.

.

Personally, we appreciate this opportunity, President Trump, to flush out any rats in the Republican Party. For example, Jim Jordan took campaign money from Google but says he will not be influenced by them. People want to know how Jim votes. Inquiring minds want to see how the rubber meets the road for Jim and a whole lot of other Republicans.

In the meantime, AIM Patriots have long offered a solution to the social media problem. Stop following turkey-butts, instead:

.

.

.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily hourly .

.

Reporter Asks Trump If He Still Trusts AG Barr — His Answer Says It All

Blatant, in-your-face fraud that Barr is not looking at. Suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave

.

spaceshipguitar has a thing or two to say about these traitors:

“During Trump’s inauguration there should be a long scaffold of gallows behind him with room for about 100 people in a row. Each traitor gets to watch Trumps inauguration speech as they start getting dropped behind 50 feet behind him. Trump, being a gentlemen, doesn’t even bother turning around, the traitors have to stare at his back knowing he will continue as president during their last breath. Yes, then the healing can finally begin.”

.

.

Educate your downline that propaganda is a dangerous weapon.

Goebbels, The Master of Lies. How WWII Nazi Propaganda Minister turned words into a WMD

.

‘Immunity Certificates’ To Be Issued To All Americans; Enable CDC To Track COVID Status In Database

As one internet commentor noted: “Let me get this straight…we can afford to give everyone COVID vaccination cards…but we can’t afford to give everyone voter ID?”

OUTRAGEOUS: Wisconsin assigns a heavily biased Judge Pamela Pepper TO SYDNEY POWELL’s ELECTION FRAUD LAWSUIT—270% of the citizens voted in Sheboygan County

Traitorous bitch.

270% of the total population voted in one Wisconsin County

Sydney Powell filed Wisconsin Election Fraud Complaint on Dec. 1, 2020

Feehan et al v. Wisconsin Elections Commission et al, COMPLAINT with EXHIBITS 1 to 28, filed Dec. 01, 2020, Case No. 2:20-cv-01771-PP (Judge Pamela Pepper), 396 pgs. (E.D. Wis. 2020). (32 MB). Fully searchable, including Exhibits.

Wisconsin Chief Judge Pamela Pepper assigned herself to hear the Sidney Powell election fraud case! (Chief judges assign the dockets in the court they manage)

Judge Pepper has massive relationship conflicts with organizations currently censoring news of the election fraud against President Trump, including:

Time, Facebook, CNN, NYT, Washington Post, Snapchat, Instagram, Sheryl Sandberg, and organizations and people directly associated with Dominion/Smartmatic, like Lord Mark Malloch-Brown (see below), and many more:

Judge Pepper is a current advisor to C.A.R.E. whose directors are loaded with Trump haters, including USAID, Morgan Stanley, Merrill-Lynch, Marsh McLennan, Gibson Dunn (Facebook), Woodrow Wilson Int’l Center, Yale-China Assoc., Walmart, Honeywell, DLA Piper (Kamala Harris’ husband’s firm—Doug Emhoff), CNN, Obama National Security Council members, C.I.A. External Advisory Board, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Aspen Institute, Oxford, Harvard, Morgan Stanley, Skadden Arps (J.P. Morgan – Hillary Clinton’s go-to firm), Brookings Institution (Larry Summers, Sheryl Sandberg – Facebook), Wall Street Journal, NYT, Washington Post, Financial Times, Fortune, Foreign Affairs (CFR), New Republic, McKinsey & Company, Harvard Business Review, Vanity Fair, London Times, PwC (large Clinton Foundation donor), Motorola, World Bank, DTI Telecom (Canada), Instagram (Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg), Lean-in.org (Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg), Lehman Bros., London School of Economics (communism), McCain Institute, Georgetown, Columbia, Deloitte & Touche, Kellogg Foundation, General Mills, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNDP (Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, former Chairman (see below—Pilgrims Society), Federal Reserve of Chicago, Booz Allen (C.I.A.), Snapchat, Time Magazine, Oxford Rhodes Scholar (Pilgrims Society), etc.

.

Pamela Pepper. (Jun. 24, 2014). Questionnaire, Senate Judiciary Committee. U.S. Senate.

