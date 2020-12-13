Neil Gorsuch is a Swamp Rat

.
Neil Gorsuch is a British Pilgrims Society sell out
His massive globalist relationships dictate his recusal from all matters relating to the 2020 election
John Finnis
Neil Gorsuch’s British Pilgrims Society Grooming
PDF, p. 517
Have you read these BLOCKBUSTER citizen intelligence reports we did on the foreign Crown Agent infiltrator Neil Gorsuch?
Espionage at the highest level! Will Neil and Louise Gorsuch Sell Out America to the Brits?
