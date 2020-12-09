.

This is THE ONE: The Case We’ve Been Waiting For

In the space below, we will be uploading a great conversation that we had today with “Free” from You are Free TV. At the time of publication, it wasn’t fully uploaded to YouTube. As soon as it is, we will place it here.

AIM Patriot Karen leaves a note with this image in a comment box:

Been reading you for years, and again you all ahead of the curve – see link re: Privy Council trying to hide themselves amoung others. If the name ‘Dominion’ doesn’t leave enough of a clue.

4 PEOPLE SUFFER FACIAL PARALYSIS AFTER TAKING PFIZER VACCINE. FACIAL PARALYSIS IS A LOSS OF FACIAL MOVEMENT DUE TO NERVE DAMAGE.

SO FAR WE HAVE SEEN ☠️

6+ PEOPLE DEAD

1 WOMEN WHO CANT WALK

4 FACES PARALYZED

2 ANAPHYLACTIC REACTIONS

1 LIFE THREATENING FEVER

1 ACUTE ENCEPHALOPATHY

WE CAN HARDLY KEEP UP.

Just an FYI, we see Secretary Pompeo bloviating all over the place about China…blaa, blaa, blaa. He’s creating a distraction so that you don’t see who is really behind the plandemic, election rigging, and global reset – his bosses over at the Pilgrims Society.

He is what we call a swamp bottomfeeder. Huge, old alligator at the bottom of the swamp. Probably feeds next to LardAss Barr, another old timer in the SES swamp.

We left info on Pfizer in this Cat Report. Here is additional info:

Press Release. (Aug. 16, 2018). BioNTech Signs Collaboration Agreement with Pfizer to Develop mRNA-based Vaccines for Prevention of Influenza, Form 8-K. Pfizer, BioNTech, SEC Edgar.

Pfizer: A Rogue’s Gallery of Pilgrims Society new world order eugenicist globalists

Pfizer Inc., Co. No. 1-3619. (Mar. 13, 2020). Form DEF 14A Proxy Statement, Directors and Officers. SEC Edgar.

Board of Directors disclosed DEF 14A (Mar. 13, 2020) Proxy Statement relationships:

Academy of Achievement, Golden Plate (Pilgrims Society) Adobey AIG American Enterprise Institute Atlantic Council Big Heart Pet British American Business Carnegie Institution Centerview Capital Chicago Tech: University of Chicago Conyers Park Acquisitions GE GenNx360 Capital Partners Gillette Goldman Sachs Granite Broadcasting Corporation (ABC, CBS) Howar Hughes Institute MetLife MIT Nabisco New Enterprise Associates (NEA) Nielsen P&G Pilgrims Society (Academy of Achievement, Golden Plate) Pfizer Qualcomm Thomason Reuters U.S. Dept. of Energy U.S. Dept. of State University of Texas USC World Economic Forum (Davos)+A2A1:A32A24A9:A32

Texas v. Pennsylvania et al. (Dec. 08, 2020). Motion for leave to file a bill of complaint filed, Case No. 22O155 (U.S. 2020).

Texas v. Pennsylvania et al. (Dec. 08, 2020). Motion to expedite filed by plaintiff Texas, Case No. 22O155 (U.S. 2020).

Texas v. Pennsylvania et al. (Dec. 08, 2020). Motion for preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order or stay, Case No. 22O155 (U.S. 2020)

Texas v. Pennsylvania et al. (Dec. 09, 2020). Motion to Intervene of Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, Case No. 22O155 (U.S. 2020).

Texas v. Pennsylvania et al. (Dec. 09, 2020). Amicus brief of State of Missouri submitted, Case No. 22O155 (U.S. 2020).

Texas v. Pennsylvania et al. (Dec. 09, 2020). Amicus brief of Constitutional Attorneys submitted, Case No. 22O155 (U.S. 2020).

A note from our team member in the UK, Ulrich, who writes:

I am ready to leave the never in my lifetime really free Bundes-Banana-Republic of Germany and come to support your fight for real freedom in the US of America.

I can bake cheesecake(s), christmas cookies, feed dogs and cats.

I served in the German Army and can use guns and ammo (I am engineer BTW). I am fresh and young 66 and love real freedom. After freeing the Land of the Brave from the tyranny, I want to free my own country from the neo-fascists now ruling the country – as it was once done during WW2 – even if we know now, that we all where lied throughout our lifeabout the real stuff behind WW1 and WW2.

So let me know asap ;-). Then I’ll put some stuff together and take the next sailboat to cross the wide and dangerous Atlantean ocean sealed with blood! Ulrich

This guy wants to have a word with Representative Johnson 🤔

https://t.co/MDiOxzSyxj

Originally tweeted by President-Elect Blair (@skifflegirl) on December 9, 2020.

