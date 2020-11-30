.

This video (below) from AIM Patriot Ronald R. who wrote: “3 laptops … Rudy had them a year”

Biden to Capitulate Presidency

AIM Patriot Dietmar also listened to Michael Flynn’s interview and wrote: “Very interesting interview, but I am missing the Pilgrims in all this. No word about them. I would love to hear your take on this.”

AIM Patriot Regina listened to it and wrote: “I listened to the whole thing as well and I would not post it!”

Our reply: Dietmar, we pointed this out in this Cat Report, much to the chagrin of many who seem to follow anyone without question, like they did with Sessions, Wray, Huber, Durham, and Barr. Very disappointing that a military intelligence officer isn’t calling out the Pilgrims and the Brits when patriots around the world know all about this not-so-secret-society-anymore group. It’s not like it’s TOP SECRET when articles and posts are everywhere in the internet.

Is Flynn a British loyalist or an American patriot? He has been on the sidelines for several years so we need to know this before giving him a ‘patriot-pass’. Keep on him, AIM kitties, until he exposes the British operatives who are working round the cock to lock down humanity.

Somebody get Mike the Pilgrims address so he can drop in and start rustling some feathers. Giddy up, General Flynn. Your interview was vanilla and patriots are paying attention.

General Flynn tweets: “#TeamKraken wins a major injunction. Judge Batten issues an order to freeze all dominion machines in GA. The devil may have gone down to GA, but it is light that shines bright today.

Stick Your Poison Covid Vaccine up Your Ass

London, 28th November. BRAVE PATRIOTS STAND THEIR GROUND

Part 2

France Paris Rothschild Bank Burning

Australia to allow contact tracers to access credit card transaction data

MEMES WIN WARS

We always keep your meme supply fresh and relevant because we know that MEMES WIN WARS. Please do your part and fire these redpill weapons into your downline … and teach them to do the same with theirs. Watch the video and translate what they did in WWI into what you can do today for your country.

Propaganda During World War 1 – Opening Pandora’s Box

Thanks AIM Patriot Beverly for vetting this video. This is for you guys out there that are tracking flights in and out of GITMO. Start at the 27 minute mark. Interview with MilSpec #MilitaryOperations

AIM Cats do whatever it takes!

Whatever It Takes – Warrior Cats Animator Tribute

