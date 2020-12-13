.

The Russian Hackers are Back

When I first read this article on Zero Hedge, it was simply the content below:

“The US Treasury was allegedly hacked by a “sophisticated hacking group backed by a foreign government” which “stole information from the US Treasury Department and a US agency responsible for deciding policy around the internet and telecommunications,” according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report comes one week after US cybersecurity firm FireEye reported that they had been attacked by a “nation with top-tier offensive capabilities” which allegedly stole internal hacking tools.

The company said hackers used “novel techniques” to make off with its own tool kit, which could be useful in mounting new attacks around the world.

It was a stunning theft, akin to bank robbers who, having cleaned out local vaults, then turned around and stole the F.B.I.’s investigative tools. In fact, FireEye said on Tuesday, moments after the stock market closed, that it had called in the F.B.I. –NYT.” [end]

So… I turn to Douglas and say, “Well isn’t that interesting. The globalist mouthpiece Reuters is giving a shout out to the world that the U.S. Treasury is having issues with their fancy-dancy encryption system provided by FireEyes.”

Then Douglas reminded me that he has written/spoken about FireEyes before and said, “You can think of it as Crowdstrike 2.0.” For those of you who may not know about Crowdstrike, this was one of our first citizens intelligence reports, posted in January 2017. This is where the Russia narrative came from, early on.

We noticed that the U. S. Treasury said in the ZH article that it was a “sophisticated hacking group backed by a foreign government.” FireEyes reported they had been attacked by a “nation with top-tier offensive capabilities.”

We laughed and said…wait, wait, they are teeing up the Russia narrative.

Fire Eyes (can we say the corporate version of Five Eyes?) is a total globalist operation – just look at their board of directors.

Did you see all the globalist trigger words and phrases in their bios? Look for yourself – we taught you how to read these bios and identify the globalist pigs.

Now let’s translate what Reuters may have been alerting to its global community. This is pure speculation and you may have a different angle. Please share below.

“Expletive word, someone has closed the ‘backdoors’ to the FireEyes system! Since we know everything and all the players inside our swampy, global spying network, this action must have come from a power higher than ours – the Russians or some other foreign operative outside of the British Imperial Empire network.”

Betsy put on her tin foil conspiracy theory hat and asked Douglas, “What if the Trump team seized the encryption codes as we instructed them several years ago?” This would give Patriots control over FireEyes and would look like they were …..

Remember these reports we published on the encryption keys, who holds them, and why they are important?

As I was writing this little “meow” for AIM cats, I went back to grab the link to the Zero Hedge article and an update had been posted. Don’t laugh too hard, folks, these people are very limited in their creative thinking. Here is their update:

Update (1640ET): The Washington Post is reporting that Russian government hackers are behind the breach, “according to people familiar with the matter” who requested anonymity.

The Russian government hackers who breached a top cybersecurity firm are behind a global espionage campaign that also compromised the Treasury and Commerce departments and other government agencies, according to people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The FBI is investigating the campaign by a hacking group working for the Russian foreign intelligence service, SVR. The group, known among private-sector security firms as APT29 or Cozy Bear, also hacked the State Department and the White House during the Obama administration.

It is not clear what information was accessed. –Washington Post

“The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation,” said National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot.

According to the report, the hacking campaign “is said to be quite broad, encompassing an array of targets, including government agencies in the United States and other countries. It has been running for months, one person said.”

