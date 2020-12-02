.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States

Listen to full 47 minute video: https://fb.watch/27KawkLq3E

Originally tweeted by Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) on December 2, 2020.

Detroit federal court hearing Sidney Powell’s case is profoundly corrupt & in bed with WilmerHale and foreign actors, including at least one British baron & Privy Councilor—no friends of America





Gary Born, WilmerHale LLP London (Robert Mueller), collaborator with Baron Collins of Mapesbury (Pilgrims Society, Privy Council), Jocelyn Benson, Wayne State University Law professors Dubinsky & Fox, and Judges R. Steven Whalen (aka Steve R. Whalen) & Linda V. Parker.

Dec. 02, 2020—On Nov. 25 2020, Executive Magistrate Judge R. Steven Whalen was assigned by to the election fraud litigation filed by Sidney Powell.



Judge Whalen was assigned to the federal bench for the Eastern District of Michigan on Sep. 11, 2002. Notably, this was exactly one year after the horrors of 9/11 and the appointment of Wilmer Hale LLP partner Robert S. Mueller III’s as FBI Director.

Full story.

Download a PDF (also attached) of this post here.

The Detroit federal court is hopelessly embroiled in ties to WilmerHale London and the British Privy Council (foreign influence)

WilmerHale is notoriously known for corrupt practices with regard to President Trump and other Republican candidates

Wayne State Law School under then Dean Jocelyn Benson became a nest of espionage, sedition and treason against the United States

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson oversaw the Michigan election fraud personally using her WilmerHale surrogates

Dec. 01, 2020—On Nov. 25 2020, Executive Magistrate Judge R. Steven Whalen was assigned by to the election fraud litigation filed by Sidney Powell.

Judge Whalen was assigned to the federal bench for the Eastern District of Michigan on Sep. 11, 2002. Notably, this was exactly one year after the horrors of 9/11 and the appointment of Wilmer Hale LLP partner Robert S. Mueller III’s as FBI Director.

Fig. 3—R. Steven Whalen (b. abt 1949), known through Sullivan High School, Chicago as Steven R. Whalen (Class of 1965), age 16.Parents unknown. Siblings unknown. Marital status unknown. Children unknown.



See Kimberly G. Altman. (Apr. 01, 2003). Magistrate Judge R. Steven Whalen, pp. 3,4, No. 19876, Spring 2003. FBAnewsletter.

Although these facts have been IGNORED by the Justice Department, We The People discovered that at the time of Whalen’s appointment, Robert Mueller and the FBI were busy conspiring with the British Crown Prosecution Service’s chief prosecutor, Arvinder K. Sambei, to (falsely) scapegoat Lofti Raissi, the alleged flight trainer of 9/11. In 2010, Raissi was fully exonerated both in London and Arizona once Mueller’s US and UK propagandist goon squad had moved on.

Judge Linda V. Parker was also assigned to the Powell election fraud case as the presiding judge. Parker is evidently only the titular head of this case since Judge Whalen is a seasoned political operative, as compared to her light experience outside of her George Soros-funded Democratic racial warrior-ism that pervades Detroit politics. Judge Parker was appointed by Obama on Mar. 17, 2014.

WHO’S YOUR DADDY, JUDGE WHALEN?

We share that background on Judge Whalen because other elements of his background appear to be withheld, erased or otherwise unavailable. Here we ask for patriots to crowd source Whalen.

Specifically, we have been unable to ascertain the names of Whalen’s parents, grandparents and great grandparents. We don’t know if he is or has been married or has children.

Our experience with these corruptocrats is that they were groomed into their corrupt roles, usually by mommy and/or daddy’s bribery and influence. As a result, far too many of their resumes try to hide their parentage.

After a well-documented high school career where he graduated from Sullivan High School in Chicago in 1965, Whalen’s bio fades into largely undated vagaries with the definite odor of grooming.

After getting a B.A. from the University of Illinois in 1970, Whalen worked for two years in clinical biochemistry at the University of Michigan Hospital, then changed to law at Wayne State Law School where he received a J.D. in 1976—take note of Wayne State Law, this will become significant below.

Whalen then buzzed around in senior citizens legal aid, the State Appellate Defender Office where he worked for seven years until 1985, then he specialized in indigent and criminal defense. Sounds good on the surface, but the devil is always in the detail with these people.

By Jun. 13, 1990, Whalen had changed his name to R. STEVEN WHALEN (from Steven R. Whalen) and incorporated his law firm R. STEVEN WHALEN, P.C. (Public Corporation). He filed a total of 71 criminal cases and 37 civil cases between 1991-99. Therefore, his law practice was largely bankrolled as a public defender (a notoriously corrupt role in Detroit).

Such a drastic and unexplained name change, especially for a man, often telegraphs something being hidden.

