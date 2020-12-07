.

The vaccine contains a spike protein (see image) called syncytin-1, vital for the formation of human placenta in women. If the vaccine works so that we form an immune response AGAINST the spike protein, we are also training the female body to attack syncytin-1, which could lead to infertility in women of an unspecified duration.

Here’s the list, name by name:

AI Patriot Scotty sent this in, noting that it is from the propaganda site HuffPost, yet something that we all need to be aware of – this push to require vaccinations as a condition for employment. [The article is linked to an archived version of the article.]

Can Your Employer Require You To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine?

For the airplane watchers in our community…here’s the latest on GITMO flights. Starts about 3:44.

Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 12.7.20

This video clip sent with the message “Hong Kong. Friends and family watching their loved ones being bused out by China – sending them to ‘re-education’ camps.” Of course, we can’t tell you if this is what is actually happening, but, folks….we know their plans are for GLOBAL GENOCIDE. What is happening in China could easily happen in your country next, if it isn’t already.

We explained how mass extermination is rolled out in phases. There are too many of us to take out all at once, so the process is incremental. What stage is your country- forced lockdowns, forced vaccinations, re-education camps?

