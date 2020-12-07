THE 2020 ELECTION FRAUD OF WISCONSIN POLITICS

Author: Wisconsin Whistleblower, first posted at American Intelligence Media (AIM), with editing assistance from the AIM Conclave, AFI Miners and OpenSecrets.org.

Fig. 1—Douglas J. La Follette, Democrat, Wisconsin Secretary of State. Has been in his position for 43 years—11 terms (since 1974), as compared to George Washington who quit after two terms as President.

Secretary of State Doug J. La Follette must be investigated over the decision to purchase, deploy and rig the Dominion Voting System

Unlike George Washington, who retired after two terms, Doug La Follette has been Secretary of State for 11 terms (since 1974)

Wisconsin politics is like a dysfunctional alcoholic family with a La Follette drunk in their midst

What role did La Follette secretly play in the 2020 election rigging fiasco?



Dec. 07, 2020—Sydney Powell’s new lawsuit in Wisconsin will hopefully shine a national light on the oppressive world of Wisconsin politics involving the dictatorial grip of Douglas J. La Follette, our 11-term Secretary of State since the early 1970s.

La Follette trades on his family name. His biographies tout that he is the great grandson of the uncle of Robert M. La Follette, Sr. (1855-1925). La Follette, Sr. was both a U.S. senator and representative from Wisconsin, governor and presidential candidate for the Progressive Party in 1924.

DOUG LA FOLLETTE: A PROFESSIONAL POLITICIAN OF THE WORST KIND

Besides perennially trading on the La Follette name, Douglas La Follette relies largely on outside far-left funding to buy loyalty.

As the titular head of the Democratic Party in Wisconsin, in 2018 he brought in over $21 million of mostly outside money to slosh around, including $2.5m from J.B. Pritzker, $850k from Reid Hoffman (Facebook, LinkedIn) and $500k from George Soros.

Laughably, Douglas La Follette claims he spent only $802 to get 52.7% of the vote in the 2018 election.

GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD ABHOR DOUG LA FOLLETTE’S WISCONSIN FIEFDOM

George Washington refused to become a king and stepped down after two terms as President.

By contrast, Douglas J. La Follette has ruled as Wisconsin Secretary of State for 43 years – 11 terms!

That’s right, except for one four-year break when he ran unsuccessfully for Lt. Governor, La Follette has been Wisconsin Secretary of State since 1975.

LA FOLLETTE BENEFITS FROM GEORGE SOROS’ FOREIGN CORRUPTION OF THE UNITED STATES REPUBLIC

Also, in 1975, a fascist post-War IBM literally gave DOS (disk operating system for the IBM PC) to Bill Gates to provide as their surrogate under the name Microsoft.

Now we know that: (1) Gates’ mother, Mary Maxwell, was an IBM vice president, and her grandfather, James W. Maxwell, was a banking partner of the British Rothschilds in Seattle at National City Bank and the newly-formed Federal Reserve; (2) IBM was deploying a global mass surveillance system for the British Pilgrims Society “Five Eyes” program established in 1946 and the 1948 Marshall Plan banker takeover; and (3) Gates’ father Bill Gates Sr. was chief counsel to Planned Parenthood eugenicist founder Margaret Sanger.

Notably, IBM profited from all sides in World War II by supplying citizen tracking, taxing and vaccine depopulation computing and database tools.

All during WWII, IBM supplied its Hollerith punch cards to track the victims of the concentration camps. The concentration camp tattoos were the IBM punch card numbers.

Tellingly, operation TICOM (approved by Gen. George C. Marshall and just recently declassified) blew up all of IBM’s equipment in Germany and Italy at the end of the war evidently to destroy the evidence of Allied duplicity.

New evidence shows that the British Turing “Enigma” machine was mostly likely an elaborate propaganda hoax (never happened) meant to cover up the fact that the Allies, via their IBM computers, always had been able to listen to German communications. It appears that they stretched out the war to kill more people (British eugenics), and further consolidate their post-war British Pilgrims Society banking powers, for which Douglas J. La Follette is a long-time beneficiary.

