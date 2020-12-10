.

BREAKING IN TEXAS SCOTUS LAWSUIT🚨🚨 Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Utah file MOTION TO INTERVENE >>>AS PLAINTIFFS<<< www.supremecourt.gov

BREAKING IN TEXAS SCOTUS LAWSUIT🚨🚨 20 states, 2 territories, and DC file motion to become amici in support of the Defendants. THAT MEANS THE FOLLOWING 6 STATES HAVE TAKEN NO POSITION: ALASKA, IDAHO, IOWA, KENTUCKY, NEW HAMPSHIRE, WYOMING. >>>CALL AND EMAIL THEIR AGs, NOW<<<

JUST IN: New amicus brief from 106 Republican House members in support of Texas’ bid to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the Supreme Court. See the lists in this tweet thread.

Sidney Powell is naming names 💥

1 of 3

2 of 3

3 of 3

Originally tweeted by TheStormHasArrived17💀 (@TArrived17) on December 10, 2020.

All I want for Christmas is @ODNIgov Ratcliffe’s Foreign Election Interference Assessment @Millie_Weaver

Get busy Ratcliffe, you know how they say your name says a lot about you. I really hope it’s true in this case 🙏🙏

rat GIF

Originally tweeted by Reckless rocks (@RocksReckless) on December 10, 2020.

President Trump tweets: Today, I signed a proclamation recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara. Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal is the ONLY basis for a just and lasting solution for enduring peace and prosperity!

President Trump tweets: Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!

President Trump tweets: Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

Kill or cure? | Pfizer stocks lose 2% after trial-death news and allergy warnings. Hello, people, the Pfizer vaccine is not. It is a BIOWEAPON manufactured to maim, sicken, sterilize, and /or kill you.

Originally tweeted by Vincent Kennedy (@VincentCrypt46) on December 10, 2020.

Share this video in your network https://aim4truth.org/there-is-evil-going-on-here-mp4/

“Really you just can’t make this stuff up. The guy who purchased the fraudulent and faulty machines in GA is the Brother of CTO for HUAWEI the Data Storage Co. of the CCP that paid DOMINION $400mil through a subsidiary of HSBC.” Source (Retweeted by SidneyPowell1)

Mark Zuckerberg’s China handler is none other than his wife Priscilla Chan. The evidence is staring you right in the face. Who would marry that ugly android, but a Chinese operative?

AIM Patriot Regina writes: “Deafening silence from Jim Jordan and that creep McCarthy in the letter to Trump to start an investigation into the election ‘irregularities’!”

Blah, blah, blah, Pompeo. When are you going to start spilling the beans on the British attempt to overthrow Donald Trump? Or what Privy Councilor Mark Malloch-Brown and his election rigging system Dominion. How long are you going to protect the SES and Crown Agents by distracting folks with the China narrative as being the only foreign interference in our government and elections?

Any hoot – here is a milquetoast tweet from the SES Secretary of State.

Why hasn’t the illegal alien Kamala Harris given up her seat as a U. S. Senator if she is so sure she and Joe won the presidential election?

Exocism of the Dail (Irish legislature)

https://muse.ai/vc/QSCnNCD

Was Christine Fang (Fartwell’s CCP spy girlfriend) on the DNC payroll?

Meet The Highest Paid Cat In The World