Pepper was groomed in Illinois. Mostly in bankruptcy (Read: Expert at taking people’s property and giving it to the bankers and government)

Judge Pepper, you committed to the American people in your confirmation that you would recuse yourself when you have a conflict of interest, or even the smell of one. So, why have you assigned yourself to this case? The answer is obvious, to protect your fellow conspirators.

We the People reject Judge Pamela Pepper in the Wisconsin election fraud suit!

Pepper is another swamp rat.

.

Pamela Pepper (Obama nominee, May 01, 2014)

Became Chief Judge in 2018 (therefore, she appointed herself to this case!)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pamela_Pepper

https://www.wieb.uscourts.gov/content/judge-pamela-pepper-dct

https://ballotpedia.org/Pamela_Pepper

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CHRG-113shrg24286/html/CHRG-113shrg24286.htm

https://www.wisbar.org/NewsPublications/Pages/General-Article.aspx?ArticleID=23714

https://www.wisbar.org/NewsPublications/Pages/General-Article.aspx?ArticleID=11641

https://www.fjc.gov/history/judges/pepper-pamela

2011-Present: C.A.R.E. advisory board

https://care.org/about-us/leadership/



C.A.R.E. (Accessed Dec. 03, 2020). Board of Directors. CARE.

.

.

.

.

.

Wisconsin had well over 90% turnout. Pretty amazing for Sleepy Joe who stayed in his basement most of the time. In fact, in Sheboygan County their were 2.7 votes for every man, woman and child in the County! Imagine that!

.

From the desk of Dr. Jonathan Levy

New York: The Crypto Currency Resolution Trust represents victims of crypto asset scams, hacks, and fraud. In January 2020 the trust obtained a judgment by confession under New York law against “The Bitcoin Voluntary Associations.” The Trust beneficiaries are a half dozen fraud victims who assigned their losses to the Trust. The largest claim involves a hacked Bitcoin wallet that contained almost a 1000 Bitcoins.

The judgment stems from a defaulted settlement with a Bitcoin node. The Trust’s position is that Bitcoin consists of voluntary associations of nodes that have common administrative rules, charge a relay fee, and who each are jointly liable for the New York judgment. The full nodes process and charge relay fees for Bitcoin daily transactions which can exceed $40 billion in total volume.

The Trust’s lawyer, Dr. Jonathan Levy, believes the judgment is unique: “This judgment is likely the only one of its type and the holder will have the right to use judicial process to probe the Bitcoin organization through the collection process including debtor exams and informational subpoenas to nodes, banks, and exchanges.” Dr. Levy further explained: “Bitcoin insiders may not want this to happen, the node system is both complex and opaque. Not all full nodes are equal, some are even slave units, and the nodes charge differing relay transfer fees and may be subject to manipulations.”

The Trust is offering the judgment for sale along with its research about the defendant and will consider all offers over $1 million until 11:59 GMT on December 31, 2020 at which time it will make its decision. A successful Buyer will step into the shoes of the Trust and may attempt to collect on the judgment, syndicate it, or according to Dr. Levy, simply make it disappear. Interested parties may submit offers to the Trust through its lawyer Dr. Jonathan Levy.

[Note to AIM readers: If you have questions about this information from Dr. Levy, please leave your comments below and we will ask Christopher E. Strunk, a colleague of Levy’s, to comment.]

.

.

AIM Patriot Sharon sent in the image below for your information. If anyone can find source material on this now or in the future, fly it up to the Mothership!

.

Thank you, Giorgio, for providing this nifty template for AIM meme warriors. If you have never made a meme, patriots, give it a try.

.

An AIM cat posted in the comments from yesterday’s Cat: “I always check this site several times a day looking for positive progress and the cat videos…..by the way I am a dog person, but loved the cat video in the boxes…..keep up the faithful work…..Thanks!!!”

Our reply: We like doggies, too.

But we are Citizens Addicted to Truth not the Deplorable Operations Group. However, in the spirit of UNITY and Kumbaya, we offer you this CAT/DOG video. Meow.

Golden Retrievers and Husky Meeting Their Best Friends Newborn Kitten

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