Douglas J. La Follette’s political timeline:

ALL HAIL DOUGLAS J. LA FOLLETTE, KING OF WISCONSIN!

For all practical purposes, Douglas J. La Follette is the King of Wisconsin. He has served more than five times (5x) longer than George Washington served as President.

Douglass La Follette has broken every principle of limited government in a Republic, and has violated the Constitution with his alliances with foreign powers and taking emoluments (Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the United States Constitution).

LA FOLLETTE AND HIS “SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP”… TO GEORGE SOROS, FACEBOOK (NOW RUN BY SIR NICHOLAS CLEGG, FORMER DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER) AND THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY

Tellingly, after WWII IBM was paid by the Allies for Germany’s war debt in supplying the Hollerith punch cards to the Axis powers.

Gen. George Marshall then approved the formation of the “special relationship” involving surveillance of all Americans by the British, then he put his name on the Marshall Plan to centralize banking and political power according to Cecil Rhodes’ and his Round Table (cum Pilgrims Society).

They were perfecting an imperial corporatist (fascist) new world order run from London Fleet Street and founded not on love and brotherhood, but on satanism, pedophilia and world depopulation by 90+%. Taking over America was a central element in their Cecil Rhodes strategy.

* * *

CONTRAST LA FOLLETTE’S 43 YEARS OF POLITICAL HEGEMONY TO GEORGE WASHINGTON’S MAGNANIMITY

George Washington could have become the King of America, but chose to serve two terms as President (1789 –1797), then retired to Monticello in order to allow the fledgling constitutional republic to find its eagle’s wings.

“A REPUBLIC … IF YOU CAN KEEP IT.”

In 1787, as Benjamin Franklin was leaving the First Constitutional Congress, a prominent Philadelphia patriot, Mrs. Elizabeth Willing Powel (yes, only one “l”), who was providing room and board to some of the delegates, asked Mr. Franklin, “What have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” to which he replied, “A republic … if you can keep it.”

Mrs. Powel is also said to have been instrumental in encouraging George Washington to run for his second term as President.

LA FOLLETTE HAS IGNORED THE FOUNDER’S ABHORRENCE OF INSTITUTIONALIZED, UNACCOUNTABLE POWER

The idea of a title of privilege was anathema to the Founders, so much so that Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 (Foreign Emoluments Clause) of the Constitution states:

No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.

This clause has been very clearly violated in the 2020 Great Election Fraud and foreign interference in Wisconsin and other states—directed by George Soros-funded Secretaries of State.

The perpetrators of the 2020 election fraud are specifically the Secretaries of State in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, California, Virginia, Oregon and New York, among others.

This article focuses on my home state: Wisconsin

WISCONSIN DEMOCRATIC FUNDER GEORGE SOROS IS A PROVEN FOREIGN COLLABORATOR

George Soros funds the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Notoriously, Soros has corrupted the American political system itself with the $18 billion that he poured into non-governmental agencies (NGOs) in 2017 through his Open Society Foundation.

Just a few days ago, Soros announced that British Lord Mark Malloch-Brown would become president of Open Society Foundation. Malloch-Brown had been a co-founder and director since 2006, as well as being a director in Soros’ hedge funds Quantum Fund (2007) and Soros Fund Management (2007) and International Crisis Group (ICG). Also in 2007, Malloch-Brown became a Knight Commander of the British Empire (KCMG, a Sir), a Lord, and member of the Queen’s Privy Council. See Lord Mark Malloch-Brown Biography & Timeline.

LORD MARK MALLOCH-BROWN AND GEORGE SOROS ARE TERRORISTS

Very evidently Lord Mark Malloch-Brown and George Soros are political terrorists who attack the American Republic from London.