THE WILMERHALE GROOMING OF MAGISTRATE JUDGE R. STEVEN WHALEN (& JOCELYN BENSON)

Fast forward a few years to 2005. The future Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, at age 28, became an Associate Professor at Wayne State University Law School. She had no experience to qualify her for this role. She was evidently a plant. Given her invitation of alum Gary Born, CEO of the WilmerHale London arbitration division, the close relationship is evident.

On Oct. 23, 2014, Benson became a director of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)—a leading communist propagandist for the British Pilgrims Society.

Remarkably, Benson’s weaponized activism propelled her into the Dean-ship of the Wayne State University Law School in 2012 at age 35, still with nothing other than experience as a leftist ideologue. She sent students to intern with Judge Whalen in a steady stream. According to Wayne State Law, Zachary Van Horn (see below) had served as “a judicial intern with Executive Judge R. Steven Whalen.”

Then, on Feb. 05, 2013, a year into Benson tenure, Wayne State Law professors under her leadership, Paul Dubinsky (WilmerHale 1991-96) and Gregory Fox (WilmerHale 1986-89) arranged for two of their graduating students, Steven Helton and Zachary Van Horn, to work as interns WilmerHale LLP London where they had both worked previously.

Fig. 6—Paul Dubinsky, professor, Wayne State University Law School (2005-present); Associate, WilmerHale LLP (1991-1996); BS Yale (1981-85); JD Harvard (1986-89); International Law Association, American Branch (2008-present).

Fig. 7—Gregory Fox. Professor, Wayne State University Law (2002-present); assistant professor, Chapman University (1999-2002); fellow, Schell Center for Human Rights, Yale; adjunct professor, NYU; arbitration (Gary Born), WilmerHale London (1986-89); JD, NYU; MA, Bates College (1978-82).

Wilmer Hale London managing partner Gary Born, himself an honoraryWayne State Law doctor (2012—from Jocelyn Benson, the newly-minted dean), had been the commencement speaker the previous year and hatched the idea with the newly-minted Dean Jocelyn Benson.

THE COZY RELATIONSHIP WITH WILMERHALE LONDON IS EVIDENT AMONG JUDGE WHALEN, BORN, JOCELYN BENSON, FOX, THEIR HANDPICKED STUDENTS HELTON & VAN HORN

Wilmer Hale LLP is notoriously known to have been fueling the lawfare attacks against President Trump these last four years.

Earlier, Wilmer Hale, led by their partner, Robert S. Mueller, III’s, ran cover for numerous false flags include the embassy bombings in Africa, the murderous 9/11 destruction and cover up, and the weaponization of the FBI, DoJ, SEC, DOC, NSA, DoD, Navy, the propaganda media, pharma, education, technology, social networking, etc. to further the one world order goals of the British Pilgrims Society.

WILMER HALE & THE BRITISH PRIVY COUNCIL ARE TIED AT THE HIP

WilmerHale London’s Gary Born collaborates closely with Baron Collins of Mapesbury (formerly Sir Lawrence Antony Collins), former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, Queen’s Counsel, and member of the Privy Council. Here is just one example of Gary Born’s an Baron (Sir) Collins’ collaboration.

Fig. 8—Lawrence Antony Collins, Baron Collins of Mapesbury. British Pilgrims Society, Privy Council, Wayne State University Law, WilmerHale conspirator in the U.S. election fraud of 2020.



This was his best photo folks. Being corrupt is a hard life too.

Zachary Van Horn’s LinkedIn that described his work with Baron Collins of Mapesbury, Privy Councilor, has been censored off of LinkedIn just today. However, the associations among Born, Mapesbury and Van Horn are easy to see. Born evidently included his prized Wayne State Law intern in his arbitration collaboration with Mapesbury. The young Van Horn touted that work on his LinkedIn, until yesterday. A sudden onset of shame for participating in this global corruption?

Baron Mapesbury is a Pilgrims Society Privy Counsel colleague of George Soros and Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, owner of the Smartmatic-Dominion Voting Systems that have contributed to perhaps the greater voting system fraud in American history in the 2020 election. He is also a Privy Councilor with Sir Geoffrey Pattie, the owner of Cambridge Analytica that swirled at the center of the Trump-Russia hoax.

QUEEN HILLARY & SIR COLLINS

Collins was elevated from knight to baron on Apr. 21, 2009—just months before Hillary Clinton secretly hired Facebook to build a “template for winning elections” while the Leader v. Facebook social networking patent infringement trial was in process, thus obstructing justice with potential witnesses in that case.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Magistrate Judge R. Steven Whalen and all those associated with Wayne State Law (which is most of the Eastern District of Michigan Court?) must recuse themselves due to their evident conflicts of interest regarding WilmerHale, Baron Mapesbury, Lord Mark Malloch-Brown etc.

