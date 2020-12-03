.

Khasekhemwy

These secret societies are not so secret anymore. People around the world see the Pilgrims and their network of proxies and puppets that are implementing the Cecil Rhodes’ New World Order plan to enslave humanity, overlording a prison planet.

George Bush and all presidents since Jim Carter up to Barack Obama have been overt proxies for the Pilgrims. They create propaganda and strife to lead the world to wars because bankers and elite terrestrials (the real E.T.s to fear) make boatloads of money from the military – industrial complex. They don’t care if your dad or sister were killed or maimed in any of their staged wars…they are human chattel to these evil people. Their blood sacrifice is what MOLLACH demands.

The piece of human shit you hear in the video below knew full well that 9-11 was an inside job and that Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney were among the master planners. We can make that statement boldly because we did the research and name the DOMESTIC enemies that murdered Americans that day and went on to murder tens of thousands of people in foreign lands.

Sept. 20, 2001 – Bush Declares War on Terror George Bush will need to be executed for treason. Cheney and Rumsfeld, too.

Watch, download, and share. This is not on a YouTube platform so share in ways that accommodate your downline viewers. Multiple languages offered. The folks in the video don’t know what you do about the coronavirus origins – can we say the Queen’s Pirbright? Or is the video a deliberate attempt to keep us from seeing the Monarch’s role in the plandemic? But that’s ok…the video is good for those not as advanced in their research as you are.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

https://t.co/tZSLBlrlTv

Originally tweeted by Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) on December 3, 2020.

Look what these Chicago thugs were planning all along. Hat tip to AIM Patriot John Richard for sending this item. “This is their battle plan” he writes.

2019 Loyola University Chicago Law Journal:

John Richard also writes that “Children in the UK are being educated about Sex Education between age Four (4) up to Sixteen (16) by law. ” He recommends this video every parent should watch.

https://t.co/YjKjOzpYLp

Originally tweeted by Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) on December 2, 2020.

Patriot checking out the new monolith – President Trump’s legal filing for the vast left wing operation that has tried to remove him from office and destroy the United States of America. We have heard through the internet grapevine that it will be HUGE – some say a million pages.

Hang on patriots. When this legal document is filed, this place is about to blow! (If you would rather watch a spicier version, click Ke$ha – Blow

If you want to listen to her full testimony: Dominion Contractor Drops a HUGE testimony in front of MI Senate Committee on Oversight

American Woman. We are a breed like no other woman on the planet. Sexy. Smart…and well-armed.

Is @UPS supposed to carry official election material? Because I and three #DominionWatch volunteers saw a UPS truck picking up a ballet of boxes marked "official absentee" from the Secretary of State's warehouse.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-ups-fedex-exclusive/exclusive-ups-fedex-warn-they-cannot-carry-ballots-like-u-s-postal-service-idUSKCN25B00I

Video taken in Georgia @ 120 Interstate North Parkway Suite 210 loading dock.

Box labels:







From the photos I've been given by the volunteers, none of the boxes had UPS labels, though they could just be not visible from our angle.

The driver did not scan any of the boxes. I've asked @UPS if that's a standard procedure and how chain of custody is established w/o a scan.

Since Georgia Secretary of State employees keep using cardboard to block the view of their loading dock, I brought a 7-foot monopod to film from the top. The boxes do have UPS labels.

I followed the truck till the driver stopped to get lunch. Here it is in the parking lot unattended. (I believe the door to the back area is locked.) The driver told me the boxes go to wherever the labels are addressed to.

Originally tweeted by Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) on December 1, 2020.

AIM Patriot John sent this note and video recommendation. We didn’t have time to listen to the entire video before posting, but enough to make these comments. Douglas NEVER said that the election should be a “do over” which is implied by the host. Plus, the ten minutes of recommendations and insight that I heard from O’Loughlin are just stupid. He’s like two levels below AIM patriots in his assessment of the battlefield. (Sorry, Betsy just being ornery today with these information slow-pokes on the battlefield of the Great Information War. Giddy up!)

John wrote: “Another excellent interview of Harley. After the 9:30 Mark, Harley begins discussing the “propaganda” coming from the “Trump supporters.” (Those trying to shift the focus from Great Britain on to China.).

Around the 42:00 mark, they discuss something written by Douglas in an A.I.M. article. etc. “Election Correction!”– Special Report with Harley Schlanger!

If it’s Pure Michigan, it’s Pure Hell. Thanks to this Soros bitch who stole her 2018 election using Dominion software.

Onehellofagoy writes this note with the image: “I am a foreign Pede. But when the time comes, I pledge that I shall be at your side. My cuck government will probably try and stop me from leaving, but I will row a dinghy across the Pacific ocean if that is what it takes to get there.”

Note to patriot friends around the world: We know that the Pilgrims want to destroy ALL OF US, not just Americans. However, in order to take over the world, they must destroy President Trump. We know that our fight is a fight for all.

Join the movement to save the world.

The alternative is the elimination of you, your family, and your special divine spark that makes you in the IMAGE OF GOD, your human individuality and spirit.

Teach a Man to Fish – Trump Painting

We added a bookmark for Collins. He is definitely a Pilgrims player. He went to school in The City of London!

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/12/detroit-election-fraud-court-is.html#baron-collins

https://tinyurl.com/y59r8y5y

Important to know for next few weeks: A person who collaborates with a foreign entity to undermine US sovereignty loses all his/hers constitutional rights andprotections, thus considered an enemy combatant & treated as such…

A uniformed solder is protected by the Geneva convention and rules of engagement. An enemy combatant working behind enemy lines to subvert sovereignty is not. Thus a traitor and as such not protected by the Geneva convention nor constitution. A traitor has no protections.