It should be mentioned that Malloch-Brown was a director of Reuters (2011-14) and holds controlling interest in Investec and, obscenely, its 376 global subsidiaries, including public relationship companies allied with Sir Geoffrey Pattie and Cambridge Analytica (Strategic Communications Laboratories) who boast in London of being able to use BBC-NBC propaganda to “bend” elections worldwide.

Sir Geoffrey’s companies have been proven to have helped carry out the continuous coups against President Donald Trump for over four years.

Now back to Doug La Follette.

WISCONSIN’S DEMOCRAT GODFATHER DOUGLAS J. LA FOLLETTE

La Follette’ story is evidently not on the up and up.

He has many relationship tentacles, but we are going to focus on George Soros since he just last week appointed British Lord Mark Malloch-Brown as president of Open Society Foundation.

In 2018, George Soros donated $500,000 to the Wisconsin Democratic Party. As the longest serving member of that party, La Follette clearly rules it.

Despite La Follette’s perennial influence over Wisconsin Democratic politics since 1975, he disclosed in his 11th bid in 2018 that he took in only $5,283 in political donations and only spent $803 to garner 52.7% of the vote!

That doesn’t even buy one billboard ad.

WHAT IS THIS MAGICAL POWER THAT LA FOLLETTE WIELDS?

As godfather of Wisconsin Democratic politics, he obviously controls the spending of the party which took in $20.8 million in the 2018 election alone, including $2.5 million from J.B. Pritzker, former governor of Illinois, and $850 million from social networking technology thief Reid Hoffman, the founder/director of Facebook and LinkedIn. All of these individuals and their companies are proven election fraudsters.

On Sep. 26, 2009, the newly-minted Secretary of State Hillary Clinton secretly hired Facebook to build “a template for winning elections,” even while the Leader v. Facebook patent infringement of social networking battle was raging in the courts. This fact alone proves that Hillary and Facebook interfere in elections and obstructed justice in the Leader v. Facebook case, where Leader proved that Facebook is infringing their patent on 11 of 11 claims, then lost nonetheless via corrupted judges, all the way to Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.

LA FOLLETTE OWNS THE YOUNGSTER BUREAUCRATS AT THE WISCONSIN ELECTION COMMISSION

The Wisconsin Election Commission that oversaw the purchase of Dominion Systems, while ostensibly independent, is clearly run by King Doug La Follette sycophants.

La Follette is evidently like the Rothschilds.

He controls from the shadows, from behind the curtains. It is evident that he could not consistently win Wisconsin elections for 43 years without bribery, graft and corruption.

LA FOLLETTE’S FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES ARE DUBIOUS

Thanks to OpenSecrets.org we have reviewed La Follette’s financial disclosures (1990-2020).

Wisconsin has unusually corrupt financial disclosure laws for public officials.

Rather than give the public a good idea of total investment holdings, Wisconsin has a single check box for whether a holding is less than or more than $50,000. While other state and federal disclosures have check-the-box ranges also, they typically identify: less than $15k, $15,001-50k, $50,001-100k, $101-250k, $251-500k, $501k-$1m, $1-5m, etc.

No doubt, La Follette as Secretary of State influenced this obfuscation of the financial disclosures in Wisconsin. As a result, we cannot see the extent of his personal holdings.

What we can see are his favorite companies, all associated with known George Soros, Lord Mark Malloch-Brown collaborators, like AT&T and Fidelity Contrafund.

HOW MUCH FIDELITY CONTRAFUND DO YOU HOLD?

For example, La Follette has held Fidelity Contrafund since 2004—the year Facebook was formed using the stolen social networking inventions of Columbus OH-based Leader Technologies.

Fidelity Contradfund’s top twenty-four holdings today are, in order of percentage of the totally fund: Amazon (9.5%), Facebook (9%), Microsoft (5.5%), Google/Alphabet (4.7%), Berkshire Hathaway (4.7%), Salesforce.com (4.2%), Adobe (3%), Apple (3%), UnitedHealth (3%), Netflix (2.8%), Visa (2.5%), NVIDIA (1.6%), PayPal (1.4%), Mastercard (1.4%), Qualcomm (1.4%), Amphenol (1.1%), Regeneron (1.0%), Vertex (1.0%), Estee Lauder (1%), Danaher (1%).