They are not qualified to count votes for dog catcher, let along President of the United States, the Senate and House.

It does not appear that a single person involved on the Michigan justice system in this 2020 Sidney Powell lawsuit is an honest broker of the Constitution. They are clearly in bed with the British Pilgrims Society Privy Council peers who own and control the Dominion and ES&S voting systems throughout Michigan and elsewhere.

Gary B. Born, WilmerHale LLP (30 yrs.)—Too Good to Be True—Pilgrims Society Grooming

WilmerHale is evidently conspiring with foreign actors in the likes of Privy Councilors Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie and Baron (Sir) Collins of Mapesbury, not to mention Wayne State alums Gary Born and Jocelyn Benson who are evidently assisting in their espionage.

At the bare minimum, Executive Magistrate R. Steven Whalen must step down while investigators sort out the extent of his cooperation with the coup plotters at Wilmer Hale, Privy Council and Pilgrims Society.

Fig. 9—Gary B. Born. Born Sep. 14, 1955; BA Haverford College (1978); JD UPenn (1981); Judge Friendly Clerk (1981-82); Rehnquist Clerk (1982-83); Wilmer Hale LLP (30 yrs.);



Born has taught courses on international arbitration, international litigation or public international law at Harvard Law School, Stanford Law School, St. Gallen University, National University of Singapore, University of Peking, Tsinghua University (China – Bulbous Tech / IBM’s favorite), Georgetown University Law Center, University of Virginia School of Law and elsewhere. Born was named the inaugural Kwa Geok Choo Distinguished Visitor in 2012 at the National University of Singapore’s Law School, and has been invited to deliver the James E.C. Brierley Memorial Lecture at McGill University and the Goff Arbitration Lecture at the City University of Hong Kong. He has also been awarded honorary titles by leading universities, including St. Gallen (Professor) and Wayne State University (Doctor of Laws). Born received the Haverford College Alumni Distinguished Achievement Award in 2013.



Born is a member of the American Law Institute and has served on the Executive Council of the American Society of International Law, and as co-chair of the ABA International Section, Committee on International Aspects of Litigation. He also is a member of the Advisory Committee for the ALI’s Restatement of International Commercial Arbitration, the ALI’s Restatement (Fourth) of Foreign Relations Law, the Board of Trustees of the British Institute of International and Comparative Law, the Academic Council of the Institute for Transnational Arbitration, the Advisory Board of the African International Legal Awareness, the International Advisory Board of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, and the Indian Journal of Arbitration Law. Born is a member of the Court of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre and a Vice-President of the American Society of International Law.



Too good to be true. This is classical Pilgrims Society next-gen grooming of their sycophants.

CONCLUSION

If the Justice Department is going to sit on its hands in the face of this overwhelming evidence of election fraud, then our system of government has failed our most sacred act: THE VOTE.

Therefore, the President, who swore and oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, and has already been empowered by his oath to use all the means at his disposal, must act decisively to stop this insurrection, then restore a functioning Republic with free and fair elections, and a truly free press. We are with you Mr. President.

Then, like George Washington retired to Monticello, President Trump and Melanie can retire to Mar-a-Lago, with our blessing and prayers.

In the meantime, it is nut cutting time Patriots.

Godspeed to us all.

(See 18 U.S. Code § 2381. Treason and 10 U.S. Code § 894 – Art. 94. Mutiny or sedition.)

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver Testifies to What is Really Happening in Michigan!!!

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

“Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to “Big Tech” (the only companies in America that have it – corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity. Our Country can never be safe & secure if we allow it to stand…..

…..Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you!”

Now that we have exposed DETROIT’S Connection to the Pilgrims and Privy Council, here are a few more tidbits for your intellectual consumption. Below is a must-listen video.

The description box summarizes the video: “John F, Kennedy issued National Security Action Memorandum 57, which took away the CIA’s power. Though the order was signed, it was never enacted. After Kennedy’s assassination, it’s just been sitting on the books for sixty years. Now President Trump has pulled the trigger, and the Deep State is scrambling. Has war broken out between the CIA and America’s Constitutional government?”

War Between The White House and CIA? Shout out to AIM patriot Terry who found this video and placed it in a comment box and to our miners who always preserve the good stuff!.

If censored, here are backups:



https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-12-01-Daniel-Natal-War-Between-The-White-House-and-CIA-The-New-American-Video-Dec-01-2020.mp4 | https://tinyurl.com/y2tzxwfo

https://videos.files.wordpress.com/0MCkLu1I/2020-12-01-daniel-natal-war-between-the-white-house-and-cia-the-new-american-video-dec-01-2020_hd.mp4 | https://tinyurl.com/yxz9y4db

