?

.

White House Cats

Masked Agenda | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film

Patriots: Stand Up for your Human Rights ! Stop being such pussies about face masks.

ANCsemi posts:

I wanted to share my humble success story, and hopefully encourage some pedes who aren’t quite there yet. Deeeeeeep blue state here. Everyone in the restaurant was wearing masks. Hostess, servers, on-line, and even some seated.

I had it all worked out in my head. It’s important to stay respectful or the message is lost, but adamant.

“Sir, can you please put a mask on?”

“Oh, no, thank you.”

“Sir, you need a mask to be in here.”

“I’m going to have to respectfully decline your offer.”

If it goes further than that, you may have to leave. But DO NOT CAVE!

“You need to wear a mask, or you need to leave.”

“I’m very sorry to hear that. I hope you have a wonderful evening.”

I was met with zero resistance. NONE. Everyone – staff, other customers, the guy in line behind me – they were super friendly. You may meet different results, but I really think everyone is fed up with this nonsense, and all its going to take is a few people finally standing up.

Have the courage friends. Be the first!

Chopblock relies to the courageous ANCsemi:

GOOD WORK ‘PEDE, YOU STOOD YOUR GROUND AND KEPT YOUR COOL… NOW, FIGHT TO WIN!

THIS IS HOW WE FIGHT AND WIN THE MASK BATTLE

The science is clear now, and the only reason social pressure works to get people wearing masks is because they are conformists. They will conform to whoever has the strongest willpower.

The other type are bullies (the Karen’s, Commies, and petty little tyrant types). Bullies target the weak and the timid. They look for ways to demonstrate their power. They don’t want to get into battles they might lose, become subject to ridicule, or have people challenge their behavior.

There is also the institutional rule-followers (store managers, etc.). The way to defeat them isn’t fighting, it’s just to wear them down — make enforcing mask rules thankless, fruitless, and problematic. You don’t have to break the law by refusing to leave the store or being violent — in fact, your better off simply pushing the boundaries of their tolerance over and over, and minimally complying with their demands. Eventually they’ll give up; they’re not being paid enough to ‘babysit’ non-compliant people.

Including:

why wearing masks hurts health about as much as people think it helps

simplified explanations

links to original studies

quotes from flip-flopping policymakers

a debunk of the oft-cited ‘masks save lives’ meta-analysis

arguments about why masks are a civil rights issue

BLUEPRINT FOR A MASK CONVERSATION

Start with ‘A year ago if your kid wanted to go sleepover at their sick buddy’s house and they tried to tell you their Spider-Man pajamas mask would keep them safe from getting sick, you’d have laughed in their face…’

Then move on to the Sept 26, 2020 Mask Facts by The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. It’s a good ‘non-biased’ starting point from a long-respected group, that presents the studies used and a couple great graphs

(appeal to authority)

Then show them some ‘maskne’ images and say ‘Obviously SOMETHING’S going on here…’

(attention-getting visual)

Then show them the rest of the studies and tell them the ‘plain-speech’ explanations included…

(logic & reason)

Tell them this is why ‘so many people everywhere are beginning to think this was a bad idea to just blindly believe some government official, whether it’s Trump’s guy or not. Everybody’s looking to find out the truth once and for all.’

(appeal to crowd conformity)

and leave them with:

‘Why can’t anybody convince us with science that shows why all of this preexisting research was wrong? Why do they just keep saying ‘because we say so” like we’re kindergarteners, especially when they keep contradicting themselves?’

(challenging question)

Good luck. Remember to stay cool and ‘open-minded’. YOU won’t convince them, they have to see it for themselves. Your being fair and practical and calm will help give them ‘space’ to think for themselves. If you get angry or partisan, they’ll dig in with oppositional defiance.

MASKS ARE MEDIEVAL SUPERSTITION

“Our universal use of unscientific face coverings is therefore closer to medieval superstition than it is to science, but many powerful institutions have too much political capital invested in the mask narrative at this point, so the dogma is perpetuated.

The narrative says that if cases go down it’s because masks succeeded. It says that if cases go up it’s because masks succeeded in preventing more cases. The narrative simply assumes rather than proves that masks work, despite overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary…

History does not bode well for times that politics meddles with science. Martin Kulldorff, a professor at Harvard Medical School and a leader in disease surveillance methods and infectious disease outbreaks, describes the current COVID scientific environment this way: “After 300 years, the Age of Enlightenment has ended.”

In the end, it will be the loss of credibility in our scientific institutions, and the unnecessary division they have sowed among us, for which masks will be remembered.“

2020 Christmas Decorations at the White House

.

…..now your country’s dictators and tyrants can have a “presence” in your home even though you are no longer watching Fox Pravda.

.

.

.

..

.

HANG The TRAITORS

.

“Under Oath, Zuckerberg ADMITS!” (users can’t do nothing)

.

.

.

This Cat Report exhausted poor kitty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