ALL OF LA FOLLETTE’S FIDELITY CONTRAFUND COMPANIES PROFIT FROM THE LOCKDOWN!

Fidelity Contrafund is and has been the go-to fund for all things Facebook—the election rigger since Hillary hired them in 2009.

The federal officials assigned to the Leader v. Facebook social networking patent infringement litigation were almost all invested in Fidelity Contrafund during the Leader v. Facebook patent infringement litigation, including Eric Holder, Chief Justice John Roberts, James Comey, Obama replacement Judge Leonard Stark, Federal Circuit judges Kimberly Moore and Evan Wallach, Stephen C. Siu patent judge, Carmel Martin Education, HHS Sylvia M. Burwell, FEC John Sullivan, Tim Geitner Treasury, Steven Chu Energy, Don Remy Army and OH Rep. Pat Tiberi.

Now, we discover from OpenSecrets.org that Douglas J. La Follette first bought Fidelity Contrafund in 2004 when Facebook incorporated—just months after Zuckerberg received Leader’s valuable source code that had been stolen by the IBM Eclipse Foundation.

So, Mr. La Follette, how much “more than $50,000” in Fidelity Contrafund do you own? $50,001? $5 million? $50 million?

HOW MUCH “MORE THAN $50K” AT&T STOCK DO YOU ACTUALLY HOLD?

AT&T has been the other big beneficiary of the Fidelity-Facebook theft of Leader Technologies’ social networking invention.

AT&T has been the primary supplier of the global network connectivity to the “special relationship” between Britain and America euphemistically named “Five Eyes.”

AT&T has been there from the beginning when RCA was formed by the British and American Pilgrims Society in 1919 on orders of then Deputy Secretary of the Navy Franklin D. Roosevelt.

RCA formed NBC, and together they developed the modern communications system of the global military-industrial complex.

AT&T became the surrogate for British Cable & Wireless and British Marconi in building out the American portion of the global Marconi Wireless network.

It seems that only a player like Doug La Follette with access to this Pilgrims Society long view would have chosen to stay committed to so few investments for many decades.

WHAT BRITISH OFFSHORE BANK ACCOUNTS DO YOU HOLD, MR. LA FOLLETTE?



CONCLUSION

We conclude that 43-year Wisconsin Secretary of State Godfather Douglas J. La Follette is the secret hand that directed the purchase of Dominion Voting Systems whose directors include British Lord Mark Malloch-Brown and Sir Nigel Knowles, Chairman of DLA Piper London.

Kamala Harris’s newly-minted husband, Doug Emhoff, worked for Sir Nigel Knowles until just months ago—more foreign interference.

Therefore, these Dominion, Malloch-Brown, Soros, Knowles, Emhoff relationships with the Wisconsin government directly implicate their Secretary of State Douglas J. La Follette in massive foreign interference in the 2020 election.

WISCONSIN: YOUR GODFATHER DOUGLAS J. LA PORTE HAS DISENFRANCHISED YOU FOR OVER 40 YEARS

Why has Doug La Follette been reelected 11 times as Wisconsin Secretary of State?

Charm? Good looks? Good ideas?

A review of his record shows absolutely nothing that stands out as remarkable to deserve 11 re-elections. A glance at his photo confirms it is not his good looks. His frumpy hat and demeanor are oddly eccentric.

Doug La Follette has very clearly helped lead the disenfranchisement of Wisconsin citizens.

Unlike our founder George Washington who was a true public servant, Douglas J. La Porte has proclaimed himself King of Wisconsin for over 40 years.

Dethrone him.

(See 18 U.S. Code § 2381. Treason and 10 U.S. Code § 894 – Art. 94. Mutiny or sedition.)

.

